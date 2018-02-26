Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2019 Buick Envision Adds More Gears, Lowers Price

    The changes make for a better crossover

    Buick has pulled back the curtain on the refreshed 2019 Envision crossover. It may seem crazy for a brand to refresh their model only a couple years after its debut. But we need to remember that Buick has been selling the Envision in China since 2014, so it is about the time when a refresh takes place.

    The big news is with the transmission. A nine-speed automatic becomes standard on turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder. It's a nice pairing, especially since Buick has upped the torque figure from 260 to 295 pound-feet. Horsepower remains at 252. Sadly, the base 2.5L four-cylinder sticks with a six-speed automatic. 

    There are some minor changes for the Envision's exterior with a new winged front grille, HID headlights becoming standard on all trims, larger taillights, and new designs for the alloy wheels. 

    Pricing for the 2019 Envision is about $2,000 less on all trims compared to the 2018 model. This means the 2019 Envision begins at $32,990 (doesn't include destination).

    Source: Buick
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Customer-Driven Updates Define 2019 Buick Envision

    • New design, performance and tech features starting at $32,990

    DETROIT — Refined design cues, responsive performance enhancements and intelligent technology expand on the Envision’s growing popularity.

    The 2019 Envision features a newly sculpted front and rear, signature grille and new wheel choices. With a focus on quality and safety, the design and engineering teams also welcomed input from current Envision owners to enhance the vehicle.

    “Some of the 2019 Envision’s most notable changes are the results of listening to our customers,” said Elizabeth Pilibosian, Envision chief engineer. “Beneath the updated exterior are a number of changes guided by a goal of offering the most refined and pleasant driving experience possible.”

    Envision highlights

    • New nine-speed automatic transmission for 2.0L turbo models. Buick now offers this innovative transmission on five models across the lineup.
    • 2.0L turbo engine offers increased vehicle performance of 252 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The engine and transmission updates produce 0-60 mph acceleration just under a half-second quicker than the 2018 model.
    • Engine stop/start deactivation switch — a Buick first in North America.
    • Single rate brake booster for improved overall brake performance that requires less effort.
    • Flexibility to switch between Adaptive Cruise Control and conventional Cruise Control.
    • Enhanced visibility on Rear Vision Camera.
    • Improved hands-free microphone for better call quality and better voice recognition.
    • The seat heating system warms up more quickly.
    • Next-generation wireless charging with wattage capability for fast and efficient charging, including iPhone8/iPhoneX compatibility.
    • Lighting upgrades across all trims: HID headlights standard on 2.5L models, bi-functional LED headlamps on 2.0L turbo models and LED wing signature lights on every model.
    • In-vehicle air ionizer that helps eliminate odors, reduce bacteria and provide better air quality.

    Focus on the customer

    Initial owner feedback and solid sales growth indicate the Buick Envision is delivering the luxury and features desired by compact SUV customers. Refinements across the 2019 Envision are aimed at providing the best that the vehicle offers, plus the flexibility and options customers desire most at a price point true to Buick’s attainable luxury promise. Pricing starts at $32,990 (excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment). All trim levels have been adjusted toward the heart of the premium compact SUV market, further positioning the Envision to capture the interest of loyal Buick owners looking to move up to the next-sized compact SUV and conquest buyers who are considering Buick for the first time.

    “The Envision brings a tremendous growth opportunity for the Buick brand,” said Sam Russell, Buick marketing director. “The new pricing strategy not only puts the Envision in the heart of the industry’s largest segment, but also better positions it in relation to Encore, our top-selling nameplate.”

    Nearly 60 percent of all Encore buyers come from outside General Motors. These new-to-Buick customers are increasingly return buyers, with nearly half of them likely to trade in their vehicle to buy another Buick SUV. In addition to attracting new customers to the Buick brand, the 2019 Envision is designed with these existing Encore customers’ evolving needs and preferences in mind.

