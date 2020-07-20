Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Ford's Small Truck May Arrive As A 2021MY Vehicle

      How does the name Maverick sound to you?

    During a recent fireside chat with Bank of America, Ford teased a new 'Whitespace' product due in the 2021MY. What could that product be? Muscle Cars & Trucks speculates this may be a smaller pickup truck.

    We've been hearing rumblings about this since 2018 when Automobile Magazine first brought this to light. This truck would be the replacement for the Brazilian market Courier, last sold in 2013. It would be based on the C2 platform that underpinned at the time the new Focus for markets outside of the U.S. Fuel would be added to the fire a year later when Jim Farley, Ford's president of global markets dropped this,

    Quote

    Ford is "investing in more affordable versions of our truck business" and that "you can expect new nameplates below where we compete today," Farley said at the conference. No timeframe was given. Interestingly, a Ford spokesman said “we’ll have more details to share about new nameplates in the future.” Usually, they go with the boilerplate answer of 'no comment."

    Since then, a trademark filing for Maverick by Ford has appeared, possibly giving us a name for this new model. Plus, dealers were shown this model earlier this year where it earned an enthusiastic reception.

    This model could have a starting price of around $20,000 or so when it launches. Stay tuned.

    Source: Muscle Cars & Trucks

    • Upvote 3
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Would be cool to have an EV mini-Pickup with a 200 mile range for inner city folks that want a truck to go to home depot kind of thing.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu
    20 minutes ago, David said:

    Would be cool to have an EV mini-Pickup with a 200 mile range for inner city folks that want a truck to go to home depot kind of thing.

    Ohhh HAIL NO, not with a ten foot pole!

    • Haha 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    17 minutes ago, ocnblu said:

    Ohhh HAIL NO, not with a ten foot pole!

    And here I thought you liked it long! ;) :P 

    • Confused 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    The Maverick could work if it has a starting price around $20,000.  If they try to charge $30k for a Focus with a pickup truck bed, then that product is dead on arrival.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    38 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    But will those trucks be affordable?  Have you seen F150 prices these days?!

    Well, this is supposed to be below the Ranger.  So starting under $24k (where Ranger starts)...

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Better be way under $30k, like $23k.  Shouldn’t cost most then a Transit Connect that starts at $24k.  A well optioned Maverick should be $30k.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    40 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Well, this is supposed to be below the Ranger.  So starting under $24k (where Ranger starts)...

    Ranger starting at 24K is a dream that will never happen. Just checked Harris Ford by me on the Rangers and the lowest priced Ranger is $32,465 after discounts and the highest priced ranger is $46,971 after discounts on an Inventory of 83 Rangers in stock. Crazy stupid prices.

    F150 is even more nuts. Inventory on hand of 223 for regular, king and crew cabs. Lowest priced truck not including utility service trucks starts at $35,905 and tops out at $121,971 for a freaking Lariat model. These are STUPID PRICES for a Ford Truck!

    Crazy is that 74 of the 223 trucks in stock are priced over $100,000 for a Freakin Ford. 🙄

    image.png

    image.png

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    Yeah, starting price is theoretical. 
    $120k.  And that’s just an F150.  Wonder how high Super Dutys can go...

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    Critical thinking, guys!

    Lariat is only trim level 3 out of 7 -
    I just built a '20 Limited, which is already highly equipped. Not going nuts with the accessories but clicking some major options, it goes to $74K.

    The 6 Lariats by me are $52K to $56K.

    THOSE WEB PRICES ARE TYPOS.

    Edited by balthazar

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ocnblu

    Why is the Shelby snake in the ad?  Are these trucks equipped with non-factory Shelby packages?  Because my friend Ray Charles says these prices are pure unadulterated poppycock.  And the statue fell for it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ykX

    The highest priced F-150 in 50 mile radius of where I live (1239 listings) is Raptor at $84k which is actually $8k over MSRP.  Plenty of Raptors priced at MSRP or a little lower.  Highest priced non Raptor F-150 is Limited Super Crew at $74k.  You can buy Lariat SuperCrew for $48k.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David

    Large assortment of aftermarket type trucks at Harris Ford.

    image.png

    3 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Why is the Shelby snake in the ad?  Are these trucks equipped with non-factory Shelby packages?  Because my friend Ray Charles says these prices are pure unadulterated poppycock.  And the statue fell for it.

    I was also wondering about the Snake and sure enough these are factory upgraded packaged trucks. This is a $72,000 Raptor truck that then has the Shelby Baja Package installed to take it to the crazy $120,000 plus pricing.

    image.png

    image.png

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    12 hours ago, David said:

    Ranger starting at 24K is a dream that will never happen. Just checked Harris Ford by me on the Rangers and the lowest priced Ranger is $32,465 after discounts and the highest priced ranger is $46,971 after discounts on an Inventory of 83 Rangers in stock. Crazy stupid prices.

    F150 is even more nuts. Inventory on hand of 223 for regular, king and crew cabs. Lowest priced truck not including utility service trucks starts at $35,905 and tops out at $121,971 for a freaking Lariat model. These are STUPID PRICES for a Ford Truck!

    Crazy is that 74 of the 223 trucks in stock are priced over $100,000 for a Freakin Ford. 🙄

    image.png

    image.png

    You're looking at "specialty vehicles" on their website. The Lariat's window sticker says 63k so it's modified by one of their partners like Shelby, Roush, Saleen, or Harley. The second one id obviously a Shelby modified Raptor. 

    11 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Critical thinking, guys!

    Lariat is only trim level 3 out of 7 -
    I just built a '20 Limited, which is already highly equipped. Not going nuts with the accessories but clicking some major options, it goes to $74K.

    The 6 Lariats by me are $52K to $56K.

    THOSE WEB PRICES ARE TYPOS.

    His local dealership is a Rousch, Saleen, and Shelby dealer.. It's clearly one of those. The window sticker says 63k. 

    6 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Why is the Shelby snake in the ad?  Are these trucks equipped with non-factory Shelby packages?  Because my friend Ray Charles says these prices are pure unadulterated poppycock.  And the statue fell for it.

    Yes, it is a modified Shelby product. 

    15 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    The Maverick could work if it has a starting price around $20,000.  If they try to charge $30k for a Focus with a pickup truck bed, then that product is dead on arrival.

    It would be an Escape with a bed, but agreed. It's also rumored to be 20k to start and I'd think it would have to to separate itself from the Ranger. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    5 hours ago, David said:

    Large assortment of aftermarket type trucks at Harris Ford.

    image.png

    I was also wondering about the Snake and sure enough these are factory upgraded packaged trucks. This is a $72,000 Raptor truck that then has the Shelby Baja Package installed to take it to the crazy $120,000 plus pricing.

    image.png

    image.png

    But I just want an F-150 XL..

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall
    25 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    But I just want an F-150 XL..

    One of my local dealers has 23 2020 F-150 XLs in stock, all discounted to 38k-42k.  All have the STX package.

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    ccap41 3,822

    Posted (edited)

     

    2 hours ago, William Maley said:

    But I just want an F-150 XL..

    That massive dealer of his also has 43 XL F-150's.. 

     

    F150 XL.JPG

    Edited by ccap41
    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    David
    3 hours ago, William Maley said:

    But I just want an F-150 XL..

    Out of Luck, this dealer seems to think they only need to sell High Priced 5 and 6 digit pickup trucks. :P 

