Is this the 2020 Ford Bronco or Baby Bronco?

It seems someone at Ford wasn't paying attention and allowed some photos from their recent dealer conference to appear on a public site. Off-Road.com got their hands on some photos that were "publicly accessible part of a Ford website." The photos are from last month's dealer meeting in Las Vegas.

The key picture that everyone is talking about is the one seen above, showing a new SUV's front and side profile, and an angled shot. Off-Road originally reported this was the Bronco, but later reports from Automotive News and Motor Authority say it is the new Baby Bronco. We tend to with the latter as the photos match up with this teaser released by Ford back in March.

It certainly is drawing on the DNA from the 1960's Bronco with a square profile and round headlights - LEDs in this case. The Ford name is in block letters and sits between the headlights. As we reported in August, this new Baby Bronco will use the underpinnings of the new Ford Focus.

Unsurprisingly, Ford declined to comment on this.