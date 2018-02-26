More and more automakers are beginning to turn away from diesel due to demand for the fuel dropping and the rising costs of making engines compliant. The latest automaker that could be leaving the diesel fraternity is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The Financial Times has learned from sources that FCA plans on eliminating diesel engines from their passenger vehicles by 2022. This will be announced during the reveal of FCA's new four-year plan expected to take place on June 1st. FCA will continue to utilize diesel engines in commercial vehicles (including Ram Trucks), though it is unclear for how long.

FCA declined to comment on this report when asked by Reuters.

Source: Financial Times (Subscription Required), Reuters via Automotive News (Subscription Required)