    Just kidding, see above ^. :D 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Ford News: 2021 Ford Bronco Makes A Splash
      By William Maley
      The 2021 Ford Bronco shows how serious the automaker is to creating a real threat to the Jeep Wrangler. With two and four-door versions, seven different trims, a number of off-road features, and other goodies, there is a lot to digest. So let us dive in.
      It Certainly Looks the Part
      Ford's designers leaned heavily on the first-generation (1963-1977) Bronco as inspiration for the new model. The boxy profile is here, as is the "BRONCO" front grille. Unlike Broncos of the past, Ford is offering two and four-door versions. Before you ask, the doors are removable. While being slightly heavier than the Wrangler, the Bronco's doors are frameless that not only makes them more compact to store, but also makes it feel more like a convertible. If you're wondering about the side-view mirrors, Ford moved them from the doors to the front cowl.
      Which brings us to the Bronco's tops. The two-door version will only come with a hardtop, while the four-door comes with both a soft and hardtop. Ford claims that removing the top on the Bronco will be easier and quicker than on the Wrangler, we can't wait to see that claim be put to the test.
      One item that the Bronco doesn't have is the ability for the front windshield to fold down like on the Wrangler. Roadshow asked Ford officials and this is what they wrote,
      Moving inside, the Bronco leans more on being purposeful and plain. There are some clever touches such as grab handles molded into the dash, a set of dedicated buttons on top of the dash for various off-road features, and built-in drains in the floor to wash out the interior. Ford's latest infotainment system, SYNC 4 will come standard in the Bronco - either in 8 or 12-inch touchscreen. 
      Turbo Power!
      Ford is going all-in on turbocharged power for the new Bronco. The base engine is the 2.3 EcoBoost four-cylinder packing 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. This will come standard with a seven-speed manual. Before you start thinking this is similar to what you'll find in a last-generation Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 911, the seventh-gear acts a crawler gear. With the upgraded 4x4 system, it can achieve a 95:1 crawl ratio for peak climbing prowess. A ten-speed automatic is optional.
      Next step up is the 2.7L EcoBoost with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This is paired solely with the ten-speed automatic.
      Both engines have four-wheel drive as standard - in this case a part-time system with a two-speed, shift-on-the-fly electronic transfer case. Optional is a full-time system with a 4-Auto setting.
      GOAT Doesn't Mean "Greatest of All Time" for Bronco
      If you checked our Bronco Sport story from last night, you may have seen something called GOAT. This in Bronco terms means "Goes Over Any Type of Terrain" - i.e. seven different drive modes. Those modes are,
      Normal Eco Sport Slippery Sand Baja Mud/Ruts Rock Crawl There is also hill-descent control and Trail Control, the latter being an off-road cruise control system.
      How About that Suspension?
      Up front, the Bronco utilizes a independent suspension setup with twin-A control arms and coilovers. The back utilizes a live axle with trailing links and coil-over springs. On certain versions, a electro-hydraulically actuated sway bar can be disconnected while under load. It will automatically reconnect at speeds above 20 mph.
      If you want a slightly deeper dive into the Bronco's suspension, I highly recommend Dan Edmunds' piece on Autoblog.
      How Much and When I Can Get One?
      First the bad news, the 2021 Ford Bronco will not be available at dealers until next spring. This might be a good thing considering Ford's previous launches haven't gone over so well (see Explorer). As for pricing, the base two-door will begin at $29,995. The four-door kicks off at $34,695. Prices include a $1,495 destination charge.
      The rest of the lineup is as followed (two-door, four-door),
      Big Bend: $34,880, $37,375 Black Diamond: $37,545, $40,040 Outer Banks: $40,450, $42,945 Badlands: $43,590, $46,085 Wildtrak: $50,370, $52,865 First Edition: $60,800, $64,995 (Author's Note: As of this morning, Ford has announced that all First Editions of the Bronco have sold out.)
      Car and Driver has a good piece breaking down each trim and what comes equipped.
      As we mentioned in our Bronco Sport story, you can put a reservation on a 2021 Bronco with a $100 deposit. Hopefully, Ford's servers are up to the task as they were struggling last night.
      Source: Ford
      Press Release is on Page 2


      ALL-NEW 2021 BRONCO TWO-DOOR AND FIRST-EVER FOUR-DOOR MODELS: BUILT WILD SUVS WITH THRILLING 4X4 CAPABILITY, READY FOR FUN
      Built Wild™: Ford Bronco returns as the flagship of a new all-4x4 family of rugged SUVs, with a classic two-door and a first-ever four-door; both are engineered with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing, Capability and Innovative Design for segment-leading 4x4 capability, long-term off-road performance and dependability Thrilling: Bronco features powerful EcoBoost® engines with segment-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission and available 35-inch tires; Bronco excels with available best-in-class 94.75:1 crawl ratio, ground clearance, suspension travel and water fording capabilities, plus breakover and departure angles Ready for fun: Bronco two-door and four-door models can get you to the trails fast with quick-release stowable roof panels and doors on select versions; available cutting-edge off-road drive technologies and segment-exclusive digital trail mapping allow owners to easily plan, record and share their experiences via an all-in-one app Infinitely customizable: Bronco launches with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories for more capability, personalization and style, and with a base MSRP of $29,995; 2021 Bronco two- and four-door SUVs can be reserved at ford.com starting today for $100 DEARBORN, Mich., July 13, 2020 – Ford today unveils the 2021 Bronco – including a classic two-door and first-ever four-door – the flagship of an all-new family of rugged off-road vehicles.
      The all-4x4 Bronco brand is Built Wild™ and ready to deliver thrilling experiences with its heritage-inspired style, engineering and smart off-road technology, plus innovative features to help outdoor enthusiasts create adventures in the most remote corners of the world.
      “We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”
      The all-new Bronco re-enters the scene with an all-4x4 lineup with production beginning in early 2021 and first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring. Bronco owners can choose from an extensive lineup of more than 200 factory-backed accessories for maximum personalization, enabling dealers to provide outfitting-on-demand for each customer’s individual adventure needs.
      Built Wild 4x4 confidence

      Just like the first-generation Bronco, nicknamed G.O.A.T., the mission of the all-new 2021 Bronco is to deliver maximum 4x4 go-anywhere, anytime capability and confidence. Bronco incorporates off-road mapping and drive technologies to give novice adventurers as much fun as hard-core off-road experts, while its Built Wild durability makes for lasting performance in the harshest of conditions for generations to come.
      “Bronco’s advanced four-wheel-drive technology is at the core of its off-road capabilities, and at the heart of it all is Bronco’s exclusive Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ that is designed to help drivers better navigate any type of terrain,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco consumer marketing manager.
      Up to seven driver-selectable modes are offered including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.
      Two 4x4 systems are offered on all Bronco models, a base setup and advanced 4x4. The base system utilizes a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, while the optional advanced system features a two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H. Power is distributed to a Dana™ 44 AdvanTEK® solid rear axle and Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit – both with available Spicer® Performa-TraK™ electronic locking differentials for improved traction over rough terrain.
      Available segment-first Trail Toolbox gives Bronco owners a suite of exclusive technologies to elevate their off-road experience. This includes Trail Control™ – cruise control for low-speed trail driving, while Trail Turn Assist tightens off-road turning radiuses through torque vectoring, and the innovative Trail One-Pedal Drive acceleration/braking control makes for more precise and confident slow-mode rock crawling.
      Segment-leading levels of off-road capability are possible thanks to Bronco’s available best-in-class 11.6-inch ground clearance, maximum 29-degree breakover angle and 37.2-degree departure angle, plus best-in-class water fording capability of up to 33.5 inches. Off-road capability is further reinforced by exposed tow hooks in the front and rear and available heavy-duty modular steel bumpers with integrated Ford Performance accessory winch mount.
      Bronco’s strategically placed steel shields protect critical hardware. Higher-capability models get an available front bash plate, plus shields for the engine, transmission, transfer case and fuel tank. For those taking on the roughest rocky terrain, Bronco’s available side rock rails are strong enough to support the weight of each side of the vehicle.
      “Bronco two- and four-door models leverage the company’s Built Ford Tough durability and performance testing and take it even further off-road with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing in the harshest possible environments, including the brutal trails of the King of the Hammers off-road competition,” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford enterprise product line management, Icons.
      Thrilling performance borne of Bronco DNA
      Thanks to Bronco’s legendary Baja racing DNA, each model brings forth a thrilling off-road experience and delivers it with modern, heritage-inspired style. It all began in a Ford design studio with a life-size digital scan of a first-generation model that served to influence the proportions and design of the all-new Bronco for maximum off-road capability and performance.
      “Similar to the first-generation model, Bronco’s square proportions, short overhangs and wide stance are optimized for off-road adventure,” said Paul Wraith, Bronco chief designer. “The side profile features a flat, no-nonsense surface with clear-cut edges and robustly flared fenders. Large, open wheel wells are a modular design with a quick-release attachment for simple customization.
      All-new Bronco architecture for two- and four-door models is based on a fully boxed, high-strength steel chassis that delivers available best-in-class suspension travel – 17 percent more both front and rear over the closest competitor to thrive in rugged environments.
      To deliver thrilling high-speed off-roading and overall driving performance, every Bronco comes with an independent front suspension for improved control, confidence and comfort. At the rear, a rugged solid axle design featuring coil springs with five locating links delivers both strength and off-road control. Long-travel position-sensitive Bilstein® dampers with end-stop control valves at every corner are available for added off-road durability and reduced harshness.
      An available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect design provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation; it can reconnect under all conditions to improve steering and stability at higher speeds.
      Segment-first 35-inch off-road tires direct from the factory are available on every trim level of two- and four-door Bronco, while available segment-first beadlock-capable wheels allow customers to elevate off-road capability, regardless of price point. 
      “Race-bred EcoBoost® engines and our segment-first 7-speed manual and available 10-speed automatic transmissions give the all-new Bronco the optimal combination of power, torque and gear ranges to perform in a wide variety of terrains and uses,” said Pericak.
      Best-in-class projected gasoline-powered horsepower and torque is available with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is projected to produce 310 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is targeted to deliver best-in-class four-cylinder torque of 310 lb.-ft. with an expected 270 horsepower.
      For maximum low-speed rock-climbing capability, a segment-first 7-speed (6+1) manual transmission paired with the available advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement generates a class-leading available crawler-gear ratio of 94.75:1. An available segment-first SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road, while offering a maximum 67.8:1 crawl ratio with the available advanced 4x4 transfer case.
      Ready to head effortlessly into the wild
      Both Bronco two- and four-door models make the open-air experience quick, easy and fun. Two-door models come with a standard three-section roof system – left and right front sections and a rear section – molded-in color and an available premium painted modular top with four sections that adds a removable panel over the rear seats and cargo area. Four-door models have four removable roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on all models can be removed by one person by unlocking the latches from the interior. First-row panels stow away onboard on two-door models.
      All modular hardtops have rear quarter windows that are removable in three easy steps – snap, push and lift away in a fraction of the time it takes for competitors – without removing the roof panels. By locating the sportbar behind the second row, both Bronco two- and four-door models offer the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night.
      A cloth soft top, standard on four-door models, provides easy access to the open air and a unique tilt-up function for quick access to the rear cargo area. For customers who don’t want to choose between a soft or hardtop, the four-door model can be optioned with both.
      Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easier to remove than what competitors offer. On four-door Bronco models, all four doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Exclusive cowl-mounted mirrors maintain sideview visibility when the doors are removed. Trail sights on the front fenders also serve as tie-downs, reminiscent of the first-generation Bronco, have a 150-pound capacity for securing longer items like canoes.
      High-tech interior designed for the outdoors
      Inside, all Bronco models are purpose-built and ready for action. The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation model, with gauges and controls clearly visible and intuitive. Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear. With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged.
      A multifunction color LCD instrument panel is front and center with the transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes controller in the center console. Available grab handles are integrated into the modular instrument panel and center console, while available MOLLE hooks are mounted in the seatbacks. Attachment points are built into the instrument panel to mount a bring-your-own-device rack, with 12-volt power connections to easily mount cameras, navigation units, phones or other devices.
      Further setting Bronco ahead of the off-road competition is an available segment-exclusive 12-inch SYNC® 4 system with over-the-air updates and seamless integration to the FordPass Performance app with off-road navigation – a Bronco class-exclusive feature that allows owners to easily plan, navigate and share their off-road adventures. The SYNC system also displays the available 360-degree camera system with class-exclusive off-road spotter views to provide additional visibility in technical pursuits such as rock crawling.
      Bronco’s advanced topographic trail maps and more than 1,000 curated trail maps are powered by class-exclusive trail content from NeoTreks’ AccuTerra® Maps, Trails Offroad trail guides and FunTreks trail guides.
      “The trail mapping system available on Bronco is truly a game-changer in the off-road community,” said Grueber. “It works online or off on either of the navigation-capable 8- or 12-inch SYNC systems, allowing users to select one of hundreds of available curated trail maps to map out and then track, capture and share their adventures with others.”  
      To make post-adventure cleanups simple, fast and painless, select Bronco models come with washable rubberized floors with integrated drains and marine-grade vinyl seating surfaces that resist mildew. Instrument panel surfaces are wipeable, with seamless silicone rubber on the dash-mounted hero switches, while rubber touchpoints protect against dirt and water. Six available upfitter switches mounted overhead are silicone-sealed to protect against the elements and to make customization easy, with pre-wired leads to key accessory points.
      A modern high-strength steel roll cage with integrated side curtain airbags in the upper structure and seats helps protect passengers from side impacts and complements driver and front passenger airbags. Available Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver-assist technologies plus standard AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™ and Trailer Sway Control help instill driver confidence.
      Equipment series redefine customization
      An all-new experiential-based equipment series provides unique flexibility to align capability with the adventure interests of each customer. Seven unique Bronco series are offered, with matched color and trim combinations. When combined with four content packages, numerous available options, 11 color choices and more than 200 dealer-installable accessories, personalizing an all-new Bronco SUV has never been easier.
      Series range from a base Bronco, a no-frills SUV for those who want to customize their own, to Big Bend™, Black Diamond™ and Outer Banks™ with a variety of options and colors, topping out with Wildtrak™ and Badlands™ for more extreme off-road adventuring. A limited-production First Edition™ will be offered at launch.
      Reservations begin today

