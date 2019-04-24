Google Maps Now Shows EV Charger Availability

Google has released an update for the Google Maps Navigation app when searching for Electric Vehicle charging locations. Now when a user searches for a charging location, the app will show how many ports are currently in use out of the total in real time. This way, the driver no longer needs to physically check the location to see if charging is available without a wait. It will also give information like charge port type, charge speed, and ratings from other drivers.

The feature works with ChargeMaster, EVgo, SemaConnect, and Chargepoint." At the moment, Tesla Supercharging is not yet compatible with the feature. Searching is available on Android, iOS, Desktop, and Android Auto. Availability in Android Auto means that drivers of cars equipped with Android Auto now have real time charging information available directly on their car's infotainment system.

The feature is available now on the latest version of the apps.