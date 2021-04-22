Jump to content
    2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Reveal, A New Standard for the 21st Century and Beyond!

      Wednesday April 21st, 2021 marks a new standard of luxury to the world and for the 21st century. Cadillac introduced the all-electric  2021 LYRIQ SUV starting at $59,990.

    The culmination of a century of innovation goes with the start of a great new era as Cadillac introduces the all electric 2023 LYRIQ SUV. With testing running ahead of schedule, Cadillac announces that customers may place orders for the LYRIQ beginning September 2021, availability starting the first half of 2022.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-001.jpg

    Vice president of Global Cadillac Rory Harvey had this to say about this auto reveal: 

    “Throughout the next decade, Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, and it all begins with LYRIQ,” “The 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ’s stunning design and artfully integrated technology combined with GM’s Ultium Platform will deliver a high-performance luxury experience unlike anything that has come before it, setting a new standard for Cadillac.”

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-010.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-004.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-011.jpg

    At launch, LYRIQ premier technologies and performance capabilities will be driven by the dedicated Ultium electric architecture. Incorporating a 12 module, 100 kilowatt-hour battery pack with rear-wheel-drive the Ultium power train will deliver an estimated 340 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque (325 lb-ft) with over 300 miles of range with a full charge.

    LYRIQ will offer high-speed DC fast charging at 190 kW for public stations. This will add an estimated 76 miles of range in 10 minutes. Home charging will be a segment leading 19.2 kW charging module that adds 52 miles of range per hour of charging. 

    LYRIQ will feature next-generation variable Regen on Demand technology, One-Pedal Driving and so much more. Per the Cadillac LYRIQ press release:

    Additional 2023 LYRIQ highlights include:

    • Available Super Cruise6, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads
    • A stunning 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED display with the ability to emit over 1 billion colors
    • Cadillac’s next-generation Active Noise Cancellation system
    • Slim-line LED headlamps with choreographed lighting sequence
    • AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system with headrest speakers
    • KeyPass digital vehicle access
    • Dual level charge cord
    • Standard 20-inch split six-spoke alloy wheels or optional 22-inch dynamic split-spoke Reverse Rim alloy wheels

    Customers will be able to select from Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic exterior colors, and Sky Cool Gray or Noir for the interior.

    Andrew Smith, the executive director of Cadillac Design says the objective for his team was as a clean-sheet, set the future of Cadillac with a level of detail one would find in the best show cars. The customer should feel like they're driving in the future.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-002.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-005.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-007.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-012 (1).jpg

    From what you see on the exterior of the Cadillac LYRIQ above with the Black Crystal Grille, the attention to detail continues on the inside with an industry first of laser etched patterns through wood over metal decor, the industries largest 33" curved LED screen that is a centerpiece incorporating artful, yet blurring lines of separation among technology, lighting and decor.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-028.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-027.jpg

    One will find the smallest details such as Cadillac knurling which is etched on all LYRIQ components, emphasizing the idea of high design even in the smallest of areas.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-026.jpg

    Cadillac LYRIQ interior is clean and simple yet has a focus on secondary and tertiary design elements.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-025.jpg

    From the smallest detail on the steering wheel to the clean large storage area in the back, Cadillac is ensuring attention to detail for the launch of the 21st century standard of BEV.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-024.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-023.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-022.jpg

    LYRIQ's slim electric architecture allows new opportunities for designers in rethinking the auto interior. The center console is now replaced with a drawer system that holds all the necessary content, in a new way adding functionality and storage. Even the door interiors have the same intricate attention to detail.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-021.jpg

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-019.jpg

    Clean, simple and luxurious is the goal that the interior design team delivered with the Cadillac LYRIQ.

    2023-Cadillac-LYRIQ-016.jpg

    New Face of Cadillac

    2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Debuts, Heralding an All-Electric Future (gm.com)

    LYRIQ Preliminary Specifications

    EFFICIENCY

    Cadillac Estimated Driving Range^:

    More than 300 miles (482.8 km) on a full charge

    ^ Based on GM testing. EPA estimates not yet available. Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, and vehicle loading, use and maintenance.