      As with the five generations before it, the all-new 2021 Bronco two-door and four-door models will be built at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. More detailed information, including vehicle specs, accessories and full pricing and options, will be provided closer to launch. MSRP for the base two-door Bronco is $29,995, including $1,495 destination and delivery. Reservations for Bronco two- and four-door models can be made for $100 beginning at 8 p.m. EDT today at ford.com. 

      View full article
    • William Maley
      2021 Ford Bronco Makes A Splash
      By William Maley
      The 2021 Ford Bronco shows how serious the automaker is to creating a real threat to the Jeep Wrangler. With two and four-door versions, seven different trims, a number of off-road features, and other goodies, there is a lot to digest. So let us dive in.
      It Certainly Looks the Part
      Ford's designers leaned heavily on the first-generation (1963-1977) Bronco as inspiration for the new model. The boxy profile is here, as is the "BRONCO" front grille. Unlike Broncos of the past, Ford is offering two and four-door versions. Before you ask, the doors are removable. While being slightly heavier than the Wrangler, the Bronco's doors are frameless that not only makes them more compact to store, but also makes it feel more like a convertible. If you're wondering about the side-view mirrors, Ford moved them from the doors to the front cowl.
      Which brings us to the Bronco's tops. The two-door version will only come with a hardtop, while the four-door comes with both a soft and hardtop. Ford claims that removing the top on the Bronco will be easier and quicker than on the Wrangler, we can't wait to see that claim be put to the test.
      One item that the Bronco doesn't have is the ability for the front windshield to fold down like on the Wrangler. Roadshow asked Ford officials and this is what they wrote,
      Moving inside, the Bronco leans more on being purposeful and plain. There are some clever touches such as grab handles molded into the dash, a set of dedicated buttons on top of the dash for various off-road features, and built-in drains in the floor to wash out the interior. Ford's latest infotainment system, SYNC 4 will come standard in the Bronco - either in 8 or 12-inch touchscreen. 
      Turbo Power!
      Ford is going all-in on turbocharged power for the new Bronco. The base engine is the 2.3 EcoBoost four-cylinder packing 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. This will come standard with a seven-speed manual. Before you start thinking this is similar to what you'll find in a last-generation Chevrolet Corvette or Porsche 911, the seventh-gear acts a crawler gear. With the upgraded 4x4 system, it can achieve a 95:1 crawl ratio for peak climbing prowess. A ten-speed automatic is optional.
      Next step up is the 2.7L EcoBoost with 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This is paired solely with the ten-speed automatic.
      Both engines have four-wheel drive as standard - in this case a part-time system with a two-speed, shift-on-the-fly electronic transfer case. Optional is a full-time system with a 4-Auto setting.
      GOAT Doesn't Mean "Greatest of All Time" for Bronco
      If you checked our Bronco Sport story from last night, you may have seen something called GOAT. This in Bronco terms means "Goes Over Any Type of Terrain" - i.e. seven different drive modes. Those modes are,
      Normal Eco Sport Slippery Sand Baja Mud/Ruts Rock Crawl There is also hill-descent control and Trail Control, the latter being an off-road cruise control system.
      How About that Suspension?
      Up front, the Bronco utilizes a independent suspension setup with twin-A control arms and coilovers. The back utilizes a live axle with trailing links and coil-over springs. On certain versions, a electro-hydraulically actuated sway bar can be disconnected while under load. It will automatically reconnect at speeds above 20 mph.
      If you want a slightly deeper dive into the Bronco's suspension, I highly recommend Dan Edmunds' piece on Autoblog.
      How Much and When I Can Get One?
      First the bad news, the 2021 Ford Bronco will not be available at dealers until next spring. This might be a good thing considering Ford's previous launches haven't gone over so well (see Explorer). As for pricing, the base two-door will begin at $29,995. The four-door kicks off at $34,695. Prices include a $1,495 destination charge.
      The rest of the lineup is as followed (two-door, four-door),
      Big Bend: $34,880, $37,375 Black Diamond: $37,545, $40,040 Outer Banks: $40,450, $42,945 Badlands: $43,590, $46,085 Wildtrak: $50,370, $52,865 First Edition: $60,800, $64,995 (Author's Note: As of this morning, Ford has announced that all First Editions of the Bronco have sold out.)
      Car and Driver has a good piece breaking down each trim and what comes equipped.
      As we mentioned in our Bronco Sport story, you can put a reservation on a 2021 Bronco with a $100 deposit. Hopefully, Ford's servers are up to the task as they were struggling last night.
      Source: Ford
      Press Release is on Page 2


      ALL-NEW 2021 BRONCO TWO-DOOR AND FIRST-EVER FOUR-DOOR MODELS: BUILT WILD SUVS WITH THRILLING 4X4 CAPABILITY, READY FOR FUN
      Built Wild™: Ford Bronco returns as the flagship of a new all-4x4 family of rugged SUVs, with a classic two-door and a first-ever four-door; both are engineered with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing, Capability and Innovative Design for segment-leading 4x4 capability, long-term off-road performance and dependability Thrilling: Bronco features powerful EcoBoost® engines with segment-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission and available 35-inch tires; Bronco excels with available best-in-class 94.75:1 crawl ratio, ground clearance, suspension travel and water fording capabilities, plus breakover and departure angles Ready for fun: Bronco two-door and four-door models can get you to the trails fast with quick-release stowable roof panels and doors on select versions; available cutting-edge off-road drive technologies and segment-exclusive digital trail mapping allow owners to easily plan, record and share their experiences via an all-in-one app Infinitely customizable: Bronco launches with more than 200 factory-backed aftermarket accessories for more capability, personalization and style, and with a base MSRP of $29,995; 2021 Bronco two- and four-door SUVs can be reserved at ford.com starting today for $100 DEARBORN, Mich., July 13, 2020 – Ford today unveils the 2021 Bronco – including a classic two-door and first-ever four-door – the flagship of an all-new family of rugged off-road vehicles.
      The all-4x4 Bronco brand is Built Wild™ and ready to deliver thrilling experiences with its heritage-inspired style, engineering and smart off-road technology, plus innovative features to help outdoor enthusiasts create adventures in the most remote corners of the world.
      “We created the Bronco family to elevate every aspect of off-road adventure and equipped them with class-leading chassis hardware and exclusive technologies to raise the bar in the rugged 4x4 segment and take people further into the wild,” said Jim Farley, Ford chief operating officer. “They’re built with the toughness of an F-Series truck and performance spirit of Mustang – and come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”
      The all-new Bronco re-enters the scene with an all-4x4 lineup with production beginning in early 2021 and first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring. Bronco owners can choose from an extensive lineup of more than 200 factory-backed accessories for maximum personalization, enabling dealers to provide outfitting-on-demand for each customer’s individual adventure needs.
      Built Wild 4x4 confidence

