Jeep unveiled six concept Jeep Gladiators for the 53rd Annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari. (click on any of the pics to enlarge)

The Jeep Wayout: An overland concept that has a roof-top tent and custom canopy The Jeep Flatbill: An extreme 4x4 that has a nod to Motocross culture The Jeep Five-Quarter: A "resto-mod" of the 1968 Jeep M-715 Gladiator-based military vehicle The Jeep J6: Mixes classic Jeep styling with concept and production Jeep Performance Parts and Accessories The Jeep JT Scrambler: A concept that combines retro '80s styling with Jeep Performance Parts The Jeep Gladiator Gravity: Rock-climber themes trail vehicle using launch-ready Jeep Performance parts

Some of these are clearly just fun concepts to show off the versatility of the Jeep Gladiator, while others like the Gladiator Gravity are vehicles that could potentially be built by a customer with a fat enough checkbook and the Jeep/Mopar performance parts catalog. One thing we'll say about the Five-Quarter resto-mod, Jeep keeps teasing us with these retro look Jeep trucks and to great fanfare, we think they should just build them.



April 8, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Jeep® Gladiator will reign supreme at this year’s Easter Jeep Safari as the Jeep and Mopar brands have once again joined forces to create six new, custom-built concept vehicles for the annual event that takes place in Moab, Utah, April 13-21. For the 53rd year, thousands of off-road enthusiasts will head to Moab for the annual Jeep event to participate in a week of technical off-roading on some of the most challenging and scenic terrain in the country.



“The Moab Easter Jeep Safari provides the perfect venue to interact with and gather feedback from our most loyal and passionate customers – the diehard off-road enthusiasts who attend the event each year,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Jeep Brand - North America. “This year’s Safari will mark the debut of the highly anticipated all-new Jeep Gladiator on Moab’s scenic and demanding trails. To celebrate, we are showcasing six fun and ultra-capable new truck-based Jeep concept vehicles that are certain to turn heads and delight the crowd.”



A vast selection of production and prototype Jeep Performance Parts are among the highlights on this year’s collection of Jeep concept vehicles. The Mopar brand develops all Jeep Performance Parts with rigorous specifications and legendary 4x4 capability in mind. This allows Jeep owners to further enhance their stock vehicles with confidence.



“Customization is one of the highest priorities for Jeep brand enthusiasts. This is why we have proactively developed a portfolio of more than 200 exclusive parts and accessories for the all-new Jeep Gladiator,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts and Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA - North America. “This portfolio is backed by a factory warranty and has been put through tens of thousands of hours of development, testing and validation, providing our customers a great array of products and peace of mind. At the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari, we will be inspiring our customers by showcasing just a fraction of what is currently available in our catalog and also some conceptual accessories that might make it into production in the near future.”



Jeep Wayout

The Jeep Wayout concept is a true overlanding vehicle that takes advantage of the all-new Gladiator’s class-leading payload to allow adventure-seekers to go far off the beaten path. The Jeep Wayout is a functional concept that showcases a full roof-top tent and custom, large sprawling canopy.



Wayout’s body-armored exterior features a new Gator Green color that will be available on production Gladiator models. A custom bed rack with an integrated ladder carries the roof-top tent that sleeps two comfortably, while the 270-degree awning with amber LED task lighting helps travelers set up camp when the day is done.

For added convenience, two custom-fit auxiliary fuel tanks are integrated into the bedsides. Also, an ARB on-board air system with a body-mounted quick-disconnect air supply line allows adventurers to travel further off the grid.



For additional capability, a Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit increases ground clearance on top of 17-inch steel wheels that are hugged by 37-inch mud-terrain tires, providing a distinct retro feeling harking back to the original Willys pickups that paved the way for modern Jeep trucks. Furthermore, a 12,000-lb. Warn winch and Jeep Performance Parts snorkel help overcome multiple obstacles – both wet and dry.



Jeep Wayout has a custom integrated roof-rack system for packing gear up top, and the truck bed houses a Mopar/Decked bed-drawer system for added lockable dry storage on long treks. Inside, bed-lined floors, plus trimmed brown leather seats with laser-etched inserts of topographical maps, have been added.



The Jeep Wayout is powered by the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.



Jeep Flatbill

Designed with the desert lifestyle in mind, the Jeep Flatbill concept is another fun look at the all-new Gladiator, mixed with the extreme thrills of the Motocross world resulting in an unmistakable, loud and rowdy appearance that serves as the ultimate hauler for an array of toys.



On the exterior, the Motocross culture has inspired the vented carbon hood and high-clearance flares, while a custom-designed shortened front bumper and skid plate improve the approach angle.