    BATTERY SYSTEM

    Type:

    Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules 

    Battery chemistry:

    Lithium-ion NCMA cathode, blended graphite anode

    Modules:

    12

    Energy:

    100 kWh

     

    ELECTRIC DRIVE

    System:

    1 drive unit with 1 motor

    Motor:

    Permanent magnet, bar wound

    Power:

    340hp (255 kW)

    Torque: (lb-ft / Nm):

    325 lb-ft. (440 Nm)

    Final drive ratio (:1):

    11.63:1

     

    CHARGING TIMES^                                                                 

    120 V:

    3.5 miles of range per hour of charge time

    240 V (11.5 kW AC)
    240V* (19.2 kW AC)

    31 miles of range per hour of charge time
    52 miles of range per hour of charge time

    DC Fast Charge:

    Up to 76 miles of range in 10 minutes of charge time
    Up to 195 miles of range in 30 minutes of charge time

    ^Actual charge times will vary based on battery condition, output of charger, vehicle settings and outside temperature.
    *Requires professionally installed 19.2 kW AC / 100A dedicated charge station.

    CHASSIS & SUSPENSION

    Front Suspension:

    5-link SLA with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers

    Rear Suspension:

    5-link with Passive-Plus Premium Dampers

    Steering Type:

    Continuously Variable Electric Power Steering (EPS)

    Turning Circle (wall-wall)
    (ft. / m):

    12.1m

    Brake Type:

    4 wheel disc with DuraLife Rotors

    Brake Rotor Size:
    (in. / mm)

    17” (321mm) front/18” (345 mm) Rear

    Wheel Size:

    Standard: 20” Split 6-spoke Alloy
    Optional: 22” Dynamic Split-spoke Reverse Rim Alloy

    Tires:

    Included with 20” wheels: 265/50R20 All Season, Self-sealing
    Included with 22” wheels: 275/40R22 All Season, Low profile^, Self-sealing

    ^ Lower-profile tires wear faster. Tire and wheel damage may occur on rough or damaged roads or from surfaces, curbs, debris or obstacles. This damage is not covered by the GM New Vehicle Limited Warranty. For more details, go to my.cadillac.com/learnabout/tires or see your dealer.

    EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS                            

    Wheelbase
    (in. / mm):

    121.8 / 3094

    Overall Length
    (in. / mm):

    196.7 / 4996

    Overall Width
    (in. / mm):

    77.8 / 1977

    Overall Height
    (in. / mm):

    63.9 / 1623

     

    INTERIOR DIMENSIONS                             

    Headroom
    (in / mm):

    Front 38.6 / 980
    Rear 37.7 / 957

    Legroom
    (in. / mm):

     (front - max) 41.4 / 1052
    (rear) 39.6 / 1006

    Shoulder Room
    (in. / mm):

     (front) 58.9 / 1497
    (rear) 58.6 / 1488

    Hip Room
    (in. / mm):

     (front) 56.5 / 1436
    (rear) 54.0 / 1372

     

    WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES                            

    Base Curb Weight (Min)
    (lb. / kg):

    2545 kg/5610 lbs

    Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L):

    105 / 2976

    Cargo Volume
    (cu. ft. / L) ^:

     28.0 / 793 (behind rear seat)
    60.8 / 1723 (rear seat folded)

    ^ Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution

    David

    Seems plenty of people are excited by the LYRIQ reveal and even more with the executive comments on a possible V edition.

    Cadillac Lyriq V-Series Under Evaluation, Says Executive (motor1.com)

    Cadillac Lyriq V-Series Hinted At By Cadillac Executive (cadillacsociety.com)

    High-Performance Cadillac Lyriq Under Consideration (gmauthority.com)

    Cadillac Lyriq-V Under Consideration As Brand Goes Electric (musclecarsandtrucks.com)

    Good Spec comparisons too:

    2023 Cadillac Lyriq vs Tesla Model Y, Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace | Specs compared | Autoblog

    Cadillac Lyriq vs Ford Mach-E vs Tesla Model Y: Features, price, and tech comparison (teslarati.com)

    2023 Cadillac Lyriq Signals End of Internal-Combustion Cadillacs (caranddriver.com)

     

    smk4565

    I think the styling looks good in the front half, that rear end and around that D pillar is way too busy and just a mess.  

    $60k is a good price this model, most SUV buyers will expect all wheel drive though, so I wonder what the price jump will be to the dual motor and what that horsepower jump is, because 325 hp is fine, but that isn't going to excite anyone.  