      Just like the first-generation Bronco, nicknamed G.O.A.T., the mission of the all-new 2021 Bronco is to deliver maximum 4x4 go-anywhere, anytime capability and confidence. Bronco incorporates off-road mapping and drive technologies to give novice adventurers as much fun as hard-core off-road experts, while its Built Wild durability makes for lasting performance in the harshest of conditions for generations to come.
      “Bronco’s advanced four-wheel-drive technology is at the core of its off-road capabilities, and at the heart of it all is Bronco’s exclusive Terrain Management System™ with G.O.A.T. Modes™ that is designed to help drivers better navigate any type of terrain,” said Mark Grueber, Bronco consumer marketing manager.
      Up to seven driver-selectable modes are offered including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.
      Two 4x4 systems are offered on all Bronco models, a base setup and advanced 4x4. The base system utilizes a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, while the optional advanced system features a two-speed electromechanical transfer case that adds an auto mode for on-demand engagement to select between 2H and 4H. Power is distributed to a Dana™ 44 AdvanTEK® solid rear axle and Dana AdvanTEK independent front differential unit – both with available Spicer® Performa-TraK™ electronic locking differentials for improved traction over rough terrain.
      Available segment-first Trail Toolbox gives Bronco owners a suite of exclusive technologies to elevate their off-road experience. This includes Trail Control™ – cruise control for low-speed trail driving, while Trail Turn Assist tightens off-road turning radiuses through torque vectoring, and the innovative Trail One-Pedal Drive acceleration/braking control makes for more precise and confident slow-mode rock crawling.
      Segment-leading levels of off-road capability are possible thanks to Bronco’s available best-in-class 11.6-inch ground clearance, maximum 29-degree breakover angle and 37.2-degree departure angle, plus best-in-class water fording capability of up to 33.5 inches. Off-road capability is further reinforced by exposed tow hooks in the front and rear and available heavy-duty modular steel bumpers with integrated Ford Performance accessory winch mount.
      Bronco’s strategically placed steel shields protect critical hardware. Higher-capability models get an available front bash plate, plus shields for the engine, transmission, transfer case and fuel tank. For those taking on the roughest rocky terrain, Bronco’s available side rock rails are strong enough to support the weight of each side of the vehicle.
      “Bronco two- and four-door models leverage the company’s Built Ford Tough durability and performance testing and take it even further off-road with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing in the harshest possible environments, including the brutal trails of the King of the Hammers off-road competition,” said Dave Pericak, director, Ford enterprise product line management, Icons.
      Thrilling performance borne of Bronco DNA
      Thanks to Bronco’s legendary Baja racing DNA, each model brings forth a thrilling off-road experience and delivers it with modern, heritage-inspired style. It all began in a Ford design studio with a life-size digital scan of a first-generation model that served to influence the proportions and design of the all-new Bronco for maximum off-road capability and performance.
      “Similar to the first-generation model, Bronco’s square proportions, short overhangs and wide stance are optimized for off-road adventure,” said Paul Wraith, Bronco chief designer. “The side profile features a flat, no-nonsense surface with clear-cut edges and robustly flared fenders. Large, open wheel wells are a modular design with a quick-release attachment for simple customization.
      All-new Bronco architecture for two- and four-door models is based on a fully boxed, high-strength steel chassis that delivers available best-in-class suspension travel – 17 percent more both front and rear over the closest competitor to thrive in rugged environments.
      To deliver thrilling high-speed off-roading and overall driving performance, every Bronco comes with an independent front suspension for improved control, confidence and comfort. At the rear, a rugged solid axle design featuring coil springs with five locating links delivers both strength and off-road control. Long-travel position-sensitive Bilstein® dampers with end-stop control valves at every corner are available for added off-road durability and reduced harshness.
      An available segment-exclusive semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar disconnect design provides maximum articulation and increased ramp angle index for off-camber terrain. This innovative system bests competitors by disconnecting during articulation; it can reconnect under all conditions to improve steering and stability at higher speeds.
      Segment-first 35-inch off-road tires direct from the factory are available on every trim level of two- and four-door Bronco, while available segment-first beadlock-capable wheels allow customers to elevate off-road capability, regardless of price point. 
      “Race-bred EcoBoost® engines and our segment-first 7-speed manual and available 10-speed automatic transmissions give the all-new Bronco the optimal combination of power, torque and gear ranges to perform in a wide variety of terrains and uses,” said Pericak.
      Best-in-class projected gasoline-powered horsepower and torque is available with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which is projected to produce 310 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque, while the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is targeted to deliver best-in-class four-cylinder torque of 310 lb.-ft. with an expected 270 horsepower.
      For maximum low-speed rock-climbing capability, a segment-first 7-speed (6+1) manual transmission paired with the available advanced 4x4 system with automatic on-demand engagement generates a class-leading available crawler-gear ratio of 94.75:1. An available segment-first SelectShift® 10-speed automatic transmission makes for easier driving on- and off-road, while offering a maximum 67.8:1 crawl ratio with the available advanced 4x4 transfer case.
      Ready to head effortlessly into the wild
      Both Bronco two- and four-door models make the open-air experience quick, easy and fun. Two-door models come with a standard three-section roof system – left and right front sections and a rear section – molded-in color and an available premium painted modular top with four sections that adds a removable panel over the rear seats and cargo area. Four-door models have four removable roof sections – left and right front panels, a full-width center panel and a rear section. Roof panels on all models can be removed by one person by unlocking the latches from the interior. First-row panels stow away onboard on two-door models.
      All modular hardtops have rear quarter windows that are removable in three easy steps – snap, push and lift away in a fraction of the time it takes for competitors – without removing the roof panels. By locating the sportbar behind the second row, both Bronco two- and four-door models offer the largest overall open-top view in its class to take in the sunshine or to gaze at the stars at night.
      A cloth soft top, standard on four-door models, provides easy access to the open air and a unique tilt-up function for quick access to the rear cargo area. For customers who don’t want to choose between a soft or hardtop, the four-door model can be optioned with both.
      Every Bronco comes with class-exclusive frameless doors that make them easier to remove than what competitors offer. On four-door Bronco models, all four doors can be stored onboard with protective door bags. Exclusive cowl-mounted mirrors maintain sideview visibility when the doors are removed. Trail sights on the front fenders also serve as tie-downs, reminiscent of the first-generation Bronco, have a 150-pound capacity for securing longer items like canoes.
      High-tech interior designed for the outdoors
      Inside, all Bronco models are purpose-built and ready for action. The instrument panel is inspired by the first-generation model, with gauges and controls clearly visible and intuitive. Colors and materials are inspired by natural palettes and outdoor gear. With off-road functionality paramount, materials are tough and rugged.
      A multifunction color LCD instrument panel is front and center with the transmission shifter/selector and G.O.A.T. Modes controller in the center console. Available grab handles are integrated into the modular instrument panel and center console, while available MOLLE hooks are mounted in the seatbacks. Attachment points are built into the instrument panel to mount a bring-your-own-device rack, with 12-volt power connections to easily mount cameras, navigation units, phones or other devices.
      Further setting Bronco ahead of the off-road competition is an available segment-exclusive 12-inch SYNC® 4 system with over-the-air updates and seamless integration to the FordPass Performance app with off-road navigation – a Bronco class-exclusive feature that allows owners to easily plan, navigate and share their off-road adventures. The SYNC system also displays the available 360-degree camera system with class-exclusive off-road spotter views to provide additional visibility in technical pursuits such as rock crawling.
      Bronco’s advanced topographic trail maps and more than 1,000 curated trail maps are powered by class-exclusive trail content from NeoTreks’ AccuTerra® Maps, Trails Offroad trail guides and FunTreks trail guides.
      “The trail mapping system available on Bronco is truly a game-changer in the off-road community,” said Grueber. “It works online or off on either of the navigation-capable 8- or 12-inch SYNC systems, allowing users to select one of hundreds of available curated trail maps to map out and then track, capture and share their adventures with others.”  
      To make post-adventure cleanups simple, fast and painless, select Bronco models come with washable rubberized floors with integrated drains and marine-grade vinyl seating surfaces that resist mildew. Instrument panel surfaces are wipeable, with seamless silicone rubber on the dash-mounted hero switches, while rubber touchpoints protect against dirt and water. Six available upfitter switches mounted overhead are silicone-sealed to protect against the elements and to make customization easy, with pre-wired leads to key accessory points.
      A modern high-strength steel roll cage with integrated side curtain airbags in the upper structure and seats helps protect passengers from side impacts and complements driver and front passenger airbags. Available Ford Co-Pilot360™ driver-assist technologies plus standard AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control™ and Trailer Sway Control help instill driver confidence.
      Equipment series redefine customization
      An all-new experiential-based equipment series provides unique flexibility to align capability with the adventure interests of each customer. Seven unique Bronco series are offered, with matched color and trim combinations. When combined with four content packages, numerous available options, 11 color choices and more than 200 dealer-installable accessories, personalizing an all-new Bronco SUV has never been easier.
      Series range from a base Bronco, a no-frills SUV for those who want to customize their own, to Big Bend™, Black Diamond™ and Outer Banks™ with a variety of options and colors, topping out with Wildtrak™ and Badlands™ for more extreme off-road adventuring. A limited-production First Edition™ will be offered at launch.
      Reservations begin today

