2019 Buick Envision Adds More Gears, Lowers Price

Pricing for the 2019 Envision is about $2,000 less on all trims compared to the 2018 model. This means the 2019 Envision begins at $32,990 (doesn't include destination).

There are some minor changes for the Envision's exterior with a new winged front grille, HID headlights becoming standard on all trims, larger taillights, and new designs for the alloy wheels.

The big news is with the transmission. A nine-speed automatic becomes standard on turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder. It's a nice pairing, especially since Buick has upped the torque figure from 260 to 295 pound-feet. Horsepower remains at 252. Sadly, the base 2.5L four-cylinder sticks with a six-speed automatic.

Buick has pulled back the curtain on the refreshed 2019 Envision crossover. It may seem crazy for a brand to refresh their model only a couple years after its debut. But we need to remember that Buick has been selling the Envision in China since 2014, so it is about the time when a refresh takes place.

Customer-Driven Updates Define 2019 Buick Envision

New design, performance and tech features starting at $32,990

DETROIT — Refined design cues, responsive performance enhancements and intelligent technology expand on the Envision’s growing popularity.

The 2019 Envision features a newly sculpted front and rear, signature grille and new wheel choices. With a focus on quality and safety, the design and engineering teams also welcomed input from current Envision owners to enhance the vehicle.

“Some of the 2019 Envision’s most notable changes are the results of listening to our customers,” said Elizabeth Pilibosian, Envision chief engineer. “Beneath the updated exterior are a number of changes guided by a goal of offering the most refined and pleasant driving experience possible.”

Envision highlights

New nine-speed automatic transmission for 2.0L turbo models. Buick now offers this innovative transmission on five models across the lineup.

2.0L turbo engine offers increased vehicle performance of 252 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine and transmission updates produce 0-60 mph acceleration just under a half-second quicker than the 2018 model.

Engine stop/start deactivation switch — a Buick first in North America.

Single rate brake booster for improved overall brake performance that requires less effort.

Flexibility to switch between Adaptive Cruise Control and conventional Cruise Control.

Enhanced visibility on Rear Vision Camera.

Improved hands-free microphone for better call quality and better voice recognition.

The seat heating system warms up more quickly.

Next-generation wireless charging with wattage capability for fast and efficient charging, including iPhone8/iPhoneX compatibility.

Lighting upgrades across all trims: HID headlights standard on 2.5L models, bi-functional LED headlamps on 2.0L turbo models and LED wing signature lights on every model.

In-vehicle air ionizer that helps eliminate odors, reduce bacteria and provide better air quality.

Focus on the customer

Initial owner feedback and solid sales growth indicate the Buick Envision is delivering the luxury and features desired by compact SUV customers. Refinements across the 2019 Envision are aimed at providing the best that the vehicle offers, plus the flexibility and options customers desire most at a price point true to Buick’s attainable luxury promise. Pricing starts at $32,990 (excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment). All trim levels have been adjusted toward the heart of the premium compact SUV market, further positioning the Envision to capture the interest of loyal Buick owners looking to move up to the next-sized compact SUV and conquest buyers who are considering Buick for the first time.

“The Envision brings a tremendous growth opportunity for the Buick brand,” said Sam Russell, Buick marketing director. “The new pricing strategy not only puts the Envision in the heart of the industry’s largest segment, but also better positions it in relation to Encore, our top-selling nameplate.”

Nearly 60 percent of all Encore buyers come from outside General Motors. These new-to-Buick customers are increasingly return buyers, with nearly half of them likely to trade in their vehicle to buy another Buick SUV. In addition to attracting new customers to the Buick brand, the 2019 Envision is designed with these existing Encore customers’ evolving needs and preferences in mind.

Thoughtfully refined, inside and out

The Envision’s exterior has a sculpted front fascia, new grille and headlamps that align with the new face of Buick. Crisp horizontal lines on the front create a more premium look and feel, while redesigned taillamps, reflectors and side markers give the back end a wider and more athletic stance. New optional 19-inch wheels provide an expressive and distinct profile.

Premium lighting technology is featured on every 2019 Envision. HID headlamps with LED Buick signature lighting come standard, with the enhanced performance of bi-functional LED headlamps standard on the top two trims.

Under the hood, the Envision offers a balance of performance and efficiency with a nine-speed transmission on 2.0L turbo models that allows for an increase in torque from 260 lb-ft to 295 lb-ft and an improvement in acceleration.

A 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine mated with a six-speed automatic remains the standard powertrain for the 2019 Envision and goes unchanged from previous model years. It is offered in front- or all-wheel-drive configurations.

Driven by customer feedback, the 2019 Envision is equipped with a non-latching stop/start deactivation switch on the instrument panel that allows the driver to choose whether to use the auto-stop function. The calibration of the Envision’s stop/start technology has also been refined for an even more seamless experience.

The 2019 Envision offers a Buick-first Tire Fill Alert that lets a driver know when a tire has reached its recommended pressure level.

Other standard features include Buick’s signature QuietTuning; 10 airbags1, including side curtain and knee airbags; Rear Park Assist; and newly added Rear Seat Reminder2. Available features include Surround Vision, Safety Alert Seat and Forward Automatic Braking, among others3.

Every Envision comes equipped with an 8-inch diagonal infotainment system with Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 compatibility, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot6 (an unlimited data plan for $20 per month7 is available through AT&T after trial period), a limited trial of OnStar8 and connectivity access at no additional cost. Along with other benefits such as the myBuick app9, the connectivity access features Smart Driver, an opt-in service designed to help Buick owners become better drivers.

The 2019 Envision goes on sale in the spring of 2018 and will be available in five trim levels starting at Envision ($32,990), Preferred ($34,495), Essence ($36,795), Premium ($41,695) and Premium II ($44,595). Prices exclude tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.