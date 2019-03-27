Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Genesis Introduces Spectrum "All-Inclusive" leasing

      ...fully covered everything for 3 years.

    Genesis has introduced Spectrum all-inclusive leasing.  While not a subscription service like Volvo's Care or Book by Cadillac , Spectrum does include insurance and all maintenance for 3 years.   Subscription leasing services main draw is the ability of the leasee to switch vehicles at some point during the lease.

    Genesis Spectrum covers the following:

    • 3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
    • 3 years/36,000 miles complimentary Service Valet
    • 3 years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, including Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Destination Search powered by Voice and Remote Start with climate control
    • 3 years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
    • 3 years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates
    • Up to $1,525 allowance for excess wear and use, excess mileage, and disposition fee for returning Genesis Finance customers

    Genesis is striking a balance between the car subscription services, which have questionable financial viability, and traditional basic leasing.  Genesis Spectrum will be available first in Florida and then roll out to select markets nationwide. 

    Source: Genesis Media

    dfelt

    This makes far more sense for people who do not want to bother with getting insurance. Just lease from the OEM auto company with all service and insurance included. To me this has far more value than the subscription services.

    Drew Dowdell
    13 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    This makes far more sense for people who do not want to bother with getting insurance. Just lease from the OEM auto company with all service and insurance included. To me this has far more value than the subscription services.

    It makes it easier to deduct on taxes as well. 

    2 minutes ago, riviera74 said:

    One question: why only three years?  Should they not have a five-year option too?

    I think 3 years is the most popular lease option. There isn't a lot of 5-year leasing out there. 

    Paolino

    This makes sense.  I could see this becoming popular... I know part of the reason my parents tried their first lease 3 years ago is because I enticed them with the idea of owning one car, and always having one car completely new, covered bumper-to-bumper, and the only thing they really have to do is get it inspected and have oil changes.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    This makes sense.  I could see this becoming popular... I know part of the reason my parents tried their first lease 3 years ago is because I enticed them with the idea of owning one car, and always having one car completely new, covered bumper-to-bumper, and the only thing they really have to do is get it inspected and have oil changes.

    Now Genesis will do all of that with Concierge pickup too. 

    Paolino
    6 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Now Genesis will do all of that with Concierge pickup too. 

    I honestly wish I had that service because the dealer, even with an appointment, is horribly slow. I end up sitting there for 2-3 hours for an oil change.  And I tried to get it done at Pep Boys and they don't carry the "exotic" and it has to be preordered, which I wish they would tell you when you make the appointment.

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    I honestly wish I had that service because the dealer, even with an appointment, is horribly slow. I end up sitting there for 2-3 hours for an oil change.  And I tried to get it done at Pep Boys and they don't carry the "exotic" and it has to be preordered, which I wish they would tell you when you make the appointment.

    It's a nice thing I have with my Buick. 

    smk4565

    I wonder what sort of insurance coverage it will provide.  Is this state minimum coverage?  Or will it be a no deductible, million dollar liability type of policy?

    Robert Hall

    I find w/ my dealer it's a couple hours minimum with an appointment.  I usually take my laptop and sit in the lounge and work.   Sitting in a doctor's office waiting room working now.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    I wonder what sort of insurance coverage it will provide.  Is this state minimum coverage?  Or will it be a no deductible, million dollar liability type of policy?

    From the Press Release, I know it doesn't say much.

    Quote

     

    The auto insurance policy from Metlife Auto and Home includes competitive coverage with $500 deductible adding to the customers’ confidence that their Genesis vehicles are fully protected. 

     

     

    regfootball

    it says you can switch vehicles but i doubt anyone leasing the G70 would want to switch to the others.......ever.....

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    it says you can switch vehicles but i doubt anyone leasing the G70 would want to switch to the others.......ever.....

    I don't see that anywhere in the press release. I'll update the article if I'm wrong... but... not seeing it.

    regfootball
    Quote

    Subscription leasing services main draw is the ability of the leasee to switch vehicles at some point during the lease.

    You're right, my bad.  I read that originally so fast, the Genesis program is not a subscription service.

    And I doubt anyone who wants a G70 would want to stoop to either of the other two Genesi.