      As with the five generations before it, the all-new 2021 Bronco two-door and four-door models will be built at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. More detailed information, including vehicle specs, accessories and full pricing and options, will be provided closer to launch. MSRP for the base two-door Bronco is $29,995, including $1,495 destination and delivery. Reservations for Bronco two- and four-door models can be made for $100 beginning at 8 p.m. EDT today at ford.com. 
    • William Maley
      Ford News: 2021 Bronco Sport Completes the Family
      By William Maley
      (Author's Note: For those wondering where the 2021 Bronco story is, that will be up sometime tomorrow morning. There is a lot to digest, and need some more time to figure out how to structure that. Stay tuned. -WM).
      If the standard Bronco is a bit out of your reach, then Ford has another option in the form of the 2021 Bronco Sport. Yes, it is based on the Escape platform, but Ford is very adamant this us a very different animal.
      Lets begin with the dimensions. The Bronco Sport measures 172.7 inches in length and rides on 105.1 inch wheelbase - 7.8 and 1.6 inches shorter than the Escape. But the Sport is about an inch wider and is taller in terms of ground clearance (7.8 to 8.8 inches depending on the trim). Design-wise, the Sport looks very rugged with a boxy shape. chunky c-pillar, and a deep cut in the doors. The roof is raised slightly higher towards the back, reminding us of the first and second-generation Land Rover Discovery. This allows for better headroom and more cargo space.
      The only items that the Bronco Sport and Escape share inside are the switchgear. Everything else is unique to Bronco Sport such as the steering wheel featuring a bucking Bronco, MOLLE webbing on the back of the front seats to allow owners to attach various items, and optional rubberized floor. An eight-inch touchscreen with SYNC 3 comes standard. 
      Power will come from two engines. A turbo 1.5L three-cylinder providing 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque come standard on the base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks. The Badlands and 2021 model year only First Edition get the 2.0L turbo-four with 245 hp and 275 lb-ft. All with come with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Like the larger Bronco, the Sport gets a range of drive modes called GOAT (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain). Controlled via a knob in the center console, a driver can select from five different modes - Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, and Sand. Badlands and First Edition add Mud/Ruts and Rocks.
      Surprisingly, Ford has announced pricing for the Bronco Sport. The base model begins at $28,155 including a $1,495 destination charge. The rest are as followed,
      Big Bend: $29,655 Outer Banks: $33,655 Badlands: $34,155 First Edition: $39,995 The first Bronco Sports are expected to arrive in dealers this fall, but you can put in a reservation right now with a $100 deposit. Though, we would wait a bit as Ford's servers are having some issues dealing with the load of everyone trying to put a reservation for the standard Bronco.
      Source: Ford
      Press Release is on Page 2


      ALL-NEW FORD BRONCO SPORT RUGGED SMALL SUV EQUIPPED FOR TRAILS WITH STANDARD 4X4 AND BUILT WILD CAPABILITY AND CONFIDENCE
      The Bronco of small SUVs: All-new Ford Bronco Sport expands the rugged Bronco family of 4x4-only vehicles, giving more outdoor adventurers Bronco off-road capability, durability and technology Built Wild™: With standard 4x4 across the lineup, Bronco Sport lives up to its G.O.A.T. (goes over any type of terrain) heritage with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing, Capability and Innovative Design to deliver unsurpassed ground clearance, made-for-the-trails approach and departure angles, water fording, obstacle protection and segment-first trail technologies Thrilling: Bronco Sport SUV enables exciting, high-speed off-road driving thanks to its Bronco-specific variant architecture, Bronco design DNA, available 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine targeting segment-best horsepower and torque, and advanced 4x4 system with class-exclusive twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock feature Ready for fun: Class-exclusive features designed for life on the trails include safari-style roof enabling class-leading headroom and a cargo area high enough to hold two 27.5-inch-wheel mountain bikes; more than 100 factory-backed and aftermarket accessories are available to transport gear such as kayaks, surfboards, skis and camping equipment Reservations: Open now for $100 at ford.com DEARBORN, Mich., July 13, 2020 – The all-new Ford Bronco Sport off-road vehicle – the Bronco of small SUVs – signals for adventure-seekers a welcome return to roads and trails less traveled.
      With unmistakable Bronco styling and unrelenting Bronco capability, the smaller sibling of Bronco two-door and first-ever four-door SUVs joins the family with its own idea of fun. As with all Broncos, 4x4 is standard, and this rugged SUV is engineered to handle whatever weekend adventure its owner has in mind.
      “Bronco Sport has the toughness and smarts to help turn off-road novices into 4x4 pros,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer. “Bronco Sport embraces the needs of outdoor enthusiasts – every inch of it was designed and engineered with weekend adventurers in mind.”
      Bronco Sport is smartly designed to transport two mountain bikes standing up in its cargo area – and two cyclists up front. Four available accessory bundles – in addition to more than 100 factory-backed standalone accessories – let owners easily make the vehicle their own by outfitting it to transport kayaks, skis, camping equipment or whatever gear propels their adventure.
      Five trim levels are available, including the base model, Big Bend™, Outer Banks™, Badlands™ and First Edition™.
      Reservations for Bronco Sport open today at ford.com; vehicles can be reserved for $100.
      Vehicles arrive in dealerships late this year.
      Built Wild 4x4 confidence
      Like the larger Bronco, the all-new Bronco Sport delivers the 4x4 off-road capability that made the original Bronco a legend. With off-road performance at its core, Bronco Sport provides solid footing on sand, snow, mud, rocks and more.
      For maximum off-road capability and long-term durability, Bronco Sport was tested in extreme conditions in places such as the Johnson Valley desert in California, as part of Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing. Badlands and First Edition models pack an advanced 4x4 system with a class-exclusive twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock feature to allow greater off-road performance – similar to a traditional mechanical locking differential. The system can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel, setting it apart from any other vehicle in the non-premium subcompact utility segment.
      Bronco Sport’s suspension can take on rugged terrain and is complemented by Ford’s trail technologies. The small SUV’s Terrain Management System™ with up to seven available G.O.A.T. Modes™ helps drivers “go over any type of terrain” and in various conditions. Standard modes include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand; Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes are available on Badlands and First Edition.
      All models feature an independent front and rear suspension engineered and performance-tested in demanding environments across North America. The suspension is optimized to help drivers confidently maintain vehicle composure while aggressively taking on rugged terrain.
      On Badlands and First Edition series, the system includes uniquely tuned front struts with hydraulic rebound stops designed to provide a quieter, less jarring off-road experience. In addition, 46-millimeter-diameter monotube rear shocks are among the largest in the class, helping provide improved response and more comfort off-road, while softer springs and antiroll bars offer greater articulation over obstacles.
      Class-exclusive Trail Control™ technology furthers the vehicle’s off-road prowess. The available feature enables a cruise control-like setting up to 20 mph forward and 6 mph in reverse for vehicle-controlled throttle and braking, letting the driver stay focused on navigating the trail.
      For adventurers taking on rough and rocky terrain, the small SUV’s design includes made-for-the-trails departure, approach and breakover angles. An available class-exclusive front off-road camera with lens washer serves as a spotter and helps provide better visibility of the trail ahead, displaying the video on the center stack-mounted touch screen.
      In Rock Crawl mode, the electronic power steering assist system is uniquely calibrated to provide more precise control and help reduce steering wheel disturbance during low-speed maneuvers over rocky terrain.
      Off-road capability is further reinforced by four steel bash plates, plus available frame-mounted front tow hooks that can individually withstand static loads up to 100 percent of the gross vehicle weight. Badlands and First Edition can wade through up to 23.6 inches of water.
      Thrilling performance borne of Bronco DNA
      Staying true to the DNA of the first-generation Bronco, the all-new Bronco Sport SUV pays it forward with modern, heritage-inspired style, agile off-road architecture and optimized suspension for better control in all environments.
      The Badlands and First Edition series are powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine that produces a targeted best-in-class 245 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque for high-speed off-road performance*. Base, Big Bend and Outer Banks series feature the proven 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine with a targeted 181 horsepower and 190 lb.-ft. of torque*.
      Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, while Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition add SelectShift® with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to help drivers maximize control both on- and off-road. A cooling system with additional transmission and rear-drive coolers keeps 2.0-liter models running strong over tough terrain.
      The Bronco Sport SUV’s design inspiration is directly linked to the all-new Bronco halo model. Its rugged design attributes include signature encapsulated cartridge grille, round headlamps, clean, flat bodysides, and timeless proportions that enable the short front and rear overhangs required for off-road maneuvers. Tough unpainted finishes smartly cover exterior contact points, so the vehicle is ready for almost anything the rough and tumble outdoors can throw at it.
      The Badlands series comes standard with 28.5-inch all-terrain tires. First Edition comes standard with 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires with more aggressive, deeper treads that stretch on to the sidewalls for improved off-road traction.
      Ready for fun to venture into the wild
      Human-centered design led to special Bronco Sport features such as class-exclusive liftgate LED floodlamps – because out in the wild, there are no streetlamps – MOLLE straps to carry extra gear, zippered seatback pockets for additional stowage, and even a built-in bottle opener in the cargo area.
      Its upright design and safari-style roof contribute to Bronco Sport’s adventurous silhouette, which not only features a long flat roof rail for maximum carrying length, it also treats occupants to best-in-class first- and second-row headroom. The cargo area has enough height to accommodate two standing 27.5-inch-wheel mountain bikes with the available Yakima dealer-installed interior bike rack accessory.
      Bronco Sport will launch with more than 100 factory-backed and aftermarket accessories for maximum personalization, enabling dealers to provide outfitting-on-demand for each owner’s individual adventure needs. Bronco Sport buyers can also opt for any of four lifestyle accessory bundles themed Bike, Snow, Water and Camping.
      A flip-glass rear window, low-load floor cargo area, overlanding-ready roof rack with capacity to make roof-top tent camping easy, and front fender peaks that allow the driver to see the corners of the vehicle easily from behind the wheel reveal this small SUV is purpose-built for adventure from front to back, top to bottom.
      Bronco Sport can quickly help with basecamp setup thanks to an innovative slide-out working table, part of the available five-way configurable Cargo Management System, plus a class-exclusive 400-watt inverter and liftgate floodlamps that illuminate up to 129 square feet for when the adventure ends after sundown.
      To make post-adventure cleanups painless, the Badlands and First Edition series offer washable rubber flooring throughout the cabin and cargo area, easy-to-clean cloth seating surfaces and silicone-sealed control switches. For stowage of wet, icy or muddy gear, an available storage bin is located below the second-row passenger-side seat.
      Smart in addition to being rugged, the vehicle features a SYNC® 3 system with an 8-inch touch screen and compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other available technology features include Ford+Alexa and SiriusXM™ satellite radio.
      The Ford Co-Pilot360™ suite of advanced driver-assist technologies is standard across the lineup, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking featuring Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Auto High Beam Headlamps and a rearview camera. Available Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering, Evasive Steering Assist and voice-activated touch screen navigation. Available Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 technology adds Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane-Centering and Speed Sign Recognition.

