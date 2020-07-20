Rumorpile: Ford's Small Truck May Arrive As A 2021MY Vehicle

During a recent fireside chat with Bank of America, Ford teased a new 'Whitespace' product due in the 2021MY. What could that product be? Muscle Cars & Trucks speculates this may be a smaller pickup truck.
We've been hearing rumblings about this since 2018 when Automobile Magazine first brought this to light. This truck would be the replacement for the Brazilian market Courier, last sold in 2013. It would be based on the C2 platform that underpinned at the time the new Focus for markets outside of the U.S. Fuel would be added to the fire a year later when Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets dropped this,
Quote
Ford is "investing in more affordable versions of our truck business" and that "you can expect new nameplates below where we compete today," Farley said at the conference. No timeframe was given. Interestingly, a Ford spokesman said “we’ll have more details to share about new nameplates in the future.” Usually, they go with the boilerplate answer of 'no comment."
Since then, a trademark filing for Maverick by Ford has appeared, possibly giving us a name for this new model. Plus, dealers were shown this model earlier this year where it earned an enthusiastic reception.
This model could have a starting price of around $20,000 or so when it launches. Stay tuned.
Source: Muscle Cars & Trucks