The Jeep Flatbill is a truck dedicated to dirt bike riding through and through and is fully equipped to handle transport of dirt bikes for any off-road adventure. This is demonstrated by the Flatbill concept’s truck bed, which features a pair of dirt bikes ready for action. With the removal of the tailgate, dedicated wheel ramps have been installed that slide out for easy access and loading. Custom body work on the bed lowers, plus the addition of a tube rear bumper, increases the vehicle’s departure angle for added capability.



Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 front and rear axles, plus an Off-Road Evolution custom four-inch lift kit, help the Flatbill tackle any obstacle. Large rear bypass shocks along with 20-inch wheels have been added, as well as 40-inch tires – the first time on any Jeep Gladiator – combining to provide superior traction and off-road performance.



Inside, bright bed-lined floors plus custom-trimmed seats create a fun and sporty environment.



The Jeep Flatbill is powered by the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with a cold-air Mopar intake and mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.



Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter

Continuing the Easter Jeep Safari tradition of “Resto-Mods” comes the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter that is a seamless blend of vintage and modern components. The term “Five-Quarter” is a historical nod to Jeep trucks of the past that were one-and-one-quarter tons or “five quarters.”



Starting with a 1968 M-715, this Gladiator-based military vehicle was re-imagined with design and functional improvements to its chassis, drivetrain and cargo configurations, resulting in a truly capable showpiece.



On the exterior, the original front sheet metal was removed and a full carbon-fiber front end takes its place. Also, an all-new, bobbed 6-foot custom-fabricated aluminum bed was installed that has been perforated and re-imaged using a mix of water jet cut panels and wood slats. Additional body modifications include a 3.5-inch drop to its convertible soft-top, further enhancing its factory monster truck silhouette.



Headlights have been replaced with new HID lights along with LED auxiliary lights for vast outward visibility. Rearward, LED halo lights have been installed in the original taillight buckets. To protect the body, the original rockers were removed and replaced with functional rock rails that run the length of the body side. Modified front Jeep Gladiator Rubicon steel bumpers have been installed, which complement the brushed metal-finished body and tailgate, producing a polished look.



The M-715 Five-Quarter’s off-road capability has been enhanced by reinforcing the original frame and replacing the leaf springs with a heavy-duty link/coil suspension system. Additionally, the front axle has been pulled forward two inches and replaced with a Dynatrac Pro-rock 60 front axle and a Dynatrac Pro-rock 80 axle in the rear, while 20-inch beadlock wheels are wrapped with large 40-inch tires.



Inside, new Jeep Wrangler seats, free of headrests, have been installed for a sleek, low-back visual. Additionally, water-jetted aluminum components make up a new lightweight and premium instrument panel, as well as door panels. A repurposed vintage 8-71 supercharger now serves to encase the transmission and transfer case shifters and the floors have been bed-lined for enhanced durability.



Power is provided to the Jeep M-715 Five-Quarter by a 6.2-liter supercharged “Hellcrate” HEMI® V-8 engine, which produces more than 700 horsepower.



Jeep J6

The Jeep J6 concept is all truck, all the time, mixing the classic Jeep truck styling of the late 1970s with prototype and production Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar.



The Jeep J6 is a Rubicon customized in a two-door configuration, maximizing cargo space with a large, six-foot functional bed “box” area that is 12 inches longer than the standard Jeep Gladiator bed. Mopar and the Jeep Design team reached back in time for the custom Metallic Brilliant Blue paint, a homage to the exterior look of the 1978 Jeep Honcho. The overall length of the J6 is 201 inches, while the wheelbase clocks in at 118.4 inches, matching the wheelbase of the current-generation Jeep Wrangler 4-door.



The upsized bed area is guarded by a prototype body-color matching spray-in bedliner. A sturdy, two-and-a-quarter-inch steel prototype sport/roll bar planted in the bed carries a set of four, five-inch Jeep Performance Parts LED lights that shine at 4,800 lumens each. A prototype spare tire carrier stores up to a 37-inch tire.



Prototype 17-inch beadlock wheels with a “deep dish” design are set off from the Metallic Brilliant Blue exterior with a Brass Monkey finish, encircled by a silver beadlock ring. A production Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit works with aggressive 37-inch tires to add extra trail clearance.



Additional modifications defend the Jeep J6 against off-road obstacles, including a prototype two-inch steel stinger bar that bolts to the Rubicon front bumper and rock rails customized with two-inch steel tubes welded to the standard Jeep Gladiator rails. The concept hardtop is removable, and classic Jeep J6 badging is swapped in on the tailgate and side fenders.