      View full article
    • William Maley
      2021 Bronco Sport Completes the Family
      By William Maley
      (Author's Note: For those wondering where the 2021 Bronco story is, that will be up sometime tomorrow morning. There is a lot to digest, and need some more time to figure out how to structure that. Stay tuned. -WM).
      If the standard Bronco is a bit out of your reach, then Ford has another option in the form of the 2021 Bronco Sport. Yes, it is based on the Escape platform, but Ford is very adamant this us a very different animal.
      Lets begin with the dimensions. The Bronco Sport measures 172.7 inches in length and rides on 105.1 inch wheelbase - 7.8 and 1.6 inches shorter than the Escape. But the Sport is about an inch wider and is taller in terms of ground clearance (7.8 to 8.8 inches depending on the trim). Design-wise, the Sport looks very rugged with a boxy shape. chunky c-pillar, and a deep cut in the doors. The roof is raised slightly higher towards the back, reminding us of the first and second-generation Land Rover Discovery. This allows for better headroom and more cargo space.
      The only items that the Bronco Sport and Escape share inside are the switchgear. Everything else is unique to Bronco Sport such as the steering wheel featuring a bucking Bronco, MOLLE webbing on the back of the front seats to allow owners to attach various items, and optional rubberized floor. An eight-inch touchscreen with SYNC 3 comes standard. 
      Power will come from two engines. A turbo 1.5L three-cylinder providing 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque come standard on the base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks. The Badlands and 2021 model year only First Edition get the 2.0L turbo-four with 245 hp and 275 lb-ft. All with come with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Like the larger Bronco, the Sport gets a range of drive modes called GOAT (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain). Controlled via a knob in the center console, a driver can select from five different modes - Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, and Sand. Badlands and First Edition add Mud/Ruts and Rocks.
      Surprisingly, Ford has announced pricing for the Bronco Sport. The base model begins at $28,155 including a $1,495 destination charge. The rest are as followed,
      Big Bend: $29,655 Outer Banks: $33,655 Badlands: $34,155 First Edition: $39,995 The first Bronco Sports are expected to arrive in dealers this fall, but you can put in a reservation right now with a $100 deposit. Though, we would wait a bit as Ford's servers are having some issues dealing with the load of everyone trying to put a reservation for the standard Bronco.
      Source: Ford
      Press Release is on Page 2