    Thoughtfully refined, inside and out

    The Envision’s exterior has a sculpted front fascia, new grille and headlamps that align with the new face of Buick. Crisp horizontal lines on the front create a more premium look and feel, while redesigned taillamps, reflectors and side markers give the back end a wider and more athletic stance. New optional 19-inch wheels provide an expressive and distinct profile.

    Premium lighting technology is featured on every 2019 Envision. HID headlamps with LED Buick signature lighting come standard, with the enhanced performance of bi-functional LED headlamps standard on the top two trims.

    Under the hood, the Envision offers a balance of performance and efficiency with a nine-speed transmission on 2.0L turbo models that allows for an increase in torque from 260 lb-ft to 295 lb-ft and an improvement in acceleration.

    A 2.5L inline four-cylinder engine mated with a six-speed automatic remains the standard powertrain for the 2019 Envision and goes unchanged from previous model years. It is offered in front- or all-wheel-drive configurations.

    Driven by customer feedback, the 2019 Envision is equipped with a non-latching stop/start deactivation switch on the instrument panel that allows the driver to choose whether to use the auto-stop function. The calibration of the Envision’s stop/start technology has also been refined for an even more seamless experience.

    The 2019 Envision offers a Buick-first Tire Fill Alert that lets a driver know when a tire has reached its recommended pressure level.

    Other standard features include Buick’s signature QuietTuning; 10 airbags1, including side curtain and knee airbags; Rear Park Assist; and newly added Rear Seat Reminder2. Available features include Surround Vision, Safety Alert Seat and Forward Automatic Braking, among others3.

    Every Envision comes equipped with an 8-inch diagonal infotainment system with Apple CarPlay4 and Android Auto5 compatibility, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot6 (an unlimited data plan for $20 per month7 is available through AT&T after trial period), a limited trial of OnStar8 and connectivity access at no additional cost. Along with other benefits such as the myBuick app9, the connectivity access features Smart Driver, an opt-in service designed to help Buick owners become better drivers.

    The 2019 Envision goes on sale in the spring of 2018 and will be available in five trim levels starting at Envision ($32,990), Preferred ($34,495), Essence ($36,795), Premium ($41,695) and Premium II ($44,595). Prices exclude tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.


    Go to articles Buick

    User Feedback


    dfelt

    :metal: Very Sharp looking, Great refresh and awesome to have done it so soon. Yea I know the model has been on sale since 2014 in China, but this really rocks. :metal: 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    This perked me up a bit when I saw the news.  The Envision has naturally been on my radar as I'm an Encore owner, but moving to the current iteration didn't seem to be a huge jump in tech for what is a huge jump in price.  I wondered why the 9-speed wasn't there from the start when the Terrain has it.   The 9-speed plus the healthy increase in torque make this much more compelling.

    We both went to the Pittsburgh auto show this year.  The Regal is flat out eliminated from the running as he hated the interior. The Envision makes the cut, and surprisingly, so does the Terrain.  I'm not a huge fan of the looks of the Terrain, but I might get on board with certain trim levels. He did really like the Lacrosse and you can get killer deals on them lately as long as you don't lease.

    The surprising thing... he loves the Durango R/T.   I thought I knew the guy....

    • Like 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    This perked me up a bit when I saw the news.  The Envision has naturally been on my radar as I'm an Encore owner, but moving to the current iteration didn't seem to be a huge jump in tech for what is a huge jump in price.  I wondered why the 9-speed wasn't there from the start when the Terrain has it.   The 9-speed plus the healthy increase in torque make this much more compelling.

    We both went to the Pittsburgh auto show this year.  The Regal is flat out eliminated from the running as he hated the interior. The Envision makes the cut, and surprisingly, so does the Terrain.  I'm not a huge fan of the looks of the Terrain, but I might get on board with certain trim levels. He did really like the Lacrosse and you can get killer deals on them lately as long as you don't lease.

