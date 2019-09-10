Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Moody's Cuts Ford to Junk Status

      ouch, right in the junk!...

    Moody's Investor Service has downgraded Ford to junk status rating of Ba1, one step below investment grade.  They say that Ford's cash flow and profit margins are below expectations and are expected to remain weak for the next two years.  Outside of the financial sector, Ford is one of the top 15 issuers of corporate bonds.

    The primary cause for concern is a cash crunch brought on by a lengthy restructuring plan that includes closing factories and laying off thousands of workers. Investors are not impressed with CEO Jim Hackett's plans to ditch sedans and revive an aging lineup of SUVs and trucks. All new versions of the Ford Explorer and Ford Escape debuted this year.

    Back in July, Ford issued a disappointing profit forecast as it struggles to compete in China's slowing car market. So far S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have an investment grade of BBB on Ford, however both firms have a negative outlook on Ford's future. 

    After the Moody's announcement, Ford's shares dived 4.2 percent to $9.14.

    Source: Automotive News

    smk4565

    Without the F150, Ford would be losing money.   They abandoned sedans, the Escape, Edge and Ecosport don't seem very competitive and will probably need incentives to move them, especially with any market downturn.  Lincoln doesn't have much volume.  I don't think Hackett's plan is very good.

    Drew Dowdell
    5 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Without the F150, Ford would be losing money.   They abandoned sedans, the Escape, Edge and Ecosport don't seem very competitive and will probably need incentives to move them, especially with any market downturn.  Lincoln doesn't have much volume.  I don't think Hackett's plan is very good.

    One of the rare instances where we agree.  Lincoln's volume isn't sufficient to sustain the company no matter how good the new SUVs are.

    smk4565

    And really Lincoln has 2 good SUVs, and the Navigator is like a #4 seller in a segment that isn't a lot of volume to begin with.  TBD how Aviator sells.  

    regfootball

    The new escape and explorer can’t come at better times. I think the explorer will be a long term success. The escape is tbd. I think they may have made it too soft. The ecosport is trash but if the next one is good like the encore they may come out ok. The edge is the one that is quickly getting dated.  Ford is missing the big showroom draw.  Mustangs do and the trucks drive volume but otherwise there’s little compelling about ford. Saw a couple aviators the other day and I am optimistic about those. 

