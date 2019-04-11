GMC CarbonPro Bed Start Production In June

GMC is taking its CarbonPro carbon-fiber bed into limited production in June for the 2019 model year and making it into its own edition.
GMC announced the CarbonPro when the 2019 GMC Sierra Denali debuted back in March 2018. GMC says that at first, the CarbonPro edition will be available in limited numbers of Denali and AT4 models and will expand availability of the package in those trims for 2020.
The CarbonPro bed is lighter than a steel bed by about 60 pounds, but has much stronger durability and scratch resistance. Carbon fiber is naturally corrosion resistant, making the GMC CarbonPro edition the most corrosion resistant bed in the industry.
Additionally, the CarbonPro bed has best in class cargo volume, increasing the cargo capacity over the steel bed by 1 cubic foot. Tire indentations are in place at the front wall for motorcycles, and two additional tie downs are installed on the front wall.
GMC tested the durability of the bed in extreme scenarios by dropping cinder blocks, 1800 lbs of gravel, and 450-pound water filled steel drums into the bed. A generator was used to test the high heat exposure durability by aiming the exhaust directly at the corner of the bed. GMC even drove a Snowmobile with a studded track onto the bed and then accelerated at full throttle resulting in only minimal scratching of the material.
The CarbonPro bed comes with GMC's Multi-pro talegate
The GMC Denali and AT4 Carbon Pro Editions go on sale this summer.
