2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Reveal, A New Standard for the 21st Century and Beyond!

The culmination of a century of innovation goes with the start of a great new era as Cadillac introduces the all electric 2023 LYRIQ SUV. With testing running ahead of schedule, Cadillac announces that customers may place orders for the LYRIQ beginning September 2021, availability starting the first half of 2022.

Vice president of Global Cadillac Rory Harvey had this to say about this auto reveal:

“Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ,” “The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.”

At launch, LYRIQ premier technologies and performance capabilities will be driven by the dedicated Ultium electric architecture. Incorporating a 12 module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack with rear-wheel-drive the Ultium power train will deliver an estimated 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque (325 lb-ft) with over 300 miles of range with a full charge.

LYRIQ will offer high-speed DC fast charging at 190 kW for public stations. This will add an estimated 76 miles of range in 10 minutes. Home charging will be a segment leading 19.2 kW charging module that adds 52 miles of range per hour of charging.

LYRIQ will feature next-generation variable Regen on Demand technology, One-Pedal Driving and so much more. Per the Cadillac LYRIQ press release:

Additional 2023 LYRIQ highlights include:

Available Super Cruise 6 , the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads

, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads A stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display with the ability to emit over 1 billion colors

Cadillac’s next-generation Active Noise Cancellation system

Slim-line LED headlamps with choreographed lighting sequence

AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers

KeyPass digital vehicle access

Dual level charge cord

Standard 20-inch split six-spoke alloy wheels or optional 22-inch dynamic split-spoke Reverse Rim alloy wheels

Customers will be able to select from Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic exterior colors, and Sky Cool Gray or Noir for the interior.

Andrew Smith, the executive director of Cadillac Design says the objective for his team was as a clean-sheet, set the future of Cadillac with a level of detail one would find in the best show cars. The customer should feel like they're driving in the future.

From what you see on the exterior of the Cadillac LYRIQ above with the Black Crystal Grille, the attention to detail continues on the inside with an industry first of laser etched patterns through wood over metal decor, the industries largest 33" curved LED screen that is a centerpiece incorporating artful, yet blurring lines of separation among technology, lighting and decor.

One will find the smallest details such as Cadillac knurling which is etched on all LYRIQ components, emphasizing the idea of high design even in the smallest of areas.

Cadillac LYRIQ interior is clean and simple yet has a focus on secondary and tertiary design elements.

From the smallest detail on the steering wheel to the clean large storage area in the back, Cadillac is ensuring attention to detail for the launch of the 21st century standard of BEV.

LYRIQ's slim electric architecture allows new opportunities for designers in rethinking the auto interior. The center console is now replaced with a drawer system that holds all the necessary content, in a new way adding functionality and storage. Even the door interiors have the same intricate attention to detail.

Clean, simple and luxurious is the goal that the interior design team delivered with the Cadillac LYRIQ.

New Face of Cadillac

New-Face-of-Cadillac.mp4

2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-B-Roll (1).mp4

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debuts, Heralding an All-Electric Future (gm.com)

LYRIQ Preliminary Specifications

EFFICIENCY

Cadillac Estimated Driving Range^: More than 300 miles (482.8 km) on a full charge

^ Based on GM testing. EPA estimates not yet available. Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and vehicle loading, use and maintenance.

BATTERY SYSTEM

Type: Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules Battery chemistry: Lithium-ion NCMA cathode, blended graphite anode Modules: 12 Energy: 100 kWh

ELECTRIC DRIVE

System: 1 drive unit with 1 motor Motor: Permanent magnet, bar wound Power: 340hp (255 kW) Torque: (lb-ft / Nm): 325 lb-ft. (440 Nm) Final drive ratio (:1): 11.63:1

CHARGING TIMES^

120 V: 3.5 miles of range per hour of charge time 240 V (11.5 kW AC)

240V* (19.2 kW AC) 31 miles of range per hour of charge time

52 miles of range per hour of charge time DC Fast Charge: Up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time

Up to 195 miles of range in 30 minutes of charge time

^Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature.

*Requires professionally installed 19.2 kW AC / 100A dedicated charge station.

CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

Front Suspension: 5-link SLA with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers Rear Suspension: 5-link with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers Steering Type: Continuously Variable Electric Power Steering (EPS) Turning Circle (wall-wall)

(ft. / m): 12.1m Brake Type: 4 wheel disc with DuraLife Rotors Brake Rotor Size:

(in. / mm) 17” (321mm) front/18” (345 mm) Rear Wheel Size: Standard: 20” Split 6-spoke Alloy

Optional: 22” Dynamic Split-spoke Reverse Rim Alloy Tires: Included with 20” wheels: 265/50R20 All Season, Self-sealing

Included with 22” wheels: 275/40R22 All Season, Low profile^, Self-sealing

^ Lower-profile tires wear faster. Tire and wheel damage may occur on rough or damaged roads or from surfaces, curbs, debris or obstacles. This damage is not covered by the GM New Vehicle Limited Warranty. For more details, go to my.cadillac.com/learnabout/tires or see your dealer.

EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase

(in. / mm): 121.8 / 3094 Overall Length

(in. / mm): 196.7 / 4996 Overall Width

(in. / mm): 77.8 / 1977 Overall Height

(in. / mm): 63.9 / 1623

INTERIOR DIMENSIONS

Headroom

(in / mm): Front 38.6 / 980

Rear 37.7 / 957 Legroom

(in. / mm): (front - max) 41.4 / 1052

(rear) 39.6 / 1006 Shoulder Room

(in. / mm): (front) 58.9 / 1497

(rear) 58.6 / 1488 Hip Room

(in. / mm): (front) 56.5 / 1436

(rear) 54.0 / 1372

WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES

Base Curb Weight (Min)

(lb. / kg): 2545 kg/5610 lbs Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L): 105 / 2976 Cargo Volume

(cu. ft. / L) ^: 28.0 / 793 (behind rear seat)

60.8 / 1723 (rear seat folded)

^ Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution