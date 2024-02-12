Chrysler Halcyon Concept Speculation

Tomorrow morning, Chrysler will unveil the Chrysler Halcyon Concept EV on their website. The Halcyon is an evolution from the Chrysler Airflow Concept shown in 2022. Chrysler has teased various vague images over the last few weeks, showing an updated logo and some various, undefined body lines with little else in the way of clues. Two things that stand out from the teaser images are the shape of the back glass and the full-width tail lamps.

What we can expect is that the Halcyon will be a two-row crossover, and it will sit on the Stellantis STLA platform. We also already know that since the merger, Stellantis planned on moving most of the U.S. brands to PSA platforms. With that in hand, we can look around at the Stellantis portfolio.

The first obvious platform mate is the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer S. This two-row crossover features a low-slung design that is sleek by Jeep standards. Sitting on the STLA-Large platform, it has a targeted 400-mile range and 600 horsepower.

While the Wagoneer S is sleek for a Jeep, the teaser images appear to show a crossover with a coupe-like roofline. For that, we can look across the pond to France and see what Chrysler's new step-sibling Peugeot is doing.

This is the Peugeot E 3008, an all-electric crossover that sits on a version of the STLA-Medium platform.

The max range of the E3008 is 435 miles on the WLTP testing protocol, which is generally more ambitious than the EPA rating scale. All-wheel drive models can produce 320 horsepower and a 5.2 second 0-60 sprint. We think these specs and roof line would suit Chrysler just fine. However, we don't think the Peugeot E3008's interior will carry over as it is probably too avant-garde for American tastes.

In Peugeot's home turf, the E3008 is priced at 37,730 € or about $39,900 for the base model and 42,140 € or $45,250 for the GT model. If you knew nothing else except that Chrysler was coming out with a two-row electric crossover, you could probably pick those prices and win The Price is Right.

What it will come down to is size. We think that the most likely answer will be a Chrysler-styled version of the Peugeot E 3008. We will see how right we are tomorrow morning.