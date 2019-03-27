Genesis Introduces Spectrum "All-Inclusive" leasing

Genesis has introduced Spectrum all-inclusive leasing. While not a subscription service like Volvo's Care or Book by Cadillac , Spectrum does include insurance and all maintenance for 3 years. Subscription leasing services main draw is the ability of the leasee to switch vehicles at some point during the lease.
Genesis Spectrum covers the following:
- 3 years/36,000 miles of complimentary scheduled maintenance
- 3 years/36,000 miles complimentary Service Valet
- 3 years of complimentary Genesis Connected Services, including Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Destination Search powered by Voice and Remote Start with climate control
- 3 years of complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Data Services)
- 3 years of complimentary Annual Multimedia and Navigation Updates
- Up to $1,525 allowance for excess wear and use, excess mileage, and disposition fee for returning Genesis Finance customers
Genesis is striking a balance between the car subscription services, which have questionable financial viability, and traditional basic leasing. Genesis Spectrum will be available first in Florida and then roll out to select markets nationwide.
