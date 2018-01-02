Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Audi To Make Future Models Look Different

    The copy machine is being kicked out of the design studio

    A constant complaint we have about Audis is their one-size fits all design philosophy as it is difficult to tell the difference between an A3 and A4 for example. Thankfully, Audi will be diversifying their designs in future models.

    “This [repetition] design process was used to make Audis more recognisable in newer and emerging markets. Now we are well known in major markets like China, we can begin to change this philosophy and give each car its own look,” said Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler to Autocar.

    “We recognise that there is a place for more differentiation now. Since our cars are in production for a minimum of six years, in today’s world I think each model should have its own design to be attractive for this long time,” said Audi design boss Marc Lichte

    You can see this with the Audi Q2 crossover with a different take on the grille and C-Pillar from other Audi crossovers. But Lichte says the biggest change will come with the launch of the e-tron quattro SUV next year. Due to the compact size of the electric powertrain, this gives designers more space to play with.

    “Design will go in a very different way. [Designers] will have more material space to play with, so we’ll be able to produce [vehicles with] shorter overhangs and lower bonnets. It makes for a more attractive design overall.”

    Source: Autocar


    Go to articles Audi

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Mercedes-Benz, are you listening , we the people HATE cookie cutter one size fits all design. Time to retire the pathetic design language and give each auto it's own personality.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    10 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Mercedes-Benz, are you listening , we the people HATE cookie cutter one size fits all design.

    I think MB lineup looks great and wouldn't change it. 

    You should be preaching to every mainstream brand, not just Mercedes. 

    • Thanks 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    MB in recent years has had differentiation due to multiple design 'languages' ongoing at once. But in the last few, once they started putting the CLA design on all other lines (coupes), it's homogenized. MB wanders around a decent amount.
    Where the criticism can rightfully be placed is over at BMW.

    Audi doesn't change much, but they don't sell much in the US and half their line no one buys at all, so it seems to work OK here.
    But IMO model consolidation is in order, not struggling to make differences for differences sake.

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Audi needs this, their cars look super similar.  I liked when Mercedes made the E-class look different than the S-class, and the C-class had those junior S-class styling cues, seemed to work well for them, but the C, E, S classes are all selling well so the current theme works too. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball

    Audi styling is the 6 window and the horizontal line on the side (which has had a bit of swoosh lately).

    this is all talk from them, they'll still keep doing the same ****

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×