2019 Audi Q3 Gets Overhauled

European markets will begin seeing the 2019 Q3 at dealers in November. Those in the U.S. will need to wait until next year to find out when it will go on sale and specs.

For the time being, Audi is detailing powertrains for the European model. There will be four engines - three gas and one diesel. All engines will be turbocharged inline-fours. There will be a six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch available, along with Audi's quattro all-wheel drive.

The most apparent change is on the outside. Audi didn't go as subtile in the design as they have with previous models. The Q3 actually has some character with an edgier body, a large eight-bar grille from the Q8 crossover, and more pronounced fender flares. It is also slightly bigger than the outgoing Q3 - 3.8-inches longer, 0.7-inches wider, and rides on a 3.1-inch longer wheelbase. Step inside and you'll find a two-level dash design and the choice of either an 8.8-inch or 10.1-inch touchscreen, The driver faces a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, while a 12.3-inch display with Audi's Virtual Cockpit is optional.

INGOLSTADT, Germany, July 25, 2018 – The new Audi Q3 is a family SUV with great all-round talents. In the second generation it appears not only visually more self-confident, but also roomier and more versatile. Just like the Audi top-of-the-line models, it features a fully digital operating and display concept, extensive infotainment solutions and innovative assist systems. They enhance comfort, as does the further developed suspension. The new Audi Q3 will begin arriving at European dealerships in November 2018.

Strength and presence: the exterior design

The new Audi Q3 looks much sportier than its predecessor. Thanks to the striking Singleframe in octagon design, which is divided up by vertical bars, along with the large air inlets. They characterize the masculine front-end with its intensive play of light and shadow. The narrow headlights run inwards with their wedge shape. Audi supplies them in three versions through to Matrix LED technology whose adaptive high beam intelligently illuminates the road. The side view epitomizes the balance of the exterior design with the symmetrical lighting graphics of the headlights and rear lights. The shoulder line connects them from a styling perspective and provides an athletic overall impression with strong muscles over the wheel arches. The contours draw their inspiration from Audi’s quattro DNA and make the SUV seem even wider; the color-contrasting wheel arch trims emphasize the offroad look. Supported by a long roof edge spoiler, which also flanks the rear window at the side, the steeply raked D pillars of the body line also create an appearance of forward thrust.

Driver-oriented and sporty: the interior

Taut lines, three-dimensionally styled elements – the interior continues the design of the exterior and echoes in many ways the brand’s full-size models. The architecture harmonizes perfectly with the new operating concept. Its central element is the MMI touch display with its high-gloss black glass-look surround.

Together with the air conditioning controls underneath, it is tilted ten degrees toward the driver. All displays, buttons and controls are located ergonomically. The comfortable seats provide a sporty position; the steering wheel is steeply angled accordingly.

Generous and variable: the space concept

Compared with its predecessor, the new Audi Q3 has grown in virtually all dimensions. It is 4,485 millimeters (14.7 ft) long, 1,856 millimeters (6.1 ft) wide and 1,585 millimeters (5.2 ft) high. Its wheelbase, which has been stretched by 77 millimeters (3.0 in), is spacious yet, at the same time, extremely versatile: The rear seats can be moved fore/aft by 150 millimeters

(5.9 in). Their three-way split backrests in the ratio 40:20:40 can be tilted in seven stages. Depending on the position of the rear seats and backrests, the luggage compartment capacity is between 530 and 1,525 liters (18.7-53.9 cu ft). The loading floor can be adjusted in three levels and the parcel shelf can be stowed underneath the floor if not needed. An electric tailgate, which can also be opened and closed with a kicking motion, is also available as an option.

Digital world: controls and displays

The operating and display concept of the SUV has been overhauled from the ground up – Audi has done away with the analog instruments. Even the standard specification includes a digital instrument cluster with a 10.25 inch screen diagonal, which the driver operates using the multifunction steering wheel. With the top-of-the-line equipment MMI navigation plus, the displays appear in the Audi virtual cockpit, which offers many additional functions. There is also a 10.1-inch touch display. As an option, the driver can choose the larger Audi virtual cockpit plus with three different views, including a new, particularly sporty display. The intuitive operating concept with its flat menu structure is supplemented by natural-language voice control. It also understands freely structured wording. The ingenious dialog manager asks questions if necessary, allows corrections, offers choices and defers to the speaker when interrupted.

