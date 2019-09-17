Chevrolet to get Off-Road Halo Truck

General Motors is planing a range of updates for their full-size trucks starting in the 2021 model year, beginning with updated interiors. Also coming is a Silverado ZRX aimed to take on the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 Rebel. The ZRX would come with an improved off-road suspension, special DSSV Dampers like on the Colorado ZR2, rear and front locking differentials, and improved approach and departure angles.
If Chevy uses the same recipe they did on the ZR2, the ZRX will likely also get unique front and rear fascias. One thing that isn't changing though is the powertrain. It's rumored that the ZRX will continue to use the same 6.2 liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft of torque. This is disappointing as the Raptor and Rebel TRX both get more powerful engines than their on-road counterparts.
If these plans come to fruition, expect the Silverado ZRX to come out in 2021 as a 2022 model.
