Cadillac Drops the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid For the U.S.

Cadillac's CT6 lineup in the U.S. will be seeing the departure of one its powertrains for 2019. GM Authority is reporting that Cadillac will be canning plug-in hybrid variant for the U.S.

"Cadillac remains committed to electrified systems for our vehicles. Although production of the CT6 PLUG-IN for North America is discontinuing for the 2019 model year, alternative fuel vehicles remain a part of our future product portfolio as we move deeper in to our 10-year plan. GM has committed to 20 electric vehicles by 2023, some of which will be Cadillacs," a spokesman told the outlet.

This is likely a recent decision, considering the model was listed in GM's VIN decoder documents. What caused Cadillac to change its mind on the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid? Most likely it comes down to tariffs as the CT6 is imported from China and gets slapped with a 25 percent tariff when it enters the U.S. market. Add in the factor that only a small number of 10,542 CT6s sold in the U.S. were the plug-in hybrid and it isn't quite surprising that the model has been axed.

Cadillac will continue selling the plug-in hybrid version of the CT6 in China.

Quick refresher on the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid: The powertrain was comprised of a turbocharged 2.0L inline-four, two electric motors, and an 18.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to produce a total output of 449 horsepower. Maximum electric range stands at 31 miles.

Source: GM Authority