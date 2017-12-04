Cadillac To Remove Camouflage Sooner To Improve Quality

Automakers try their hardest to keep new models under wraps for the longest time to keep the prying eyes of competitors and the media. But Cadillac is trying something a bit different.

According to Automotive News, Cadillac will be revealing new vehicles about six or seven months ahead from the start of production. Currently, Cadillac reveals new vehicles about two to three months ahead. Why are they doing this? This is part of a push by Cadillac to work on improving the quality of new vehicles. Covering vehicles with camouflage hinders testing of aerodynamics and cooling systems in the real world.

"If we want to achieve different results, we also have to be willing to change the processes we've used in the past," said Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen.

"We want to put more of our development cars into the hands of ordinary drivers, not just engineers, so people can see how they perform in normal usage conditions, and that really requires the removal of camo."

This is quite different from what other automakers have been doing recently. Take for example Honda with the latest Accord. They only introduced weeks before its on-sale date. The reasoning behind this is to prevent sales of the outgoing model from going belly-up.

"The sales guys are concerned about that. That, obviously, is the reason why secrecy has been so paramount. Right now, I think getting the very best Cadillacs out there, that are a standard for the world, is top priority for me. If you do these things well, the sales will follow," said de Nysschen.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)