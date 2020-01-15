GMC Debuts the 2021 GMC Yukon

At an event in Vail, Colorado today, GMC took the wraps off the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. As before, the top of the Yukon lineup will be the Denali trim, but joining the Denali for the first time is the brand's new AT4 trim which is a more off-road ready version.

The Yukon gets an all-new interior while the Denali gets its own exclusive version. The Denali instrument panel is completely new and there are also unique seats and four color themes. Real wood trims with a natural look and texture join with a Denali only leather, hand-stitched interior. For the driver, there is a 15-inch diagonal multicolor heads-up display. On the Denali, AT4, and SLT trims, there is an available power sliding center console that allow the console to slide back up to 10 inches offering a large storage area.

Joining the lineup is the AT4 version. All GMC nameplates except the Savanna will be getting an AT4 version by the end of this year. The Yukon AT4 gets a unique front fascia, and body color or dark accents around the outside, and a pair of red recovery hooks on the front. The AT4 can be ordered with a four-corner air ride adaptive suspension that can raise the vehicle an additional 2-inches. The air ride system also lowers the vehicle 0.75 of an inch when at speed and can lower the vehicle up to two inches for easier ingress and egress.

Also included in the Yukon AT4 are at two-speed transfer case, 20-inch wheels, traction select system with off-road mode, hill descent control, skid plats, AT4-exclusive leather appointed seats, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, and heated outboard second row seats.

The 4th generation of GM's magnetic ride control is available in certain trims. Also available is an electronic limited slip differential. When in 4WD low, the eLSD operates at full lock to prevent wheelslip.

The Yukon will offer three engine choices. An all-new version of the 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque is a buy-up option. Standard is the venerable 5.3-liter, updated with new stop/start technology and dynamic fuel management which can allow the vehicle to run on as few a two cylinders. Additionally, a 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder turbo diesel joins the Yukon for the first time. No matter which engine is selected, the transmission is a 10-speed automatic activated through GMC's new Electronic Precision Shift push-button selector.

Like the recently revealed 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the Yukon gains 4.9-inches in wheelbase and that leads to a big increase in interior room.

2020 Yukon 2021 Yukon Change Wheelbase (inches) 116 120.9 +4.9 Overall Length (inches) 203.9 210.0 +6.1 Legroom – Third Row 24.8 34.9 +10.1 Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet) 15.3 25.5 +10.2 Maximum Cargo Room

(cubic feet) 94.7 122.9 +28.2

2020 Yukon XL 2021 Yukon XL Change Wheelbase (inches) 130 134.1 +4.1 Overall Length (inches) 224.3 225.2 +0.9 Legroom – Third Row (inches) 34.5 36.7 +2.2 Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet) 39.3 41.1 +1.8 Maximum Cargo Room

(cubic feet) 121.7 144.7 +23

The 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL go on sale later this year with pricing to be released closer to on sale date.