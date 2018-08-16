2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet is Ready To Take On Any Drag Strip

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Mustang Cobra Jet. What better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than by introducing a brand new version.

The new Cobra Jet uses a specialized 5.2L V8 that is based on the 5.0L Coyote V8 found in the Mustang GT. This is topped by a 3.0L Whipple supercharger. Ford is keeping quiet on the engine's output, but says it can do the quarter-mile in the mid-eight second range at a speed of 150 mph and above.

Besides the new engine, the Cobra Jet comes with a four-link rear suspension with drag race-specific coil-overs; 9-inch solid rear axle, a “low-drag” disc brake system from Strange Engineering, NHRA-certified roll cage, Racetech FIA seats, and new wheels.

“From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winternationals to our modern-day racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build on Cobra Jet’s success at the track over five decades. This has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their own performance machines for the street,” said Eric Cin, global director of Ford Performance Parts in a statement.

Ford is only building 68 Cobra Jets with each one costing $130,000. The order books are open now and you can choose from either Race Red or Oxford White. For those who want to see the model in person, Ford will have it out during the Woodward Dream Cruise this weekend.

Source: Ford

