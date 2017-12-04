Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Cadillac To Remove Camouflage Sooner To Improve Quality

      There is some reason to this madness

    Automakers try their hardest to keep new models under wraps for the longest time to keep the prying eyes of competitors and the media. But Cadillac is trying something a bit different.

    According to Automotive News, Cadillac will be revealing new vehicles about six or seven months ahead from the start of production. Currently, Cadillac reveals new vehicles about two to three months ahead. Why are they doing this? This is part of a push by Cadillac to work on improving the quality of new vehicles. Covering vehicles with camouflage hinders testing of aerodynamics and cooling systems in the real world.

    "If we want to achieve different results, we also have to be willing to change the processes we've used in the past," said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen.

    "We want to put more of our development cars into the hands of ordinary drivers, not just engineers, so people can see how they perform in normal usage conditions, and that really requires the removal of camo."

    This is quite different from what other automakers have been doing recently. Take for example Honda with the latest Accord. They only introduced weeks before its on-sale date. The reasoning behind this is to prevent sales of the outgoing model from going belly-up.

    "The sales guys are concerned about that. That, obviously, is the reason why secrecy has been so paramount. Right now, I think getting the very best Cadillacs out there, that are a standard for the world, is top priority for me. If you do these things well, the sales will follow," said de Nysschen.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Cmicasa the Great
    48 minutes ago, ykX said:

    How the painted over camo is hindering aerodynamic???

    03-2013-cadillac-ats-spy-shots.jpg

    Actually its not paint so much as a wrap.. and that is not necessarily what they are talking about.. they are taking more in line with Mules that have leather/pleather/vinyl cladding in teh the earlier stages.. I am betting that the wraps continue but the actual cladding is now going to be abandoned sooner

    2018-Cadillac-XT4-front-left-side.jpg

    smk4565

    It makes sense because car makers are overly cautious about "not commenting on future product" or  trying to hide everything thinking it will affect sales, but it doesn't.

    First off, most people buy a car when they need a car, so if the turbo engine is a year away or the new model is next year, they aren't going to wait.  No one walks into a Toyota dealer to look at a Rav4 and thinks, hmm, maybe I should wait 11 months to get it because they are doing a mid-cycle refresh.

    Maybe on luxury cars buyers are more discerning, but I don't think a lot of buyers are going to be swayed on whether or not the new model is coming in a year.   On the flip side, by showing the car early, maybe they get a buyer who is only considering 3 row crossovers, and the RX wasn't an option before now.

    Plus people know when a new car is coming, these model life cycles are all on line anyway.

×