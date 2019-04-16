Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volkswagen Bring Tarok Pickup Concept to New York

      ...bound for production for South America...

    Tarok_Concept-Large-9694.jpgVolkswagen is introducing a concept that will see production for South America, but they brought the concept to New York to show it off alongside the Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept

    The Volkswagen Tarok is built on VW's MQB modular platform and along with the VW Atlas, is one of the largest MQB vehicles to date at 193.5 inches long. The Tarok features a Chevy Avalanche like bed with a mid-gate that allows the rear seats to be folded forward allowing cargo as long as 73.2 inches. The mechanism uses an electronic lock and sealing system to keep moisture out of the cabin.

    The Tarok Concept is powered by a 1.4-liter, 147-horsepower four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive.

    Volkswagen showed another truck concept at last year's NY Auto Show, the Atlas Tanoak Concept. VW says that while there are no plans for US production, the Tanok is being used to gauge US reaction to a pickup from Volkswagen. 

    Tarok_Concept-Large-9698.jpg

    Tarok_Concept-Large-9699.jpg

    Tarok_Concept-Large-9695.jpg

    Source: Volkswagen Media

    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Interesting...the name sounds like a Vulcan character name. 

    I thought the same.... and so does the one from last year. 

    dfelt

    I have to say I love it! This is one of the best I have seen from VW as I like the dash flow and the exterior. I really think GM messed up on not continuing the Avalanche pickup that Cadillac also sold in luxury form. I bet the Profits on every Escalade EXT was crazy high. 

    GM needs to bring this back I think! Would love it in an EV format as the ultimate city / suburban auto for Home Depot duties and family fun.

    VW, make it and I truly think you will see the sales!

    Frisky Dingo

    This is great, but they need to shut up and put up already. The Tanoak is probably a little risky for the market. This would be free enough from competition it would own it's niche segment. But they have to be quick about it! VW has a HUGE problem with not striking while the iron is hot. If good ideas aren't capitalized on soon enough, they don't stay good ideas.

    Robert Hall

    Yeah, VW does seem good at putting out concepts then taking forever to follow up with production vehicles..they have been showing microbus/kombi revival concepts for at least 20 years and nothing has come of them. 

    surreal1272

    Hey, a VW I would actually consider! It's a better take of the Ridgeline while combining it the flexibility of the Avalanche (which I also liked). For urban dwellers or folks who just don't need a "full on" pickup, this is a nice option IMO.

     

    And I'm with you @Frisky Dingo. Get it out there and lets see if it floats (sales wise of course).