    The interior doesn't seem anything special, I'd have to see that in person, too hard to tell the quality by the photos.  

    They need more than Silver and Black as the only interior and exterior colors.  Need more choices than that, it is a luxury product, have to offer customization, such as multiple types of wood, metal, carbon fiber interior trim, etc.  

    oldshurst442
    15 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    I think the styling looks good in the front half, that rear end and around that D pillar is way too busy and just a mess.  

     NOW I know why I dont like it the way the others do!  The bolded part is what I agree with you.  

    And Im glad that there is another who also feels the way I do.   

    Even DeLorenzo praises it  in his last entry of Auto rants.  Well...he praises it and the Audi E-Tron, Lucid Air and Genesis X just to lambaste Mercedes' EV styling direction.   

     

     

     

    smk4565
    1 hour ago, oldshurst442 said:

     NOW I know why I dont like it the way the others do!  The bolded part is what I agree with you.  

    And Im glad that there is another who also feels the way I do.   

    Even DeLorenzo praises it  in his last entry of Auto rants.  Well...he praises it and the Audi E-Tron, Lucid Air and Genesis X just to lambaste Mercedes' EV styling direction.   

     

     

     

    I am not a fan of the EQS styling, too much tear drop in the name of aerodynamics.  The S-class is a much better looking car, and a more expensive looking car, I think Mercedes should stick with their 3-box design look and sacrifice .03 cD in the name of styling.  The EQS has an amazing interior though, and the range is the best there is, and their battery can do multiple acceleration runs without over heating, unlike Tesla.  I am hoping EQE and the SUVs look better because the battery/motor combo is strong.

    oldshurst442

    I have found myself looking at Land Rover/Range Rover SUVs from the past few years. 

    What I found is that the Lyriq is emulating these rooflines. 

    What Is the Difference Between a Range Rover Velar and Sport?

    Which I like very much for the Lyriq

    2023 Cadillac Lyriq revealed: 300-mile crossover starts brand's move to mostly EV

     

    I find this Range Rover to be quite elegant. From this vantage point.  This look would not work for a Cadillac. It has to be more arrogant. 

    2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport - News, reviews, picture galleries and videos - The Car Guide

    Which I find the Lyriq's front looks do a good job of doing.

    2023 Cadillac Lyriq Prices, Reviews, and Pictures | Edmunds

     

    But the squarish good looks, the strong aggressive straight lines dont jive with the rounded back side

    Cadillac LYRIQ | All-Electric Future | Huron Motor Products

    Introducing Cadillac LYRIQ: An All-Electric Future

    And while Ill agree that the taillights are unique, they also dont jive with the rest of the package.

    The RR Velar also has a rounded rear

    2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar HSE | Motorgeeks.com - UAE! Check out the latest car news & reviews.

    The Lyriq's taillights would work better on the RR. The rounded rear also works for the Velar as the Velar, and all Range Rovers  and some Land Rovers have a rounded front end...  

    I like the, LOVE the fact that the Lyriq has a strong, tall stance.  Its aggressive. That strong presence starts at the front, but as we roll towards the rear, the Lyriq loses that arrogance that makes Cadillac a Cadillac, and starts to be  apologetic for the way it behaves in the front. I wish THAT arrogance carried its way towards the back too.

    Did it need to be a rounded hatchback?

     

     2023 Cadillac Lyriq revealed: 300-mile crossover starts brand's move to mostly EV

    Did it need to be cut short like that in the rear. Why couldnt it have a slightly longer rear over hang.

     I know short overhangs are all the rage. In some circumstances, short overhangs lose the aggressive look that some vehicles need to have.  The offroaders NEED short overhangs...for offroadness and for crawling rocks,  but the aggressive fenders and bulked up fender wells make up for the short overhangs for the aggressiveness...

    Maybe an overhang like the Hummer's pick-up  rear would please me for the Lyriq.

    Hummer EV Reservations For Range-Topping Edition 1 Trim Sold Out

     

     

     

    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    and the range is the best there is, and their battery can do multiple acceleration runs without over heating, unlike Tesla.

    As per Mercedes.

    Not as per real life...

    smk4565
    9 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    As per Mercedes.

    Not as per real life...

