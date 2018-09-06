Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Genesis Plans On Making Essentia Concept A Reality

      Could arrive in 2021 or 2022

    Some concept cars are just flights of fancy. Take for example the Genesis Essentia that bowed at the New York Auto Show earlier this year. This low-slung coupe boasted a transparent hood, set of butterfly doors, copper wheels, and electric powertrain. The concept proved to be quite popular, prompting Genesis to make a production version.

    Erwin Raphael, executive director of Genesis North America told reporters at a gathering that the automaker is planning to bring the Essentia as a production model. It would be built in limited numbers and carry a hefty price tag.

    "We are very committed to the Essentia. We love the car. We think the car will do very well," said Raphael.

    Raphael didn't give a possible timeframe, but Manfred Fitzgerald, global head of Genesis told Motor Trend the production Essentia could arrive in 2021 or 2022. The ability to bring the car out so soon is due to almost all of the design elements on the concepts being feasible for production - the butterfly doors are one of the exceptions. Raphael mentioned the Essentia could be the sports car that Genesis has promised or a new seventh model in their growing lineup.

    No mention of a powertrain for the production version. The Essentia rides on a electric architecture that Genesis is experimenting with as works to try and get an electric vehicle launched by 2021.

    Source: Motor Trend


    smk4565

    They think a low slung coupe with a hefty price tag will do very well?  Genesis needs crossovers, that is what does well.

    It would be cool if they made this an electric car, but I feel like it will end up with a 3.3 liter turbo V6 like every other Genesis.   Bolting a turbo onto a 2012 Azera engine hasn't worked for the rest of their line up, but they seem to keep going back to that well one more time.

    riviera74

    Why would anyone buy an Azera when they can get an Avalon or a Lacrosse and end up with a better car?!

    Back to this new Genesis: SMK4565 has a point.  Genesis needs a CUV or two to really make inroads in the luxury market these days.  One of them should be based on this EV concept.

