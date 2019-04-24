Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Google Maps Now Shows EV Charger Availability

      ... lets users know how many chargers are available...

    Screenshot_20190424-160339.pngGoogle has released an update for the Google Maps Navigation app when searching for Electric Vehicle charging locations. Now when a user searches for a charging location, the app will show how many ports are currently in use out of the total in real time. This way, the driver no longer needs to physically check the location to see if charging is available without a wait.  It will also give information like charge port type, charge speed, and ratings from other drivers. 

    The feature works with ChargeMaster, EVgo, SemaConnect, and Chargepoint."  At the moment, Tesla Supercharging is not yet compatible with the feature.  Searching is available on Android, iOS, Desktop, and Android Auto. Availability in Android Auto means that drivers of cars equipped with Android Auto now have real time charging information available directly on their car's infotainment system. 

    The feature is available now on the latest version of the apps. 

    Source: Google Blog

    dfelt

    A ton of new fast chargers just came online around washington, very popular at the mall.

    20190422_150941.jpg

    Hate to say it, but this ease of access everywhere will be the death of gas stations eventually. Why have to go to a specific point to fuel when you can charge your EV while you shop.

    20190422_150941.jpg

    Drew Dowdell
    36 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    What if you don't, like, shop? I can't remember the last time I was in a mall {shudder].

    Going to the mall to charge is not a very cost efficient way of charging.  Charge at home, run your errands, go home and plug back in.  On something like a Chevy Bolt, it is unlikely that your daily errands are going to take 250 miles to complete.  I think I calculated that I could commute to work every day for a week and plug in only on weekends in a Bolt.

    I do have charging stations in the parking facility next to my office and the charging station in the picture above is about a mile from my office.  It's not always located in a shopping area.

    dfelt
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    What if you don't, like, shop? I can't remember the last time I was in a mall {shudder].

    Lots of Good Eats at the Malls here, Red Robin, Cheese Cake Factory, Keg Steak House, Claim Jumpers, Anthonies Seafood, etc. 

    Charge while you eat.

    balthazar

    I also don't eat in mall-typical food joints. Red Robin (once), Cheese Cake factory (once) - no thanks. Panera is across the street from me (Tesla chargers); eaten in a Panera once, maybe twice. Not a draw for me. I prefer to eat on the run, and have it done in 10 minutes, which is measured from shutting the vehicle off to restarting it. I'm a shark; have to keep moving. The black helicopters, you know.

    Maybe it's just me, but I find it curious and dubious that 'fueling' your car is now commonly intertwined in other consumerism/ eating/ peeing. Just seems a strange, semi-mandated pairing. 

    dfelt
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Going to the mall to charge is not a very cost efficient way of charging.  Charge at home, run your errands, go home and plug back in.  On something like a Chevy Bolt, it is unlikely that your daily errands are going to take 250 miles to complete.  I think I calculated that I could commute to work every day for a week and plug in only on weekends in a Bolt.

    I do have charging stations in the parking facility next to my office and the charging station in the picture above is about a mile from my office.  It's not always located in a shopping area.

    Charging at the Mall here is more efficient than at home due to one thing and one thing only. In Washington state, most chargers are free. These fast DC chargers are Free to charge. Look on the dark side and you will see, Free charging.

    Drew Dowdell
    48 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I also don't eat in mall-typical food joints. Red Robin (once), Cheese Cake factory (once) - no thanks. Panera is across the street from me (Tesla chargers); eaten in a Panera once, maybe twice. Not a draw for me. I prefer to eat on the run, and have it done in 10 minutes, which is measured from shutting the vehicle off to restarting it. I'm a shark; have to keep moving. The black helicopters, you know.

    Maybe it's just me, but I find it curious and dubious that 'fueling' your car is now commonly intertwined in other consumerism/ eating/ peeing. Just seems a strange, semi-mandated pairing. 

    Again, with home charging, you can start every day with a full tank. You may never need to charge while out and about in daily life if you're home charging.  There's no need to stop at all with an EV. Charge while you're home surfing Cheersandgears.com.