    The surprising thing... he loves the Durango R/T.   I thought I knew the guy....

    They had to lower the price on the Envision because they need to put the XT4 in at $34,990, just watch.  

    I also went to the auto show, I found the interior on the regular Terrain and Terrain Denali to be the same and the Denali was $44k.  The Avenir Lacrosse and Enclave also seemed like nothing special on the inside.  Regal I wasn’t a fan of, it felt cheap inside.  Probably a LaCrosse has big discounts that if you stay away from the top trim you can get a good deal.  

    I didn’t sit in any Dodges, sat in the Pacifica, 300, Ram, Compass, Renegade, and Grand Cherokee and I just find nothing appealing about anything at FCA.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    4 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They had to lower the price on the Envision because they need to put the XT4 in at $34,990, just watch.  

     

    At the auto show this weekend, I saw 3 trim levels of the Envision, IIRC the stickers ranged from $39k to $49k... 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    They had to lower the price on the Envision because they need to put the XT4 in at $34,990, just watch.  

    I also went to the auto show, I found the interior on the regular Terrain and Terrain Denali to be the same and the Denali was $44k.  The Avenir Lacrosse and Enclave also seemed like nothing special on the inside.  Regal I wasn’t a fan of, it felt cheap inside.  Probably a LaCrosse has big discounts that if you stay away from the top trim you can get a good deal.  

    I didn’t sit in any Dodges, sat in the Pacifica, 300, Ram, Compass, Renegade, and Grand Cherokee and I just find nothing appealing about anything at FCA.

    The Envision is the 3rd best selling Buick after Encore and Enclave. Lowering the price will probably make it #2.  That said... the packaging on the Envision is still all wrong.  You can't get AWD unless you get the 2.0T which also means you can't get a base trim.  Here in Pittsburgh that means no one buys the 2.5.

    11 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I didn’t sit in any Dodges, sat in the Pacifica, 300, Ram, Compass, Renegade, and Grand Cherokee and I just find nothing appealing about anything at FCA.

    Well of course not.... you only find things appealing if they have a 3 pointed star on them.  It could be a '96 Sable with fogged headlights and you'd be into it if someone drilled a Benz hood ornament on the front. You'd claim it was the next big thing in automotive tech.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The Envision is the 3rd best selling Buick after Encore and Enclave. Lowering the price will probably make it #2.  That said... the packaging on the Envision is still all wrong.  You can't get AWD unless you get the 2.0T which also means you can't get a base trim.  Here in Pittsburgh that means no one buys the 2.5.

    Well of course not.... you only find things appealing if they have a 3 pointed star on them.  It could be a '96 Sable with fogged headlights and you'd be into it if someone drilled a Benz hood ornament on the front. You'd claim it was the next big thing in automotive tech.

    For the set of entry lux crossover market you probably want the 2.0T anyway.  At that $35-40k price you have turbo Ford Edge, a low trim MKC which is turbo, I think even the Subaru Forester has a turbo 4 at that price, as does Mazda, etc.  I think most Envision buyers would go for the turbo 4 anyway, but you do lose some sales without the low price AWD car.

    I have sat in every Dodge before, they haven't put out a new product in years, so it isn't like there is anything new to see.  I thought the new Nissan Rogue was pretty good for the small crossover segment, compared to a Rav4 or Chevy counterpart.  The new Accord is just as nice as any Acura, although that being said Acuras are like the worst luxury car there is. I think the GLB will turn the entry-lux SUV market upside down, none of these Lincoln, Buick, Acura, Volvo, Jaguar, etc interiors are on par with Mercedes, and they give you a 2.0T standard.  Actually, the GLB should be your next car, it checks all the boxes.

    Edited by smk4565

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the GLB will turn the entry-lux SUV market upside down, none of these Lincoln, Buick, Acura, Volvo, Jaguar, etc interiors are on par with Mercedes, and they give you a 2.0T standard. 

