Volkswagen Bring Tarok Pickup Concept to New York

Volkswagen is introducing a concept that will see production for South America, but they brought the concept to New York to show it off alongside the Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept
The Volkswagen Tarok is built on VW's MQB modular platform and along with the VW Atlas, is one of the largest MQB vehicles to date at 193.5 inches long. The Tarok features a Chevy Avalanche like bed with a mid-gate that allows the rear seats to be folded forward allowing cargo as long as 73.2 inches. The mechanism uses an electronic lock and sealing system to keep moisture out of the cabin.
The Tarok Concept is powered by a 1.4-liter, 147-horsepower four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection TSI engine, mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission and permanent 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Volkswagen showed another truck concept at last year's NY Auto Show, the Atlas Tanoak Concept. VW says that while there are no plans for US production, the Tanok is being used to gauge US reaction to a pickup from Volkswagen.
