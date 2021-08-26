Rumorpile: The Bronco Pickup That Never Was

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the new Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport, and it isn't surprising that Ford was possibly considering another family member. But a report from Automotive News says that new member has been iced.
According to two sources, Ford canned the idea for a Bronco pickup. Designed to compete against the Gladiator pickup, it was expected to be launch in 2024 and built alongside the Bronco SUV at Ford's Wayne assembly plant. However, Ford notified suppliers over the past few months about the model being cancelled. Not surprisingly, Ford declined to comment.
We should note that Ford never confirmed the plans for a Bronco truck. Rumors started to swirl last year after a design video popped up showing drawings of a possible truck. It was reported that this model was getting some traction at the company.
Why was this model canceled? It may be a case of too many chefs in the kitchen. Ford's current truck lineup is made up F-Series, Ranger, and the upcoming Maverick. Adding another model to their lineup may eat into the sales of the Ranger and Maverick. It doesn't help that the Gladiator - the competition - isn't setting the sales charts afire. Last year, Jeep moved around 77,000 Gladiators - a fraction when compared to the over 200,000 sales of the Wrangler.
To top it all off, Ford is currently dealing with various production issues with the Bronco. The most recent deals with the hardtop having various quality issues. Ford has delayed production of hardtop models as it waits for replacements.
Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.