      ALL-NEW FORD BRONCO SPORT RUGGED SMALL SUV EQUIPPED FOR TRAILS WITH STANDARD 4X4 AND BUILT WILD CAPABILITY AND CONFIDENCE
      The Bronco of small SUVs: All-new Ford Bronco Sport expands the rugged Bronco family of 4x4-only vehicles, giving more outdoor adventurers Bronco off-road capability, durability and technology Built Wild™: With standard 4x4 across the lineup, Bronco Sport lives up to its G.O.A.T. (goes over any type of terrain) heritage with Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing, Capability and Innovative Design to deliver unsurpassed ground clearance, made-for-the-trails approach and departure angles, water fording, obstacle protection and segment-first trail technologies Thrilling: Bronco Sport SUV enables exciting, high-speed off-road driving thanks to its Bronco-specific variant architecture, Bronco design DNA, available 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine targeting segment-best horsepower and torque, and advanced 4x4 system with class-exclusive twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock feature Ready for fun: Class-exclusive features designed for life on the trails include safari-style roof enabling class-leading headroom and a cargo area high enough to hold two 27.5-inch-wheel mountain bikes; more than 100 factory-backed and aftermarket accessories are available to transport gear such as kayaks, surfboards, skis and camping equipment Reservations: Open now for $100 at ford.com DEARBORN, Mich., July 13, 2020 – The all-new Ford Bronco Sport off-road vehicle – the Bronco of small SUVs – signals for adventure-seekers a welcome return to roads and trails less traveled.
      With unmistakable Bronco styling and unrelenting Bronco capability, the smaller sibling of Bronco two-door and first-ever four-door SUVs joins the family with its own idea of fun. As with all Broncos, 4x4 is standard, and this rugged SUV is engineered to handle whatever weekend adventure its owner has in mind.
      “Bronco Sport has the toughness and smarts to help turn off-road novices into 4x4 pros,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer. “Bronco Sport embraces the needs of outdoor enthusiasts – every inch of it was designed and engineered with weekend adventurers in mind.”
      Bronco Sport is smartly designed to transport two mountain bikes standing up in its cargo area – and two cyclists up front. Four available accessory bundles – in addition to more than 100 factory-backed standalone accessories – let owners easily make the vehicle their own by outfitting it to transport kayaks, skis, camping equipment or whatever gear propels their adventure.
      Five trim levels are available, including the base model, Big Bend™, Outer Banks™, Badlands™ and First Edition™.
      Reservations for Bronco Sport open today at ford.com; vehicles can be reserved for $100.
      Vehicles arrive in dealerships late this year.
      Built Wild 4x4 confidence
      Like the larger Bronco, the all-new Bronco Sport delivers the 4x4 off-road capability that made the original Bronco a legend. With off-road performance at its core, Bronco Sport provides solid footing on sand, snow, mud, rocks and more.
      For maximum off-road capability and long-term durability, Bronco Sport was tested in extreme conditions in places such as the Johnson Valley desert in California, as part of Built Wild Extreme Durability Testing. Badlands and First Edition models pack an advanced 4x4 system with a class-exclusive twin-clutch rear-drive unit with a differential lock feature to allow greater off-road performance – similar to a traditional mechanical locking differential. The system can divert virtually all rear axle torque to either wheel, setting it apart from any other vehicle in the non-premium subcompact utility segment.
      Bronco Sport’s suspension can take on rugged terrain and is complemented by Ford’s trail technologies. The small SUV’s Terrain Management System™ with up to seven available G.O.A.T. Modes™ helps drivers “go over any type of terrain” and in various conditions. Standard modes include Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand; Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes are available on Badlands and First Edition.
      All models feature an independent front and rear suspension engineered and performance-tested in demanding environments across North America. The suspension is optimized to help drivers confidently maintain vehicle composure while aggressively taking on rugged terrain.
      On Badlands and First Edition series, the system includes uniquely tuned front struts with hydraulic rebound stops designed to provide a quieter, less jarring off-road experience. In addition, 46-millimeter-diameter monotube rear shocks are among the largest in the class, helping provide improved response and more comfort off-road, while softer springs and antiroll bars offer greater articulation over obstacles.
      Class-exclusive Trail Control™ technology furthers the vehicle’s off-road prowess. The available feature enables a cruise control-like setting up to 20 mph forward and 6 mph in reverse for vehicle-controlled throttle and braking, letting the driver stay focused on navigating the trail.
      For adventurers taking on rough and rocky terrain, the small SUV’s design includes made-for-the-trails departure, approach and breakover angles. An available class-exclusive front off-road camera with lens washer serves as a spotter and helps provide better visibility of the trail ahead, displaying the video on the center stack-mounted touch screen.
      In Rock Crawl mode, the electronic power steering assist system is uniquely calibrated to provide more precise control and help reduce steering wheel disturbance during low-speed maneuvers over rocky terrain.
      Off-road capability is further reinforced by four steel bash plates, plus available frame-mounted front tow hooks that can individually withstand static loads up to 100 percent of the gross vehicle weight. Badlands and First Edition can wade through up to 23.6 inches of water.
      Thrilling performance borne of Bronco DNA
      Staying true to the DNA of the first-generation Bronco, the all-new Bronco Sport SUV pays it forward with modern, heritage-inspired style, agile off-road architecture and optimized suspension for better control in all environments.
      The Badlands and First Edition series are powered by a 2.0-liter EcoBoost® engine that produces a targeted best-in-class 245 horsepower and 275 lb.-ft. of torque for high-speed off-road performance*. Base, Big Bend and Outer Banks series feature the proven 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine with a targeted 181 horsepower and 190 lb.-ft. of torque*.
      Both engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, while Bronco Sport Badlands and First Edition add SelectShift® with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters to help drivers maximize control both on- and off-road. A cooling system with additional transmission and rear-drive coolers keeps 2.0-liter models running strong over tough terrain.
      The Bronco Sport SUV’s design inspiration is directly linked to the all-new Bronco halo model. Its rugged design attributes include signature encapsulated cartridge grille, round headlamps, clean, flat bodysides, and timeless proportions that enable the short front and rear overhangs required for off-road maneuvers. Tough unpainted finishes smartly cover exterior contact points, so the vehicle is ready for almost anything the rough and tumble outdoors can throw at it.
      The Badlands series comes standard with 28.5-inch all-terrain tires. First Edition comes standard with 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires with more aggressive, deeper treads that stretch on to the sidewalls for improved off-road traction.
      Ready for fun to venture into the wild
      Human-centered design led to special Bronco Sport features such as class-exclusive liftgate LED floodlamps – because out in the wild, there are no streetlamps – MOLLE straps to carry extra gear, zippered seatback pockets for additional stowage, and even a built-in bottle opener in the cargo area.
      Its upright design and safari-style roof contribute to Bronco Sport’s adventurous silhouette, which not only features a long flat roof rail for maximum carrying length, it also treats occupants to best-in-class first- and second-row headroom. The cargo area has enough height to accommodate two standing 27.5-inch-wheel mountain bikes with the available Yakima dealer-installed interior bike rack accessory.
      Bronco Sport will launch with more than 100 factory-backed and aftermarket accessories for maximum personalization, enabling dealers to provide outfitting-on-demand for each owner’s individual adventure needs. Bronco Sport buyers can also opt for any of four lifestyle accessory bundles themed Bike, Snow, Water and Camping.
      A flip-glass rear window, low-load floor cargo area, overlanding-ready roof rack with capacity to make roof-top tent camping easy, and front fender peaks that allow the driver to see the corners of the vehicle easily from behind the wheel reveal this small SUV is purpose-built for adventure from front to back, top to bottom.
      Bronco Sport can quickly help with basecamp setup thanks to an innovative slide-out working table, part of the available five-way configurable Cargo Management System, plus a class-exclusive 400-watt inverter and liftgate floodlamps that illuminate up to 129 square feet for when the adventure ends after sundown.
      To make post-adventure cleanups painless, the Badlands and First Edition series offer washable rubber flooring throughout the cabin and cargo area, easy-to-clean cloth seating surfaces and silicone-sealed control switches. For stowage of wet, icy or muddy gear, an available storage bin is located below the second-row passenger-side seat.
      Smart in addition to being rugged, the vehicle features a SYNC® 3 system with an 8-inch touch screen and compatibility with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™. Other available technology features include Ford+Alexa and SiriusXM™ satellite radio.
      The Ford Co-Pilot360™ suite of advanced driver-assist technologies is standard across the lineup, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking featuring Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Dynamic Brake Support, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Auto High Beam Headlamps and a rearview camera. Available Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering, Evasive Steering Assist and voice-activated touch screen navigation. Available Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 technology adds Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane-Centering and Speed Sign Recognition.
    • William Maley
      Ford News: 2021 Ford F-150 Features New Tech, Hybrid Power
      By William Maley
      Previous Page Next Page You might not be able to tell that the 2021 Ford F-150 is all new. The shape, basic dimensions, and ladder-frame chassis are the same as the outgoing F-150. But you need to look a bit deeper to find the changes and new features that the blue oval hopes keeps their truck on top.
      PowerBoost? PowerBoost.
      What PowerStroke is for diesels, PowerBoost is Ford's brand name for the new hybrid system available on the F-150. The system is comprised of the 3.5L EcoBoost V6, 35kW (47 hp) electric motor mounted in the transmission, and a 1.5-kwh lithium-ion battery pack. No details were given on power output or fuel economy, but Ford is targeting 700 miles on a single tank of gas and max towing of 12,000 pounds.
      Generator? I Have My Truck.
      Pro Power Onboard turns the F-150 into a generator to power various electrical devices no matter where you are. It comes standard on the Hybrid providing 2.4kW, or 7.2kW via an option. All engines except the base 3.3L V6 get it as a option that provides 2.0kW. There are two 120-volt, 20-amp outlets for the 2.0 and 2.4kW systems, and 7.2kW system boasts four 12-volt outlets and a 240-volt, 30-amp outlet for higher draw equipment.
      You Want Tech!? We Have It and A Kitchen Sink as Well
      Ford is going all-in on offering all sorts of tech on the 2021 F-150. It begins up front with the introduction of Sync 4 that brings forth faster processing power, better voice recognition, and over-the-air updates. An eight-inch screen will be standard on lower-end models, while a 12-inch screen is available on XLT and higher-trims. The larger screen also brings forth wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. 
      Next up comes CoPilot 360 2.0, Ford's suite of active safety features. All models boast pre-collision assist with automatic braking, pedestrian detection, and automatic high beams. Move up to the XLT and above and you'll get lane-keep assist, parking sensors, reverse brake-assist, and a post-impact braking system. 
      The biggest tech feature for the F-150 won't be out till sometime next year. That is Active Drive Assist which Ford announced recently for the Mustang Mach-E. Active Drive Assist is similar to Cadillac's Super Cruise where it allows for hands-off driving on divided highways that have been mapped by Ford - over 100,000 miles of these roadways in the U.S. and Canada according to automaker. The system also comes with a driver-facing camera that tracks eye and head movement to make sure the driver is paying attention. This system will be available via an OTA update, provided the F-150 is equipped with a prep kit that includes hardware to enable another safety feature, Intersection Assist that prevents drivers from accidentally pulling in front of oncoming traffic during a left-turn.
      Other Details to Know
      All engines carry over from the previous generation, which includes the 3.3L V6, 2.7L EcoBoost, 3.5L EcoBoost, 5.0L V8, and 3.0L PowerStroke Diesel. No more six-speed automatic, all engines now come paired with an ten-speed automatic. Ford will be offering eleven different grille designs, and fourteen wheel choices - ranging in size from 17 to 22-inches. The front seats can recline up to 180-degrees. Center console can transform into a work-area for a 15-inch laptop by opening and folding the lid. The transmission selector on floor console models folds down flat to make room. We'll likely get more details dripped out before the 2021 F-150 arrives at dealers this fall.
      Source: Ford
      Press Release is on Page 2
      BUILT FOR GETTING THINGS DONE, FORD REVEALS THE TOUGHEST, MOST PRODUCTIVE F-150 EVER AND MOST POWERFUL IN ITS CLASS
