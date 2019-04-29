Cadillac Drops 2.0T from CT6 In the US

Cadillac has dropped the 2.0T from the CT6 after only a partial year in production. The new base engine is now the 3.6. Also gone is rear wheel drive as all V6 and V8 models of CT6 are built as all-wheel drive.
This move raises the base price of the CT6 from $51,490 to $56,490 for the CT6 Luxury with 335 horsepower 3.6 liter V6 and all-wheel drive.
The 2.0L Turbo (LSY) was a replacement for the older 2.0T (LTG) that originally debuted with the CT6. It produced 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and was rated for 24 mpg city and 34 mpg highway.
The option has already been removed from Cadillac's website.