    I agree that not all auto's have nice interiors for the cash they ask for them, Lexus is a perfect example of a plastic hell inside for their CUV's. Yet I doubt the GLB will be the best as we have a ton of spy shots and nothing to really say it is going to be better than everyone else. Just your kool aid drinking statements.

    I bing'd 2018 GLB to see what would come up and I got this:

    2018-GLB-Dash.jpg

    Nice for a German Ricer version as this does not say luxury to me.

    Bing'd 2019 GLB and you get this especially from a bunch of german auto sites:

    2019-GLB-Interior.jpg

    Better, but this is just a BUSY MESS. An attempt to make luxury but then throw in the kitchen sink for buttons everywhere, MB terrible paddle system to the cheap looking circle vents no different than Fords Circle vents on a Mustang.

    Only cool thing is the dual big LCD screens in the dash.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    The GLA and GLB will have metal buttons, even the Cadillac XT4 has plastic, so if Cadillac made the thing you touch all the time from cheap plastic, what is the rest of the car made of?  And the GLB is more of an X1, Q3, XC40 sort of competitor, but if it looks like a mini G-wagen I think they will steal a lot of sales off Terrain and Jeep too.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    53 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    GLA curently HAS plastic buttons ALL OVER the interior...

    Right, which is why they are fixing it.  And floating NAV will be gone so all the people that copied their floating Nav will have to go back.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    25 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The GLB won't have what I want in a vehicle. The only Benzes that do are the GLS (I'll take an Escalade or Navi instead) or possibly the GLE.

    GLB would be larger than an Encore, roomier, more luxurious, more powerful, better looking even without seeing it.

    Car and driver tested the Navigator this month and said how it is much better than the Escalade, and that Cadillac would not provide and Escalade for a comparison.  But then they mentioned how the GLS rides and handles and brakes better than the Navigator, and the GLS/GLE are the oldest models in the Mercedes line.  I'm pretty confident that the new GLS will mop the floor with the Navigator, the current GLS won Car and Driver best large SUV for 2018, Navigator did not.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    I'm not looking for a direct replacement for the Encore. If I was, I'd get another Encore as we've been very happy with it and it has served us well over the 72,000 miles we've owned it. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend one to anyone looking for a city crossover that is still a comfortable road trip car. It just no longer fits our needs.

    I don't give a rats ass what Car and Driver says about the GLS or Navigator. I've driven both and the Navigator is my choice by a country mile. I like the exterior of the Escalade equal to the Navi, but the Navigator blows it away on the interior...it isn't even a fair fight. Navigator also has a more comfortable ride.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar
    52 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Right, which is why they are fixing it.  And floating NAV will be gone so all the people that copied their floating Nav will have to go back.

    Why did it need to be fixed in the first place?
    What happened to 'the best or nothing'?
    Only OEMs using the 'tacked on' screens did so to cut costs. Aaanndd it looks exactly like that.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    55 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Right, which is why they are fixing it.  And floating NAV will be gone so all the people that copied their floating Nav will have to go back.

    So mb will move in the direction of Lincoln, Caddy, and Buick then...

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    So mb will move in the direction of Lincoln, Caddy, and Buick then...

    Well, the E-class and S-class always had an integrated screen, I hate "floating NAV screens.  But the Lexus RX has it, BMW I think was actually first, but Audi does it, Mazda, Kia, the list goes on, just like everyone wants a 4-door coupe (a Mercedes idea) and everyone wants silver color aluminum speaker covers, another Mercedes idea.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Silver speaker cover is a mercedes idea'?? EVERYTHING had silver speaker covers at one point.
    Random spin of the Google wheel : 1960 Bonneville ~

    1960-Bonneville-speaker.jpg

     

    4-door coupe : as usual, Cadillac was there first ~

    1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham.jpg

     

    floating screen : 1955 Ford Thunderbird ~

    7419477f66a222_low_res_1955-ford-customline.jpg

    Edited by balthazar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×