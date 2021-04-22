2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Reveal, A New Standard for the 21st Century and Beyond!

The culmination of a century of innovation goes with the start of a great new era as Cadillac introduces the all electric 2023 LYRIQ SUV. With testing running ahead of schedule, Cadillac announces that customers may place orders for the LYRIQ beginning September 2021, availability starting the first half of 2022.
Vice president of Global Cadillac Rory Harvey had this to say about this auto reveal:
“Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ,” “The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.”
At launch, LYRIQ premier technologies and performance capabilities will be driven by the dedicated Ultium electric architecture. Incorporating a 12 module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack with rear-wheel-drive the Ultium power train will deliver an estimated 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque (325 lb-ft) with over 300 miles of range with a full charge.
LYRIQ will offer high-speed DC fast charging at 190 kW for public stations. This will add an estimated 76 miles of range in 10 minutes. Home charging will be a segment leading 19.2 kW charging module that adds 52 miles of range per hour of charging.
LYRIQ will feature next-generation variable Regen on Demand technology, One-Pedal Driving and so much more. Per the Cadillac LYRIQ press release:
Additional 2023 LYRIQ highlights include:
- Available Super Cruise6, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads
- A stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display with the ability to emit over 1 billion colors
- Cadillac’s next-generation Active Noise Cancellation system
- Slim-line LED headlamps with choreographed lighting sequence
- AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers
- KeyPass digital vehicle access
- Dual level charge cord
- Standard 20-inch split six-spoke alloy wheels or optional 22-inch dynamic split-spoke Reverse Rim alloy wheels
Customers will be able to select from Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic exterior colors, and Sky Cool Gray or Noir for the interior.
Andrew Smith, the executive director of Cadillac Design says the objective for his team was as a clean-sheet, set the future of Cadillac with a level of detail one would find in the best show cars. The customer should feel like they're driving in the future.
From what you see on the exterior of the Cadillac LYRIQ above with the Black Crystal Grille, the attention to detail continues on the inside with an industry first of laser etched patterns through wood over metal decor, the industries largest 33" curved LED screen that is a centerpiece incorporating artful, yet blurring lines of separation among technology, lighting and decor.
One will find the smallest details such as Cadillac knurling which is etched on all LYRIQ components, emphasizing the idea of high design even in the smallest of areas.
Cadillac LYRIQ interior is clean and simple yet has a focus on secondary and tertiary design elements.
From the smallest detail on the steering wheel to the clean large storage area in the back, Cadillac is ensuring attention to detail for the launch of the 21st century standard of BEV.
LYRIQ's slim electric architecture allows new opportunities for designers in rethinking the auto interior. The center console is now replaced with a drawer system that holds all the necessary content, in a new way adding functionality and storage. Even the door interiors have the same intricate attention to detail.
Clean, simple and luxurious is the goal that the interior design team delivered with the Cadillac LYRIQ.
New Face of Cadillac
2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debuts, Heralding an All-Electric Future (gm.com)
LYRIQ Preliminary Specifications
EFFICIENCY
|Cadillac Estimated Driving Range^:
|
More than 300 miles (482.8 km) on a full charge
^ Based on GM testing. EPA estimates not yet available. Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and vehicle loading, use and maintenance.
BATTERY SYSTEM
|
Type:
|
Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules
|
Battery chemistry:
|
Lithium-ion NCMA cathode, blended graphite anode
|
Modules:
|
12
|
Energy:
|
100 kWh
ELECTRIC DRIVE
|
System:
|
1 drive unit with 1 motor
|
Motor:
|
Permanent magnet, bar wound
|
Power:
|
340hp (255 kW)
|
Torque: (lb-ft / Nm):
|
325 lb-ft. (440 Nm)
|
Final drive ratio (:1):
|
11.63:1
CHARGING TIMES^
|
120 V:
|
3.5 miles of range per hour of charge time
|
240 V (11.5 kW AC)
|
31 miles of range per hour of charge time
|
DC Fast Charge:
|
Up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time
^Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature.
*Requires professionally installed 19.2 kW AC / 100A dedicated charge station.
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
|Front Suspension:
|
5-link SLA with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers
|
Rear Suspension:
|
5-link with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers
|
Steering Type:
|
Continuously Variable Electric Power Steering (EPS)
|
Turning Circle (wall-wall)
|
12.1m
|
Brake Type:
|
4 wheel disc with DuraLife Rotors
|
Brake Rotor Size:
|
17” (321mm) front/18” (345 mm) Rear
|
Wheel Size:
|
Standard: 20” Split 6-spoke Alloy
|
Tires:
|
Included with 20” wheels: 265/50R20 All Season, Self-sealing
^ Lower-profile tires wear faster. Tire and wheel damage may occur on rough or damaged roads or from surfaces, curbs, debris or obstacles. This damage is not covered by the GM New Vehicle Limited Warranty. For more details, go to my.cadillac.com/learnabout/tires or see your dealer.
EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS
|
Wheelbase
(in. / mm):
|
121.8 / 3094
|
Overall Length
|
196.7 / 4996
|
Overall Width
|
77.8 / 1977
|
Overall Height
|
63.9 / 1623
INTERIOR DIMENSIONS
|
Headroom
(in / mm):
|
Front 38.6 / 980
|
Legroom
|
(front - max) 41.4 / 1052
|
Shoulder Room
|
(front) 58.9 / 1497
|
Hip Room
|
(front) 56.5 / 1436
WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES
|
Base Curb Weight (Min)
(lb. / kg):
|
2545 kg/5610 lbs
|
Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L):
|
105 / 2976
|
Cargo Volume
|
28.0 / 793 (behind rear seat)
^ Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.