      All-new Ford F-150 takes America’s truck of choice for work and recreation to the next level, targeting to deliver the most maximum towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any full-size light-duty pickup, with ingenious features that make customers even more productive and new technology like over-the-air updates and SYNC® 4 New exterior design has a bolder and even tougher look, and an all-new interior provides more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers, along with enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage New available Tailgate Work Surface boosts productivity at the back of the truck, while new optional Interior Work Surface makes using a laptop or eating a meal more comfortable; available Max Recline Seats with nearly 180 degrees of recline help customers rest between jobs Available Pro Power Onboard™ means customers can leave the generator at home and free up cargo space; there’s enough energy to power 28 average refrigerators, charge a bed full of electric dirt bikes or run an entire job site worth of tools Class-exclusive 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ Full hybrid engine delivers Built Ford Tough capability – it is targeted to have the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup, at least 12,000 pounds of maximum available towing capacityᶧ and a targeted EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles on a single tank of gasᶧ DEARBORN, Mich., June 25, 2020 – As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new F-150 – part of the F-Series lineup that’s been America’s choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is purpose-built to be the toughest, most productive F-150 ever and targeted to be the most powerful light-duty full-size pickup truck on the market.
      “Since 1948, our hardworking F-Series customers have trusted Ford to help them get the job done,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “F-150 is our flagship, it’s 100 percent assembled in America, and we hold ourselves to the highest standard to make sure our customers can get the job done and continue to make a difference in their communities.”
      The all-new F-150 raises the standard for all light-duty trucks. It targets the most towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup, introduces all-new features to increase customer productivity, has new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates that help keep F-150 at the forefront of purposeful technology, and an available all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard™ – an integrated power generator.
      “We see it as our duty to deliver not just what our customers want and need, but what they might have never thought possible,” said Craig Schmatz, Ford F-150 chief engineer. “The F-150 will be tougher than ever, and with fully connected over-the-air updates, it opens up a much wider range of potential enhancements – from system upgrades to feature offerings.”
      Toughest F-150 ever
      The all-new F-150 starts with a durable, proven foundation – a fully boxed high-strength steel frame with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body. Every panel of the distinctive, rugged exterior is redesigned while maintaining its bold and tough signature look, including an updated headlamp design, new power dome hood and wrap-around bumpers. Higher front fenders, a tucked-in midsection and larger-diameter tires pulled out three-quarters of an inch create a stronger, more powerful stance on and off the road.
      There are 11 grille options available across the series lineup, all differentiated in their design and all unmistakably F-150, plus new tailgate appliqués. Functional upgrades throughout include available LED headlamps and taillamps, and available full-length extended power running boards with kick switch that provide better truck-side cargo box accessibility.
      The all-new F-150 is also the most aerodynamic ever. New active grille shutters, a new automatically deploying active air dam, and new cab and tailgate geometry all work together to reduce drag and improve fuel consumption on every truck.
      The interior is completely redesigned to elevate truck owners’ experience with style, comfort, utility and technology. Featuring enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage, it is built around the functional needs of truck customers. Every surface has been thoughtfully designed, such as more soil-resistant two-tone seats for XL or the new standard dual glovebox.
      F-150 introduces an all-new 12-inch center screen – standard on XLT high series and above – that allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. The landscape design strikes a balance between demands for technology accessibility and the greater convenience of physical buttons. An 8-inch touch screen, standard on XL and XLT standard and mid-series trucks, means every customer gets touch screen functionality and better rearview camera vision. Both screens feature access to the new digital owner’s manual, which can help all customers find the information they need more easily, including how-to videos for additional explanation.
      An available new 12-inch digital gauge cluster features a large information-on-demand area, along with truck-specific graphics and animations that respond to the all-new F-150’s selectable drive modes and can display off-roading data and turn-by-turn navigation.
      Most productive F-150 ever
      Ford’s deep understanding of truck customers informs new features on the all-new F-150 that help take productivity to the next level.
      Creating the ultimate durable, anywhere office, F-150’s new optional Interior Work Surface is ideal for signing documents, working on a 15-inch laptop or enjoying a meal when parked. It is available in both bench and captain’s chair seating configurations on XL to Limited. Knowing many customers prefer a console shifter, Ford has created a stowable unit for F-150, which easily folds into the center console with the push of a button and allows full access to the large work surface when in park.
      Class-exclusive Max Recline Seats available on King Ranch, Platinum and Limited models provide ultimate comfort during downtime. Max Recline Seats fold flat to nearly 180 degrees, with the bottom cushion rising to meet the back cushion and the upper back support rotating forward up to 10 degrees for maximum comfort.
      Available lockable, fold-flat rear storage adds a vault to the F-150 that extends the width of the rear seats. It’s as easy as lifting the bottom cushion of the rear seat, dropping valuables in and locking them away for safe keeping. Great for storing long items like fishing rods or blueprints, it even has a divider to keep gear organized.
      Every all-new F-150 comes standard with new cleats mounted to the sides of the tailgate to act as tie-down locations for extra-long items in the bed. New clamp pockets are built in to the tailgate of every truck, so customers can hold materials down for precision work. An available flat Tailgate Work Surface also includes integrated rulers, a mobile device holder, cupholder and pencil holder.
      Customers can keep going into the night with exclusive available Zone Lighting. This allows occupants to turn on and off individual sections of exterior lights through the SYNC® 4 screen or remotely with the FordPass app on their phone, so they never have to work, camp or do anything in the dark.
      The all-new F-150 is the only light-duty full-size pickup to offer available Trailer Reverse Guidance and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Trailer Reverse Guidance, made popular on Super Duty, uses the truck’s high-resolution cameras to provide multiple views along with helpful graphics that tell drivers which way to turn the steering wheel while backing up. Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes backing up a trailer as easy as turning a dial, continues on F-150.
      Most powerful in its class
      The all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid V6 powertrain is targeted to deliver the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup. Available on every trim level from F-150 XL to Limited, the no-compromise PowerBoost system – the only light-duty full-size pickup to offer a full hybrid – adds instant electric torque to Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6. It is targeting an EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles on a single tank of gasᶧ and will deliver at least 12,000 pounds of available maximum towing – equivalent to the average weight of 43 NFL linemen.
      PowerBoost combines Ford’s proven EcoBoost engine and 10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with a 35-kilowatt (47-horsepower) electric motor integrated into the transmission, as well as software calibrated specially for truck use, including drive modes like tow/haul mode to help customers better manage towing heavy trailers.
      The electric motor applies regenerative braking energy capture to help recharge the 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. The battery is efficiently packaged underneath the truck, leaving the cab and cargo box of PowerBoost F-150 as spacious for passengers and cargo as other comparably equipped F-150 models. The system is capable of sustained battery usage at extreme outside temperatures or under heavy loads.
      Power isn’t only important under the hood. Available Pro Power Onboard expands F-150’s capability by bringing generator levels of exportable power to work sites, camp sites and everyday life. Pro Power Onboard is available with a 2.0-kilowatt output on optional gas engines, while PowerBoost-equipped F-150 comes standard with 2.4 kilowatts of output or an optional 7.2 kilowatts of output. Power is accessible through in-cabin outlets and up to four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets, with a 240-volt 30-amp outlet on the 7.2-kilowatt version. The system even provides power on the move to charge tool batteries in between jobs.
      Most connected F-150 ever
      F-150 represents Ford’s next big step in bringing connected vehicles to customers. The all-new F-150 is North America’s first full-size pickup with standard over-the-air updates, helping customers’ trucks stay at the forefront of purposeful technology. These updates are bumper-to-bumper, and can include all-new functions and additional features throughout the life of the truck. They can support preventative maintenance, reduce repair trips, provide improved performance and ultimately result in more vehicle up-time. The majority of updates will be completed in under two minutes and can be performed at times customers choose, so they won’t have to put their lives on hold.
      All-new SYNC 4 is standard, helping keep owners connected and make their days more productive with more natural voice control available as well as real-time mapping and customizable information on demand. The technology builds on more than 10 years of SYNC innovation by helping minimize distractions with hands-free voice control as well as core features such as making phone calls and selecting music. With twice the computing power of the previous-generation system, new SYNC 4 can wirelessly connect smartphones without the USB cord for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™ compatibility as well as SYNC AppLink® apps like Waze and Ford+Alexa.
      Customers can access more than 10,000 hours of on-demand content, live channels, ad-free music, sports, entertainment, news and personalized recommendations, and they can search for related content with available SiriusXM with 360L satellite and streaming service. The new eight-speaker B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen is available starting on F-150 XLT, while the optional 18-speaker B&O Unleashed system with speakers in the headliner and front headrests is available on F-150 Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum, and standard on Limited.
      Ford offers complimentary technology including 911 Assist® that automatically alerts emergency responders in the event of an accident, and FordPass, a mobile device app that allows Ford drivers to start or unlock their vehicle from a distance, as well as control new truck-focused features like Zone Lighting, Trailer Theft Alert, Trailer Light Check and Pro Power Onboard.
      Driver-assist technologies
      All-new F-150 offers the latest driver-assist features as part of Ford Co-Pilot360™ 2.0. More features are now standard on XL, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection to help avoid a possible collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian, rearview camera with dynamic hitch assist, auto high-beam headlamps and auto on/off headlamps.
      F-150 also adds 10 new driver-assist features and is the only pickup to offer Active Drive Assist, which allows for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in all 50 states and Canada. Its advanced driver-facing camera tracks head position and driver eye gaze to enable hands-free driving when available. It allows owners on certain sections of pre-mapped, divided highways to drive with their hands off the steering wheel – if they continue to pay attention to the road ahead – granting them an additional level of comfort during long drives. The Active Drive Assist prep kit contains the hardware required for this feature, while the software to enable functionality, expected in the third quarter of the 2021 calendar year, will be delivered by over-the-air update or dealer visit. Separate payment will be required to activate full functionality at that time.
      Other new available features include Intersection Assist, which detects oncoming traffic while the driver is attempting a left turn. If there is risk of a collision with an oncoming vehicle, F-150 will apply the brakes to mitigate or avoid it. F-150 is the only light-duty full-size pickup with available Active Park Assist 2.0, which handles all steering, shifting, braking and accelerator controls during a parallel or perpendicular parking maneuver while the driver holds down a button.
      Every F-150 is proudly assembled at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri. The all-new F-150 will be available this fall.
      ᶧProjected EPA calculated range. Actual range will vary. Final EPA-estimated ratings available later in the 2020 calendar year.
      Previous Page Next Page
      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. JFitz03Malibu
      JFitz03Malibu
      (35 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...