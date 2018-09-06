Jump to content

  • Greetings Guest!

    CheersandGears.com was founded in 2001 and is one of the oldest continuously operating automotive forums out there.  Come see why we have users who visit nearly every day for the past 16+ years. Signup is fast and free, or you can opt for a premium subscription to view the site ad-free.

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Becomes Burlier With Bison

      Teamed with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to bring it to life

    Back in the spring, we reported that Chevrolet and American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) would taking the Colorado ZR2 AEV concept shown at SEMA last November into production. It would be named Bison. Today, Chevrolet and AEV have unveiled the production Bison.

    Beginning with a base ZR2, the Bison swaps the front grille, adds a tougher front bumper with integrated winch, a rear bumper with recovery hook-ups, and a set of 17 x 8-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires. Underneath, AEV designed five skid plates made out of Boron steel to protect various mechanical bits. The snorkel seen in the photos is available as an option.

    “As this is the first Chevrolet vehicle we’ve given the AEV treatment to, we wanted to do something special with the industry’s first use of hot-stamped Boron steel. We also expect that Colorado drivers will love the added ruggedness of our front and rear bumpers on ZR2 Bison,” said Dave Harriton, founder and president of AEV.

    Buyers will be able to choose between the 3.6L V6 or 2.8L Duramax turbodiesel; extended and crew cab; and sort and long beds. 

    The Bison will be arriving at dealers in January. Pricing will be announced close to the on sale date.

    Source: Chevrolet

    Chevrolet Unveils the Colorado ZR2 Bison

    • Factory steel bumpers, Boron-steel skid plates make Bison ready for off-the-grid adventures

    DETROIT — The Colorado ZR2 Bison joins Chevrolet’s midsize truck lineup as an all-new performance variant. Bison is Chevy’s first collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), a premium off-road aftermarket manufacturer.

    Through constant innovation, Chevy has gained more than a quarter of all midsize truck sales in less than four years in the marketplace. In consecutive years, Colorado introduced the segment’s first diesel engine (excludes other GM vehicles), an all-new V-6 gas engine/eight-speed transmission combo, the ZR2 “segment of one” off-roader and now the Bison.

    For maximum protection of key undercarriage elements while driving over rocky, jagged terrain, Bison features five skid plates covering the engine oil pan, fuel tank, transfer case and front and rear locking differentials. Designed by AEV, these skid plates are constructed of hard, durable hot-stamped Boron steel.

    AEV-designed stamped steel front and rear bumpers further shield the truck from obstacles. The front bumper contains winch provisions and standard fog lights, with recovery points integrated into the rear bumper.

    “More and more enthusiasts are discovering that Colorado is ideal for off-roading, especially overland travel,” said Sandor Piszar, director of Marketing, Chevrolet Truck.

    “The Colorado Z71 offers a full suite of off-road equipment, the maneuverability of a midsize truck and the driving range of a class-exclusive diesel engine. The Colorado ZR2 offers even greater off-road capability with class-exclusive front and rear locking differentials and Multimatic DSSVTM dampers. And now, Bison offers customers an even more extreme turnkey off-road truck ready to tackle your next adventure.”

    An exclusive, flow-through “CHEVROLET” lettered grille replaces the traditional bowtie on Bison’s front end. The 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac off-road tires sit beneath larger fender flares and wrap all-new, ZR2 Bison-specific 17 x 8-inch aluminum wheels.

    This new Colorado variant also features “Bison” decals on the bed sides, an “AEV Bison” logo on the tailgate and embroidered AEV logo floor liners and front head restraints.

    “We’ve been following Colorado since its introduction, and the ZR2 really captured our attention,” said Dave Harriton, founder and president of AEV. “As this is the first Chevrolet vehicle we’ve given the AEV treatment to, we wanted to do something special with the industry’s first use of hot-stamped Boron steel. We also expect that Colorado drivers will love the added ruggedness of our front and rear bumpers on ZR2 Bison.”

    The ZR2 Bison also duplicates the full equipment list of the Colorado ZR2, including, but not limited to:

    • Class-exclusive front and rear locking electronic differentials.
    • Revolutionary, segment-exclusive Multimatic DSSVTM dampers.
    • Off-road rocker protection.
    • Cast-iron control arms.
    • Autotrac transfer case.

    Like ZR2, Bison also features a modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio, front and rear tracks widened by 3.5 inches and a factory suspension lifted 2 inches over a Colorado Z71.

    Available options on Bison include:

    • 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, capable of 186 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.
    • Choice of crew- or extended cab configurations (including short and long beds, respectively).

    Customers will also be able to purchase an available third-party accessory snorkel for ZR2 Bison from AEV, ideal for air filtration while driving on dusty trails. This feature is compatible with all Colorado pickup variants.

    The 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison goes on sale in January 2019, modified for extreme off-road use and backed by a full factory limited warranty.

    • Like 1

    Go to articles Chevrolet

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Two questions:

    One: When will they build a Silverado and/or a Tahoe version of this truck?

    Two: What is that gray pipe jutting out of the front passenger side quarter panel?

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    20 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    Two: What is that gray pipe jutting out of the front passenger side quarter panel?

     

    That would be the optional snorkel.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    ocnblu 1,262

    Posted (edited)

    Like dfelt said, give me one in dark green in an extended cab Duramax.

    I find it funny they'd go to the trouble to point out the obvious... that it has a steel bumper (LIKE THE NEW FORD RANGER... WINK WINK).

    No snorkel for me.  Too gay.

    I like the grille and bumpers on this better than the ZR2 actually.  Honestly I think the ZR2 looks like someone who lost their lower jaw in a horrific accident.

    This model would be the perfect springboard for GM to utilize their 2.7L turbo in the smaller truck, then let it trickle down to the more mainstream models.  Of course then they'd need to upgrade the 2.8L Duramax.

    Edited by ocnblu

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    At first look I think it looks gnarly and awesome but the more I look at it I don't like something about the front and I think it's the grille. I'm all for a black grille but something about it they made it look really crappy. It's still gnarly but not exactly how I would want it to look. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

  I accept