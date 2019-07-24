Daimler Books First Quarterly Loss in Ten Years

Daimler AG says it has lost €1.2 billion ($1.3 Billion) in quarter two 2019. This is the company's first quarterly loss since 2009. Daimler says the primary causes for the loss are airbag recalls and lawsuits and investigations regarding its diesel engines.

U.S. and European regulators have gone after diesel engine emissions after Volkswagen AG was caught in 2015 with cheat software in their engine control computers. The fallout has caused Daimler and other manufacturers to recall those vehicles and update the engine control software.

Daimler has previously announced cost cutting efforts, including laying off up to 10,000 employees globally. Further cost cutting efforts are pending, however, Daimler declined to comment on such measures until an investor presentation in November. The company did say that it would be reviewing its product portfolio and cutting where needed. Models that have already seen cuts are the Mercedes-Benx X-Class truck and the Mercedes Benz SLC.