The stinger bar acts as a mounting point for four additional five-inch Jeep Performance Parts LED lights, with another two bolted on near the A-pillars, for a total of 10 five-inch LEDs working together to illuminate the trail. The grille is custom Mopar Satin Black, and the stock Jeep Gladiator Rubicon hood is accented with Mopar hood latches featuring the Jeep logo.



The 3.6-liter engine receives a performance bump through the Jeep Performance Parts cold-air intake.



Exterior DNA flows into the interior of the Jeep J6. The instrument panel inserts match the body color and Katzkin leather seats and armrests are also accented with body-color blue stitching. The horn pad is customized with a classic Jeep badge. The auxiliary switch bank offers a central operating location for the 10 LED lights, and the trailer brake control switch showcases the ability to tap into additional stopping power when towing. A bright pedal kit, all-weather floor mats and molded doorsill guards with the Jeep logo round out the lineup of Mopar accessories.



Jeep JT Scrambler

The Jeep JT Scrambler concept is a heritage-inspired remix, carrying the throwback color palette and graphics of the iconic CJ Scrambler crossed with a combination of available Jeep Performance Parts and conceptual touches.



The look of the early 1980s-era CJ8 Scrambler is recreated with prototype Punk’N Metallic Orange and Nacho body-side stripes running from the front panels to the bed and a matching hood graphic. The white exterior is crowned with a freedom top painted in vintage amber, continuing the retro feel.



The bed area is customized with a spray-in bedliner and a two-inch steel, prototype tube sport/roll bar painted body-color white. This version of the sport/roll bar anchors to the bed and also extends the length of the bed rails on each side, offering a total of eight tie-down points to lock down cargo. Diffused LED task lights mounted to the sport/roll bar are directed to the rear bed, providing illumination in the cargo area.



Based on the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the Scrambler pulls liberally from the Mopar brand’s Jeep Performance Parts line, including a set of four five-inch LED lights stationed atop the sport/roll bar and two stationed on the vehicle’s A-pillars. Facing forward on the brush guard up front are a pair of Jeep Performance Parts seven-inch LED lights, pointing the way at 8,000 lumens each.



The Jeep Performance Parts 17-inch slot wheels are customized in a concept bronze to tie in with the exterior color theme. A two-inch Jeep Performance Parts lift kit helps accommodate large, 37-inch tires and tough Jeep Performance Parts rock rails feature a non-slip grip. The 3.6-liter engine is augmented with a Mopar cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust.



The Scrambler color theme is followed through on the interior. Katzkin Amaretto Brown leather seats are bordered in orange thread, with the Jeep grille logo embroidered in a light Tungsten on the seatbacks. The dash panel and armrests receive the same Katzkin Amaretto Brown leather treatment with matching orange thread accents. The auxiliary switch bank offers a single location for operating accessories, including the LED lights, and the Mopar bright pedal kit and all-weather floor mats also dress up the interior.



Jeep Gladiator Gravity

The rock-climber-themed Jeep Gladiator Gravity concept is elevated with a full complement of available-at-launch Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar to help equip those who have a desire to reach greater heights.



The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, colored in attention-grabbing Punk’N Metallic Orange, is a ready-to-order expression of how Jeep Performance Parts can help enhance the all-new pickup’s capability and versatility. In the bed area, mounted Mopar cross rails work in concert with a cargo carrier basket to deliver storage space for rock-climbing gear, such as ropes, carabiners, helmets and shoes. A unique Mopar/Decked truck bed storage system offers additional lockable cargo space through dual sliding drawers, while still allowing for storage on top in the bed area.



The open-air potential of the Jeep Gladiator — unlike any other offered by a production midsize truck — is realized through Jeep Performance Parts two-inch round steel tube doors, a mesh sunbonnet that provides cover while keeping the top-down feel, and tie-down straps that secure the windshield when lowered.



The Jeep Gladiator Gravity is raised with the Jeep Performance Parts two-inch lift kit and runs on 17-inch gear wheels carrying 35-inch tires. Heavy-gauge steel Jeep Performance Parts rock rails are thicker and wider and utilize the same powder-coating on Ram Truck bedliners to provide a non-slip finish. In front of the Mopar satin black grille, Jeep Performance Parts seven-inch LED lights show the way forward, with help from five-inch LED lights on the A-pillars.



The vehicle is upgraded with a cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust system to enhance horsepower and torque. Inside, the interior is dressed up with Katzkin leather seats featuring the Jeep grille logo embroidered in Tungsten stitching. Additional Mopar accessories include grab handles stamped with the Jeep grille logo, MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) bags for storage and all-weather floor mats with a unique “plug” system that allows for direct draining of water and debris.



