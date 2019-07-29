Chevy Malibu to die after 2024

The Chevrolet Malibu will follow the likes to the Ford Fusion and Chrysler 200 by following them into that great nameplate junkyard in the sky after 2024 according to a report by Automotive News. There is a possibility of an electric successor to the Malibu, but nothing is certain at this point. An electric replacement would fit with GM's timeline to build 20 new EVs by 2023. Before the ax falls in 2024, the Malibu could get one last face lift for the 2022 model year to help it through the final stages before retirement. The Malibu is built in the Fairfax KS plant where the Cadillac XT4 is built.

This follows on reports that the Chevrolet Camaro will also die in 2023. Other cars that are up for the chopping block are the Sonic after 2020 and the Spark after 2021. The Bolt and Equinox will get a freshening next year. With the Impala, Cruze, and Volt already dead, these changes will leave the Chevy brand without any sedans after 2024. With the Buick Regal also possibly canceled once the contract with PSA runs out, it may be that the only sedans available from General Motors will be from Cadillac.