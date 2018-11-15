Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Cadillac Drops the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid For the U.S.

      Still will be available in China

    Cadillac's CT6 lineup in the U.S. will be seeing the departure of one its powertrains for 2019. GM Authority is reporting that Cadillac will be canning plug-in hybrid variant for the U.S.

    "Cadillac remains committed to electrified systems for our vehicles. Although production of the CT6 PLUG-IN for North America is discontinuing for the 2019 model year, alternative fuel vehicles remain a part of our future product portfolio as we move deeper in to our 10-year plan. GM has committed to 20 electric vehicles by 2023, some of which will be Cadillacs," a spokesman told the outlet.

    This is likely a recent decision, considering the model was listed in GM's VIN decoder documents. What caused Cadillac to change its mind on the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid? Most likely it comes down to tariffs as the CT6 is imported from China and gets slapped with a 25 percent tariff when it enters the U.S. market. Add in the factor that only a small number of 10,542 CT6s sold in the U.S. were the plug-in hybrid and it isn't quite surprising that the model has been axed.

    Cadillac will continue selling the plug-in hybrid version of the CT6 in China.

    Quick refresher on the CT6 Plug-In Hybrid: The powertrain was comprised of a turbocharged 2.0L inline-four, two electric motors, and an 18.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack to produce a total output of 449 horsepower. Maximum electric range stands at 31 miles.

    Source: GM Authority


    dfelt

    It is a shame, if they had the range of the VOLT plus the dual electric motors, I think it would have been a far better game changer. These type of autos should have a minimum of 50 miles on pure electric.

    I honestly do not see these luxury cars selling that only have 20 to 30 something miles of pure electric range. Minimum should be 50 miles for plugin hybrids.

    I do wonder if we will see a pure electric CT6 shown with production in 2020 as a 2021 model. 🤔

    Robert Hall

    Meh, a turbo 4 in a big car like that isn't very compelling.  And 340hp according to Wikipedia, not 449hp.   The twin turbo V8 that is coming is going to be the hot ticket for CT6...

    smk4565

    4 cylinder hybrid is going to have a low take rate on any luxury car.  People in the upper price ranges aren't going to care a lot about fuel economy, so electrification needs to be more about a performance play.  And turbo 4 in a full size car isn't performance.  Plus they priced this high, I remember when the CT6 came out thinking the hybrid was too expensive, they wanted close to turbo V6 money for it.

    Robert Hall
    17 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    4 cylinder hybrid is going to have a low take rate on any luxury car.  People in the upper price ranges aren't going to care a lot about fuel economy, so electrification needs to be more about a performance play.  And turbo 4 in a full size car isn't performance.  Plus they priced this high, I remember when the CT6 came out thinking the hybrid was too expensive, they wanted close to turbo V6 money for it.

     4 cyl hybrids are for compact economy cars or midsize family sedans, out of place in a large luxury car. 

    smk4565
    22 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    But the CT6 PHEV does 0-60 close to 5 secs flat.

    So does every other expensive car.   I like a car with strong acceleration and 0-60 is jus the best measure of that.

    In general I see plug in hybrid as low appeal.  A hybrid or mild hybrid that can add some performance or fuel economy without adding a lot of weight or cost I like.  But after that you might as well go full electric and get 0-60 in 3 seconds.

    riviera74

    A plug-in hybrid Cadillac IS NOT what the doctor ordered.  Cadillac needs to build a pure EV model, not a PHEV.  Sorry, but until Cadillac builds a CT6 that is a superior Volt (or Bolt), no one will or should buy it.

     

    Call me when Cadillac builds direct competitors to Tesla's all-electric vehicle line, and not one minute earlier.