Intelligently connected: infotainment and Audi connect

The top-of-the-line infotainment system in the Audi Q3 offers the same technical functions as in the higher segments. Its data transfer module supports the LTE Advanced standard with integrated Wi-Fi hotspot for the passengers’ mobile devices. The navigation system recognizes the driver’s preferences based on previous journeys, allowing it to generate suitable route suggestions. The Audi connect portfolio ideally supplements navigation guidance with traffic information online, the point-of-interest search and information on parking spaces and filling stations appearing directly in the navigation map. The Audi Q3 utilizes the Audi fleet’s swarm intelligence to forecast the availability of roadside parking space, to provide information on hazardous spots and current speed limits. Other options include Google Earth and the hybrid radio, which automatically switches between FM, DAB and the online stream to ensure optimum reception at all times. The voice control function accesses information stored in the vehicle as well as the detailed knowledge in the cloud to respond. The Audi Q3 is even more tightly integrated with the myAudi app. It seamlessly connects a smartphone to the car. The customer can, for instance, transfer navigation routes and the smartphone calendar to the MMI and locate where the Q3 is parked.

A range of hardware modules supplement the infotainment portfolio, including the Audi phone box. It links the owner’s smartphone to the vehicle’s antenna and charges the phone inductively. The Audi smartphone interface links customers’ iOS and Android cell phones and places their Apple Car Play or Android Auto environment on the MMI display. The Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with virtual sound provides three-dimensional audio and drives a total of 15 loudspeakers.

Convenience and safety: driver assistance systems

The adaptive cruise assist is a highlight of the assist systems. It incorporates the functions of adaptive speed assist, traffic jam assist and active lane assist. In this way it assists the driver with longitudinal and lateral control – substantially enhancing comfort on long journeys in particular. The Audi Q3 makes maneuvering easier thanks to the four 360 degree cameras.

They show on the large infotainment screen the SUV’s immediate surroundings. Here the driver can also follow the maneuvers completed by the park assist. The park assist steers the car automatically into and out of parking spaces. The driver only has to accelerate, brake and shift gears. If the driver wants to reverse out of a parallel parking space or a tight entrance, cross traffic assist is activated. The radar sensors, which the system uses to monitor the area behind the vehicle, also provide information to the standard-fit lane change warning. If the system detects a vehicle located in the blind spot or approaching quickly from the rear, a warning LED is lit in the relevant exterior mirror.

Agility on- and offroad: engines and suspension

As part of the sales launch, Audi is delivering the new Q3 with four engine versions, three gasoline and one diesel unit in combination with front-wheel or quattro drive. Their power outputs range from 110 kW (150 hp) to 169 kW (230 hp). All engines are four-cylinder direct injection units with turbocharging. They are powerful, refined and efficient. A six-speed manual transmission or a fast-shifting seven-speed S tronic is used to transmit the power. Offroad the permanent all-wheel drive delivers excellent driving pleasure with optimum traction and unshakable stability. Activated at the push of a button, the optional hill descent control maintains the preset speed on a steep downhill gradient. The driver can vary the characteristics of the Audi Q3 depending on the driving situation, road conditions or personal needs using the Audi drive select dynamic handling system with six profiles – from markedly comfortable, highly efficient through to out-and-out sporty. The system also influences the optional suspension with damper control where sensors measure the movements of all four wheels as well as the vehicle’s lateral and longitudinal acceleration and adjust the dampers as required. This results in enhanced driving dynamics with even more comfort. Alternatively, there is the sport suspension – standard with the S line exterior package – with tauter spring/damper tuning and progressive steering. Its ratio becomes increasingly direct with increasing steering angle, adding substantially to the light-footed handling of the new Audi Q3.

The equipment, data and prices specified in this release refer to the model range offered in Germany. Subject to change without notice; errors and omissions excepted. U.S. model specifications to follow closer to launch in 2019.