    The largest battery in any current EV and the most aerodynamic production car ever.  It will have the longest range, the WLTP cycle may be optimistic, but it it should still do 400 miles per charge easily.  Although I think EV range is over rated, people aren't driving 300-400 miles per day 5-7 days a week, which would be 100,000 miles a year.  95% of people would be fine everyday with a 100 mile range.

    surreal1272
    10 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

     It will have the longest range

    You mean that vaporware we’ve been hearing about for years now? 

    25 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The S-class is a much better looking car, and a more expensive looking car

    Yet it looks like a lesser priced Genesis on the outside. Much like the EQS, the S-Class is just boring on the outside. 

    smk4565
    8 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    You mean that vaporware we’ve been hearing about for years now? 

    Yet it looks like a lesser priced Genesis on the outside. Much like the EQS, the S-Class is just boring on the outside. 

    It goes on sale this summer, so EQS is not vaporware.

    S-class doesn't look boring, especially in Maybach trim with the 2-tone paint.  But they on purpose use a conservative design because it ages better than bold, outrageous designs that look dated really fast.  If you look at Cadillac, the Gen 1 CTS has aged the best because it had the most simple design, it still looks better today than the Gen 2 or 3 CTS or something ungainly like the XTS. 

    The downside to the EV revolution is weight, hopefully they can find a way to make these EV's lighter over time.

    surreal1272
    30 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    It goes on sale this summer, so EQS is not vaporware.

    S-class doesn't look boring, especially in Maybach trim with the 2-tone paint.  But they on purpose use a conservative design because it ages better than bold, outrageous designs that look dated really fast.  If you look at Cadillac, the Gen 1 CTS has aged the best because it had the most simple design, it still looks better today than the Gen 2 or 3 CTS or something ungainly like the XTS. 

    The downside to the EV revolution is weight, hopefully they can find a way to make these EV's lighter over time.

    The CUVs are vaporware and that’s what I’m talking about. The EQS is pure bore on the outside but I guess if you like the look of a 2015 Volkswagen CC, that’s fine but at an expected $100K price tag, I expect a little more in the way of distinction on the outside. 
     

    And yes, for more than $100K, the S-Class is boring as hell on the outside. Sorry, but this cannot be unseen once it is seen.  
     

    2022 S-Class

    CDB2ED5F-01DF-4BDE-B0EA-2222F4147F3D.thumb.jpeg.8d38fb9dd1deb6a443d54921211c8df8.jpeg

     

    2019 Genesis G90

    7A3FB680-5DCE-45BD-85E0-E4A7888029B0.thumb.jpeg.f26398df0550a3c518ccab6abd31c318.jpeg
     

    2019 Genesis G70

    F2A1D2E6-9F8B-4F4F-96D6-292F22DA9A6A.thumb.jpeg.e25f21a30f0b221600e260af2cfa4836.jpeg
     

    No doubt the Benz has a nice interior, as it should. However, the exterior is boring &#036;h&#33; and if you have to put a two tone paint job on it to make it look better, then it proves me right. 

    surreal1272
    40 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

     If you look at Cadillac, the Gen 1 CTS

    The 1st gen block shaped CTS? Seriously? Gen 2 was far and away design wise and it had a much cleaner look. You don’t even know which gen you’re trying to prop up here.

     

    1st Gen  

    CBF8FE36-8268-4305-A08D-528145D678E0.jpeg.6adaa6cc216356a17346790cfcbf0ccd.jpeg

     

    2nd Gen  

    F4CF0A19-42E5-4C5F-BAAF-15097B1BCDFE.thumb.jpeg.abb27cefdbba4653900b07506f86f919.jpeg


     

    I mean, I know only come out to troll when it’s about a Cadillac but maybe you should just sit this one out. 

    For you @smk4565, since you claim that Benz designs always go from concept to production like hot butter. 
    https://www.motortrend.com/news/mercedes-vision-eqs-ev-design/

    smk4565

    Gen 1 CTS and the  XLR are the 2 best looking Cadillacs of the past 20 years.  GM design since Ed Welburn left has gone downhill.   
     

    I think the Lyric is over styled in back, the front half looks fine, but a lot of car companies try to make EV’s look overly modern and that isn’t what sells and that is why a lot of EVs have had bad sales numbers.   

    surreal1272
    53 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

     

    Gen 1 CTS and the  XLR are the 2 best looking Cadillacs of the past 20 years.  GM design since Ed Welburn left has gone downhill.

