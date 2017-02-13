  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Gets EPA Figures

    By William Maley

      • The numbers are in!

    Another piece of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel puzzle has been revealed. The official EPA numbers have been released and they are quite impressive. 

    Six-Speed Manual: 30 City/52 Highway/37 Combined
    Nine-Speed Automatic: 31 City/47 Highway/37 Combined

    “Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all,” said Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing in a statement.

    A quick refresher on the Cruze Diesel: it will use a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder producing 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. The sedan will be arriving in the coming weeks with prices beginning at $24,670. The hatchback will get the diesel option next year.

    Source: Chevrolet
    Press Release is on Page 2

    CRUZE DIESEL SEDAN SETS 52-MPG BENCHMARK

    • EPA Certifies Segment-Best Highway Mileage

    DETROIT — The 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan offers up to an EPA-estimated highway mileage of 52 mpg — the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in America. Based upon the EPA highway estimate, Cruze Diesel with the six-speed manual transmission has an estimated range of up to 702 highway miles on one tank of diesel fuel.

    “Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all,” said Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing.

    The 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan features a new Ecotec 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine offering an SAE-certified 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft of torque (325 Nm). Cruze Diesel passed all stringent U.S. environmental standards and validation, including Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions standards.

    Buyers will be able to option their Cruze Diesel Sedans with either a standard six-speed manual or a new, optional Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic transmission that includes fuel-saving stop/start technology.

    In addition to its segment-leading EPA-estimated 52 mpg highway fuel economy, Cruze Diesel with the six-speed manual returns an EPA-estimated city mileage of 30 mpg, resulting in 37 mpg combined. Cruze Diesel with the nine-speed automatic achieves an EPA-estimated highway economy of up to 47 mpg and 31 city mpg, which results in 37 mpg combined.

    A suite of connectivity features complements the Cruze Diesel Sedan’s inherent efficiency. These include available OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and available Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility through Chevrolet MyLink.*

    Pricing for 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan starts at $24,670 including $875 destination charge. Cruze Diesel Hatch will follow Cruze Diesel Sedan later this year for the 2018 model year.

    1

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Chevrolet

    User Feedback


    dfelt
    40 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Very impressive numbers but I'm surprised there is such a gap from the 6spd to the 9spd on the highway.

    I agree, I am also surprised by the gap on MPG between manual and auto. I wonder how much more they will get in real world driving, after all someone is always getting higher than EPA #'s for Diesel.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    23 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I agree, I am also surprised by the gap on MPG between manual and auto. I wonder how much more they will get in real world driving, after all someone is always getting higher than EPA #'s for Diesel.

    Agreed. Makes me wonder if those who opt for the 53mpg 6spd will be touching or surpassing 60mpg when cruising at slower speeds like 50-60mph.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Stew

    Very nice.  love the MPG with the manual, hell, i love the fact it is offered with a manual!

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    19 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    Agreed. Makes me wonder if those who opt for the 53mpg 6spd will be touching or surpassing 60mpg when cruising at slower speeds like 50-60mph.

    Sorry, 52mpg**

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Impressive numbers but I have to imagine the sales volume of a diesel and manual car will be dismal.  Manuals have like a 3-5% take rate to begin with.  Diesel is declining in popularity also.

    i am surprised the 9 speed auto can't beat the manual in fuel economy.  I do think they'll sell a decent number with the automatic.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×



  • Popular Stories

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Chevrolet News:2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Gets EPA Figures
      By William Maley
      Another piece of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel puzzle has been revealed. The official EPA numbers have been released and they are quite impressive. 
      Six-Speed Manual: 30 City/52 Highway/37 Combined
      Nine-Speed Automatic: 31 City/47 Highway/37 Combined
      “Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all,” said Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing in a statement.
      A quick refresher on the Cruze Diesel: it will use a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder producing 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. The sedan will be arriving in the coming weeks with prices beginning at $24,670. The hatchback will get the diesel option next year.
      Source: Chevrolet
      Press Release is on Page 2
      CRUZE DIESEL SEDAN SETS 52-MPG BENCHMARK
      EPA Certifies Segment-Best Highway Mileage DETROIT — The 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan offers up to an EPA-estimated highway mileage of 52 mpg — the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in America. Based upon the EPA highway estimate, Cruze Diesel with the six-speed manual transmission has an estimated range of up to 702 highway miles on one tank of diesel fuel.
      “Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all,” said Steven Majoros, director of Chevrolet Marketing.
      The 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan features a new Ecotec 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine offering an SAE-certified 137 horsepower (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft of torque (325 Nm). Cruze Diesel passed all stringent U.S. environmental standards and validation, including Tier 3 Bin 125 emissions standards.
      Buyers will be able to option their Cruze Diesel Sedans with either a standard six-speed manual or a new, optional Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic transmission that includes fuel-saving stop/start technology.
      In addition to its segment-leading EPA-estimated 52 mpg highway fuel economy, Cruze Diesel with the six-speed manual returns an EPA-estimated city mileage of 30 mpg, resulting in 37 mpg combined. Cruze Diesel with the nine-speed automatic achieves an EPA-estimated highway economy of up to 47 mpg and 31 city mpg, which results in 37 mpg combined.
      A suite of connectivity features complements the Cruze Diesel Sedan’s inherent efficiency. These include available OnStar with 4G LTE connectivity and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and available Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility through Chevrolet MyLink.*
      Pricing for 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan starts at $24,670 including $875 destination charge. Cruze Diesel Hatch will follow Cruze Diesel Sedan later this year for the 2018 model year.

      View full article

  • Recent Status Updates

  • Who's Online (See full list)