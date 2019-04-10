Infiniti's Qs Inspiration sedan that was teased a few days ago has leaked out ahead of the Shanghai Motor Show. The Inspiration Qs is a preview of what an Infiniti electric car will look like.
The EV that comes from the Qs Inspiration's ..er.. inspiration will be manufactured and sold in China in about 3 years. There are no plans yet to export that car to other markets. Infiniti has said that by 2021 all newly launched models will be EVs or "e-Power" hybrids.
For the Qs Inspiration, designer Karim Habib had a freer hand in the design as EVs do not have the bulk of the mechanicals the accompany internal combustion engines. Floors can be flat and interior room can be greatly increased.
Infiniti will be competing with Tesla, Audi, Polestar, and others in the EV race in China.
We'll have more for you once the official release of the Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is made in Shanghai.