     

    You and you alone feel that way. Everyone else with eyes knows better. Sorry. Both of those were parts bin specials on the inside and XLR was only nominally better looking than the first gen CTS on the outside, which was all slab and block while the 2nd gen cleaned all that up and actually has a far cleaner look to it, which is what you were touting above when you were making up excuses for the lazy exterior design of the EQS. 

    David
    4 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    It goes on sale this summer, so EQS is not vaporware.

    S-class doesn't look boring, especially in Maybach trim with the 2-tone paint.  But they on purpose use a conservative design because it ages better than bold, outrageous designs that look dated really fast.  If you look at Cadillac, the Gen 1 CTS has aged the best because it had the most simple design, it still looks better today than the Gen 2 or 3 CTS or something ungainly like the XTS. 

    The downside to the EV revolution is weight, hopefully they can find a way to make these EV's lighter over time.

    EQS is a failure out of the gate and will only really gain a few badge people as it for sure will not have conquest sales.

    surreal1272
    7 hours ago, David said:

    EQS is a failure out of the gate and will only really gain a few badge people as it for sure will not have conquest sales.

    And skipping the fact that if we were talking about Cadillac putting out an EV sedan before they released a EV CUV, we would be hearing about how Cadillac dropped the ball by releasing an EV for the low demand sedan market and not putting out a CUV/SUV first. Also skip the fact that one would be paying $100K+ for a Mercedes interior underneath a VW CC skin when they get an EQS.

    Robert Hall
    5 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    And skipping the fact that if we were talking about Cadillac putting out an EV sedan before they released a EV CUV, we would be hearing about how Cadillac dropped the ball by releasing an EV for the low demand sedan market and not putting out a CUV/SUV first. Also skip the fact that one would be paying $100K+ for a Mercedes interior underneath a VW CC skin when they get an EQS.

    The CC looks much better than the EQS...the EQS is very derivative of 80s futuristic concept cars from several mfgrs...it's got the severely dated cab forward proportions, with the base of the A-pillar at least 6 inches forward of the door opening--barf...

     

    04-mercedes-benz-mercedes-eq-eqs-2021-v297-3400x1440.jpg

    ykX

    I find it funny how passionately people argue and downvote each other about looks of one car or another when it comes to their favorite or disliked brands.

    Isn't it in a few other threads same people argued that the beauty is in the eye of the beholder? :)

    surreal1272
    41 minutes ago, ykX said:

    I find it funny how passionately people argue and downvote each other about looks of one car or another when it comes to their favorite or disliked brands.

    Isn't it in a few other threads same people argued that the beauty is in the eye of the beholder? :)

    Why does it matter? Maybe the downvotes have to do with the “logic” itself more so than anything else. 

     

    And yes, while looks are subjective, some things are obvious like trying to say that the 1st Gen CTS is the best looking CTS.😉

    53 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    The CC looks much better than the EQS...the EQS is very derivative of 80s futuristic concept cars from several mfgrs...it's got the severely dated cab forward proportions, with the base of the A-pillar at least 6 inches forward of the door opening--barf...

     

    04-mercedes-benz-mercedes-eq-eqs-2021-v297-3400x1440.jpg

    That thing is hideous and that has nothing to do with “beauty being in the eye of the beholder”. That is a $100K Mercedes that looks something that is a cross between the last gen Sebring and a 99 Intrepid. It does not scream luxury from the outside at all.  And here I thought Benz was done with Chrysler/Dodge lol.

    David
    3 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    The CC looks much better than the EQS...the EQS is very derivative of 80s futuristic concept cars from several mfgrs...it's got the severely dated cab forward proportions, with the base of the A-pillar at least 6 inches forward of the door opening--barf...

     

    04-mercedes-benz-mercedes-eq-eqs-2021-v297-3400x1440.jpg

    This reminds me of a bigger version of the future police cars used in Demolition man. I will totally agree with @balthazar that this auto is so dated now and it has not even gone on sale!

    GM did this better.

    image.png

    GM Ultralite

    image.png

    David

    The more I look at the LYRIQ, I am really liking the front end and the funky rear end has grown on me due to being so different. A love / hate rear end, but good especially when you look at it straight on from the rear.

    image.png

