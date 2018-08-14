Chevrolet Expands Availability of 6.2L V8 for Tahoe and Suburban

The Premier Plus models are quite pricey. The Tahoe Premier Plus begins at $75,395, and the Suburban Premier Plus kicks off at $78,195 - prices include a $1,295 destination charge. Production

CHEVROLET INTRODUCES TAHOE AND SUBURBAN PREMIER PLUS SPECIAL EDITIONS

DETROIT — Due to customer demand, Chevrolet is expanding the availability of the 6.2L V-8 engine within its full-size SUV lineup by introducing the Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus special editions.

The 6.2L V-8 was first made available in the Chevy full-size SUV lineup on the 2018 Tahoe RST 6.2L Performance Package. The engine recently debuted on the 2019 Suburban RST 6.2L Performance Package, which is now on sale at Chevrolet dealerships nationwide.

All Premier Plus edition Chevy full-size SUVs, as well as RST Premier models with the optional 6.2L Performance Package, also feature Magnetic Ride Control with performance calibration and a Hydra-Matic 10-speed automatic transmission.

“Our customers have shown strong demand for both Tahoe and Suburban with the 6.2L V-8 option,” said Sandor Piszar, director of Chevrolet Trucks Marketing and Advertising. “Thirty-six percent of all Chevy full-size SUV special edition models are now sold with this engine. Premier Plus gives both Suburban and Tahoe customers another option to choose from with several added premium touches.”

The 2019 Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus editions feature a unique interior with heated and ventilated Black/Mahogany-colored leather-appointed front seats against a Jet Black trim surround. This premium two-tone interior and 22-inch polished wheels make their first appearance in Chevy’s full-size SUV lineup with the Premier Plus special editions.

Other features include gold Chevrolet “bowtie” logos, chrome nameplate badging, a head-up display and 8-inch diagonal cluster, cross rails, chrome power steps and exhaust tip and a Chevrolet-branded cargo organizer.

Connectivity is provided by a standard 4G LTE Wi-Fi1 hotspot, and the Premier Plus package includes a 12-month data plan.

The available 6.2L V-8 is capable of 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The engine delivers three state-of-the-art technologies — direct injection, Active Fuel Management and continuously variable valve timing — to make the most of power, torque and efficiency across a broad range of operating conditions.

The 10-speed automatic transmission offers smaller steps between each ratio to maximize engine power under acceleration. With a wide 7.39 overall gear ratio spread and lower numerical top gear ratio, the transmission also reduces engine revolutions at highway speeds.

Magnetic Ride Control is an active suspension that “reads” the road every millisecond, triggering damping changes in the electronically controlled shock absorbers in as few as 10-15 milliseconds. As a result, the suspension delivers improved body-motion control during cornering and a more comfortable ride while cruising.

The 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier Plus will start with an MSRP of $74,100 plus a $1,295 destination charge, while the 2019 Chevrolet Suburban Premier Plus will start at $76,900 with a $1,295 destination charge. (MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.)

Both Premier Plus full-size SUVs are also available to Costco members at GM supplier pricing with a $4,500 Costco member incentive2. Costco Gold Star and Business Members who purchase the vehicle through participating dealers and complete a Costco Auto Program survey are also eligible for a $300 Costco Cash Card, while Executive Members are eligible for a $700 Costco Cash Card.

The exclusive Costco member value package is only available on 5,000 vehicles. Costco offer is not compatible with any other GM incentives. To qualify, customers must be a member by Oct. 1, 2018, and take delivery between, Oct. 2, 2018, and Jan. 2, 2019.



The 2019 Tahoe and Suburban Premier Plus can be ordered from Chevrolet dealers now, with production beginning in mid-August.