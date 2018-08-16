2018 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet is Ready To Take On Any Drag Strip

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the original Mustang Cobra Jet. What better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than by introducing a brand new version.
The new Cobra Jet uses a specialized 5.2L V8 that is based on the 5.0L Coyote V8 found in the Mustang GT. This is topped by a 3.0L Whipple supercharger. Ford is keeping quiet on the engine's output, but says it can do the quarter-mile in the mid-eight second range at a speed of 150 mph and above.
Besides the new engine, the Cobra Jet comes with a four-link rear suspension with drag race-specific coil-overs; 9-inch solid rear axle, a “low-drag” disc brake system from Strange Engineering, NHRA-certified roll cage, Racetech FIA seats, and new wheels.
“From the very first Mustang Cobra Jets dominating the 1968 NHRA Winternationals to our modern-day racers, the Ford Performance Parts team continues to build on Cobra Jet’s success at the track over five decades. This has inspired generations of Mustang fans to create their own performance machines for the street,” said Eric Cin, global director of Ford Performance Parts in a statement.
Ford is only building 68 Cobra Jets with each one costing $130,000. The order books are open now and you can choose from either Race Red or Oxford White. For those who want to see the model in person, Ford will have it out during the Woodward Dream Cruise this weekend.
Source: Ford
The 2018 Mustang Cobra Jet is a limited-edition turnkey race car that honors the 50th anniversary of the original that dominated drag strips in 1968. The new Cobra Jet makes its public debut this weekend at the 2018 Woodward Dream Cruise.
The Ford Performance Parts team developed the 50th Anniversary car to be the most powerful and quickest Mustang Cobra Jet from the factory ever – capable of topping 150 mph while turning in a mid-eight-second quarter-mile run. The project epitomizes the close teamwork between traditional and motorsports engineering groups to maximize the design, performance and durability of production Mustangs.
The car is powered by a special 5.2-liter version of Ford’s famed 5.0-liter V8, strengthened and outfitted with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. The engine sends power to the ground through a 9-inch solid rear axle, two-way coil-over shocks with adjustable ride height and a low-drag disc brake system from Strange Engineering as well as a four-link rear suspension with antiroll and panhard bars.
Additional factory-provided racing performance upgrades include an NHRA-certified safety roll cage, FIA-certified seats and anniversary-badged racing wheels.
The new Mustang Cobra Jet is available in either Race Red or Oxford White and can be outfitted with exclusive 50th Anniversary graphics and badging. Customers can order now at an MSRP of $130,000. Production is limited to 68 cars, in honor of Cobra Jet’s 1968 debut.