      Cadillac News: Cadillac's Book Returns from the Dead
      By William Maley
      Only a few months after closing it down, Cadillac is bringing back their Book subscription program. Expected to launch in the second quarter, the revised program will be bringing in their dealers to play a key role.
      "Book 2.0 really works even more closely with our dealer network because we think there's a lot of opportunity as you go forward. We're going to base it off the dealer network," said Cadillac marketing chief Deborah Wahl.
      "We have to recognize that all of us — from the manufacturers to the dealer networks — we have to evolve our models to keep up with where consumers are."
      The first phase of the program launch will see a small number of pilot programs launch in select cities. Interestingly, New York which was one of the first markets for the original Book will not be involved for the time being according to Wahl.
      Cadillac was one the first automakers to launch a subscription program back in March 2017. For $1,800 per month, a subscriber could pick from a number of Cadillac vehicles and swap in/out with no long-term commitment. The fee also covered various items such as maintenance and insurance. But Cadillac surprised everyone when it announced they would be shuttering Book back in November.
      “We are hitting the pause button for a brief time to make some tweaks to Book [by Cadillac] based on our learnings,” a spokesman for GM said at the time.
      It was unclear why Book closed down. Cadillac said there was a small group of customers that took advantage of swapping vehicles. There was also talk that certain aspects of the system, such as the back-end became a bit too costly. Dealers were not too happy about not being involved in this program. Cadillac handled many of the details such as delivery and service.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      Cadillac's Book Returns from the Dead
      By William Maley
      Only a few months after closing it down, Cadillac is bringing back their Book subscription program. Expected to launch in the second quarter, the revised program will be bringing in their dealers to play a key role.
      "Book 2.0 really works even more closely with our dealer network because we think there's a lot of opportunity as you go forward. We're going to base it off the dealer network," said Cadillac marketing chief Deborah Wahl.
      "We have to recognize that all of us — from the manufacturers to the dealer networks — we have to evolve our models to keep up with where consumers are."
      The first phase of the program launch will see a small number of pilot programs launch in select cities. Interestingly, New York which was one of the first markets for the original Book will not be involved for the time being according to Wahl.
      Cadillac was one the first automakers to launch a subscription program back in March 2017. For $1,800 per month, a subscriber could pick from a number of Cadillac vehicles and swap in/out with no long-term commitment. The fee also covered various items such as maintenance and insurance. But Cadillac surprised everyone when it announced they would be shuttering Book back in November.
      “We are hitting the pause button for a brief time to make some tweaks to Book [by Cadillac] based on our learnings,” a spokesman for GM said at the time.
      It was unclear why Book closed down. Cadillac said there was a small group of customers that took advantage of swapping vehicles. There was also talk that certain aspects of the system, such as the back-end became a bit too costly. Dealers were not too happy about not being involved in this program. Cadillac handled many of the details such as delivery and service.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    • William Maley
      Genesis News: There May Be A Hotter Genesis G70
      By William Maley
      Genesis has been building itself up as a competitor to the likes of the German luxury brands, for much lower prices. But it is still missing a few items, like having some sort of crossover or SUV - something that will be launching in the coming year or so. The brand is lacking a performance variant to take on the likes of BMW's M and Mercedes' AMG. However, a comment made by Hyundai product planner Mike O’Brien hints they're looking into it.
      "A big effort with the G70 was thermal management, to make sure that this car will hold u. We're building for the future. I'll just say that," said O'Brien to Road & Track.
      Proper thermal management is something essential for new vehicles, but you don't normally hear an automaker talk about it except when it comes to high-performance models. This becomes more intriguing when you take into account that Albert Biermann, now the head of Hyundai's r&d division, worked previously at BMW's M division.
      More from Road & Track:
      The comment about possibly badging it as a N model is also interesting. We have reported previously that Genesis has no plans on doing a N, so it hints that Genesis may come up with its own branding for a performance model.
      Source: Road & Track

      There May Be A Hotter Genesis G70
      By William Maley
      Genesis has been building itself up as a competitor to the likes of the German luxury brands, for much lower prices. But it is still missing a few items, like having some sort of crossover or SUV - something that will be launching in the coming year or so. The brand is lacking a performance variant to take on the likes of BMW's M and Mercedes' AMG. However, a comment made by Hyundai product planner Mike O’Brien hints they're looking into it.
      "A big effort with the G70 was thermal management, to make sure that this car will hold u. We're building for the future. I'll just say that," said O'Brien to Road & Track.
      Proper thermal management is something essential for new vehicles, but you don't normally hear an automaker talk about it except when it comes to high-performance models. This becomes more intriguing when you take into account that Albert Biermann, now the head of Hyundai's r&d division, worked previously at BMW's M division.
      More from Road & Track:
      The comment about possibly badging it as a N model is also interesting. We have reported previously that Genesis has no plans on doing a N, so it hints that Genesis may come up with its own branding for a performance model.
      Source: Road & Track
    • William Maley
      Lincoln's Used-Car Subscription Program Not Doing So Well
      By William Maley
      Lincoln launched a pilot program for its own subscription service through Ford's Canvas earlier this year in the Los Angeles and the San Francisco areas. Unlike other programs that offer new vehicles, Lincoln's program offered off-lease vehicles that ranged from 2015 to 2017 model years. This allowed Lincoln to offer lower prices than competitors - prices ranged from $500 to $950 plus variable pricing on the amount of miles per month. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lincoln's subscription service isn't doing so hot.
      “I’ve been surprised how few people are genuinely interested in that type of ownership. If you had asked me a year ago, I would have said this is the next big thing. A lot of people are struggling to make the math work,” said Lincoln’s director of marketing, sales and service, Robert Parker.
      Parker explained that most of the customers who signed up needed a vehicle for a short time like searching for a new vehicle or needing something to get them around while their car was in the shop. 
      “The amount of people coming out after one or two months is very high. It’s just kind of an interim process,” said Parker.
      Lincoln is going to be making some changes to their program, although it is unclear what those might be. Parker threw out the suggestion of involving Lincoln dealers in the service, along with expanding vehicle ability.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

