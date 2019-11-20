Buick Encore GX Comes to the U.S.

Los Angeles - Buick introduced the Buick Encore GX to the U.S. at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The Encore GX is Buick's 4th entry into the crossover segment and sits slightly above the Encore in size and price. The Encore GX will come with a host of standard safety features such as:

Forward Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Following Distance Indicator

IntelliBeam headlamps with automatically-adjusting high/low beams

Available safety features depending on trim level will include:

Rear Park Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Rear Camera Mirror, provides a wide, less obstructed rear view while parking and driving

Hands-Free Power Liftgate with logo projection, one of only two vehicles within the compact SUV segment to offer this feature

Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera (camera-based)

Head-Up Display

Automatic Parking Assist with Braking

High Definition Surround Vision camera system

The Encore will be powered either by a 1.2-liter Turbocharged or an up level 1.3-liter turbocharged engine. In front wheel drive versions, both engines will send power to the wheels via a continuously variable transmission. All-wheel drive models get the 1.3-liter engine and a 9-speed automatic. AWD will also be driver selectable allowing for better traction or better fuel economy depending on driving conditions. The top engine will produce an estimated 155-horspower and 174 lb.-ft of torque with a GM estimated 31 mpg highway rating.

The Buick Encore GX goes on sale early 2020