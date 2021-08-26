Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: The Bronco Pickup That Never Was

      A possible case of too many chefs in the kitchen

    There is a lot of buzz surrounding the new Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport, and it isn't surprising that Ford was possibly considering another family member. But a report from Automotive News says that new member has been iced.

    According to two sources, Ford canned the idea for a Bronco pickup. Designed to compete against the Gladiator pickup, it was expected to be launch in 2024 and built alongside the Bronco SUV at Ford's Wayne assembly plant. However, Ford notified suppliers over the past few months about the model being cancelled. Not surprisingly, Ford declined to comment.

    We should note that Ford never confirmed the plans for a Bronco truck. Rumors started to swirl last year after a design video popped up showing drawings of a possible truck. It was reported that this model was getting some traction at the company.

    Why was this model canceled? It may be a case of too many chefs in the kitchen. Ford's current truck lineup is made up F-Series, Ranger, and the upcoming Maverick. Adding another model to their lineup may eat into the sales of the Ranger and Maverick. It doesn't help that the Gladiator - the competition - isn't setting the sales charts afire. Last year, Jeep moved around 77,000 Gladiators - a fraction when compared to the over 200,000 sales of the Wrangler.

    To top it all off, Ford is currently dealing with various production issues with the Bronco. The most recent deals with the hardtop having various quality issues. Ford has delayed production of hardtop models as it waits for replacements.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    smk4565

    Good move to drop the idea of a Bronco pickup.  They already have 3 pickups, focus on making those better, not on throwing a 4th truck in the mix.  And I suspect the Gladiator will continue to see a sales decline because it is over priced and not that good at being a pickup. 

    David
    10 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    Good move to drop the idea of a Bronco pickup.  They already have 3 pickups, focus on making those better, not on throwing a 4th truck in the mix.  And I suspect the Gladiator will continue to see a sales decline because it is over priced and not that good at being a pickup. 

    Currently no one else offers a mid size truck that can compete with the Gladiator Rubicon. It is Trail / Off Road Tuff.

    The issue is the crazy prices for the truck. Rubicon versions are $60,000 plus and Overland versions $50,000 plus and it is not helping that auto's in general are in tight supply so even used are near or at new price points.

    I honestly think the Bronco Pickup is a good idea, but too little too late. If they had thought about it before bringing the Ranger back as a Mid Size, it would have made sense to Launch the Bronco in both SUV and Truck format since it is a mid size version.

    I agree with Ford that having the Ranger already does not warrant a Bronco Pickup.

    Now Ford just needs to bring the Ranger Raptor model here that they sell out of the country to fill in this nich.

    smk4565
    7 hours ago, David said:

    Currently no one else offers a mid size truck that can compete with the Gladiator Rubicon. It is Trail / Off Road Tuff.

    The issue is the crazy prices for the truck. Rubicon versions are $60,000 plus and Overland versions $50,000 plus and it is not helping that auto's in general are in tight supply so even used are near or at new price points.

    I honestly think the Bronco Pickup is a good idea, but too little too late. If they had thought about it before bringing the Ranger back as a Mid Size, it would have made sense to Launch the Bronco in both SUV and Truck format since it is a mid size version.

    I agree with Ford that having the Ranger already does not warrant a Bronco Pickup.

    Now Ford just needs to bring the Ranger Raptor model here that they sell out of the country to fill in this nich.

    Tacoma TRD and the Colorado ZR2/Canyon AT4 or whatever they are, are all out there.  The current Ranger is from like 2013, it is dated, once they replace that with a new one, they can do the Raptor version as you say.  That is plenty of off road specialized trucks.

    David
    21 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Tacoma TRD and the Colorado ZR2/Canyon AT4 or whatever they are, are all out there.  The current Ranger is from like 2013, it is dated, once they replace that with a new one, they can do the Raptor version as you say.  That is plenty of off road specialized trucks.

    Saying your truck is off road tuff like the TRD or ZR2, AT4, etc. is a marketing stunt. Having one that can actually tackle and survive the Rubicon is another thing all together. Toyota and GM HAS NOT proven their off road auto's can handle the Rubicon let alone any other high end tuff trail.

    In fact the only other company that has proven their auto's are trail tuff is Rivian as they took the Rivian R1T and survived with no problems the Rubicon trail.

    smk4565

    I imagine a lot of people that buy these off road trucks, don't really even go off road, outside of maybe a dirt road.  And a regular pickup, makes for a better pickup than the Gladiator does.

