  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GMC Debuts the 2021 GMC Yukon

      ...AT4 also added to the lineup...

    At an event in Vail, Colorado today, GMC took the wraps off the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL.  As before, the top of the Yukon lineup will be the Denali trim, but joining the Denali for the first time is the brand's new AT4 trim which is a more off-road ready version.

    The Yukon gets an all-new interior while the Denali gets its own exclusive version. The Denali instrument panel is completely new and there are also unique seats  and four color themes.  Real wood trims with a natural look and texture join with a Denali only leather, hand-stitched interior.  For the driver, there is a 15-inch diagonal multicolor heads-up display.  On the Denali, AT4, and SLT trims, there is an available power sliding center console that allow the console to slide back up to 10 inches offering a large storage area. 

    Joining the lineup is the AT4 version. All GMC nameplates except the Savanna will be getting an AT4 version by the end of this year.  The Yukon AT4 gets a unique front fascia, and body color or dark accents around the outside, and a pair of red recovery hooks on the front.  The AT4 can be ordered with a four-corner air ride adaptive suspension that can raise the vehicle an additional 2-inches. The air ride system also lowers the vehicle 0.75 of an inch when at speed and can lower the vehicle up to two inches for easier ingress and egress. 

    Also included in the Yukon AT4 are at two-speed transfer case, 20-inch wheels, traction select system with off-road mode, hill descent control, skid plats, AT4-exclusive leather appointed seats, heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, and heated outboard second row seats. 

    The 4th generation of GM's magnetic ride control is available in certain trims. Also available is an electronic limited slip differential. When in 4WD low, the eLSD operates at full lock to prevent wheelslip. 

    The Yukon will offer three engine choices. An all-new version of the 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque is a buy-up option. Standard is the venerable 5.3-liter, updated with new stop/start technology and dynamic fuel management which can allow the vehicle to run on as few a two cylinders.  Additionally, a 3.0 liter inline 6-cylinder turbo diesel joins the Yukon for the first time.  No matter which engine is selected, the transmission is a 10-speed automatic activated through GMC's new Electronic Precision Shift push-button selector. 

    Like the recently revealed 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and Tahoe, the Yukon gains 4.9-inches in wheelbase and that leads to a big increase in interior room.

      2020 Yukon   2021 Yukon Change

    Wheelbase (inches)

    116

    120.9

    +4.9

    Overall Length (inches)

    203.9

    210.0

    +6.1

    Legroom – Third Row

    24.8

    34.9

    +10.1

    Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet)

    15.3

    25.5

    +10.2

    Maximum Cargo Room
    (cubic feet)

    94.7

    122.9

    +28.2

     

      2020 Yukon XL 2021 Yukon XL Change

    Wheelbase (inches)

    130

    134.1

    +4.1

    Overall Length (inches)

    224.3

    225.2

    +0.9

    Legroom – Third Row (inches)

    34.5

    36.7

    +2.2

    Cargo Room Behind Third Row (cubic feet)

    39.3

    41.1

    +1.8

    Maximum Cargo Room
    (cubic feet)

    121.7

    144.7

    +23

     

    The 2021 Yukon and Yukon XL go on sale later this year with pricing to be released closer to on sale date. 

     

    Source: GMC

    smk4565

    More room is good.  Seems like they have a lot of updates to a formula that works well.  

    Really big grille, I am not a fan of the super size grilles that Audi and Lexus started, and now BMW and others are moving to.

    balthazar

    audi or lexus didn't start that trend.
    - - - - -
    These now-differentiated big GMCs look pretty impressive.
    Seeing the money put into this program has me really curious to see the next Escalade.

    ocnblu

    Very well done.  The AT4 version looks fantastic.  I also love the Denali dash.  In the screen presentation when they were showing the white AT4 models lined up, you can catch a glimpse of a refreshed Terrain AT4.  Although it will probably be as genuine as the Acadia with regard to real off-road features, it should be cool for ppl who want something different.

    dfelt

    I will now officially say that the Yukon is the best looking of all the Fulls Size SUVs.

    I Love both the Interior dash of the Yukon and the Cadillac, but the exterior sucks.

     

     

    dfelt

    I have to say that I love the AT4 external looks and could be happy with the interior, but would rather have the Denali Dash with my AT4.

    Top AT4 Dash, bottom pic is the Denali dash.

    image.png

    I wonder if the AT4 will get the Diesel option for those that want it over the 6.2L V8? 🤔

     

    Robert Hall

    I like the Denali interior better, because of the brown dash, the higher center vents, and the integrated screen. 

    smk4565

    smk4565

    The AT4 dash is a more cohesive design with a better layout.  Although I would prefer that design in more than just all black.

    Edited by smk4565

    balthazar
    32 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    The AT4 dash is a more cohesive design with a better layout. 

    They share the same console section/stack, same steering wheel, same instrument cluster. The basic difference is the AT4's screen is mounted higher and the dash isn't topped by a thick layer of padded HVA/C ducting. I agree the design is better executed, but the layouts are nearly the same.

    Robert Hall

    Not sure what is to the left of the screen in the Denali.  I see a vertical row of buttons ( gears I think), but what is the slot ringed in bright trim? Looks like a giant HDMI socket.  

    smk4565
    31 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    They share the same console section/stack, same steering wheel, same instrument cluster. The basic difference is the AT4's screen is mounted higher and the dash isn't topped by a thick layer of padded HVA/C ducting. I agree the design is better executed, but the layouts are nearly the same.

    Yeah, I prefer the higher screen to the HVAC vents above the screen.  

    balthazar
    33 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Not sure what is to the left of the screen in the Denali.  I see a vertical row of buttons ( gears I think), but what is the slot ringed in bright trim? Looks like a giant HDMI socket.  

    It has something to do with the shift buttons.

    ccap41
    16 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I have to say that I love the AT4 external looks and could be happy with the interior, but would rather have the Denali Dash with my AT4.

    Top AT4 Dash, bottom pic is the Denali dash.

    image.png

    I wonder if the AT4 will get the Diesel option for those that want it over the 6.2L V8? 🤔

     

    It's very interesting that they would change that much within the same vehicle. 

    I have no issue with either in their respective ways. 

    dfelt
    14 hours ago, Robert Hall said:

    Not sure what is to the left of the screen in the Denali.  I see a vertical row of buttons ( gears I think), but what is the slot ringed in bright trim? Looks like a giant HDMI socket.  

    image.png

    I honestly think it is so you know without look which is D and which is R as you can fit your fingers I bet into those HDMI looking spots.

    16 hours ago, balthazar said:

    I would definitely go with the AT4 interior. They built the Denali dash too tall / cliff-like.

    I can totally understand this as I think a persons Height has something to do with how one would feel about the dashes. Being so tall, a tall dash never bothers me, but my Wife is 5'8" tall and you bring up a valid point. I wonder if she would find it too tall to look over. 🤔

    39 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    It's very interesting that they would change that much within the same vehicle. 

    I have no issue with either in their respective ways. 

    Love that GM is getting Unique dashes to various trim levels.

    ccap41
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Love that GM is getting Unique dashes to various trim levels.

    I agree. I think it is great and it should also help get buyers to pony up more cash for these higher trims. 

    Robert Hall
    38 minutes ago, dfelt said:

     

    I honestly think it is so you know without look which is D and which is R as you can fit your fingers I bet into those HDMI looking spots.

    I can totally understand this as I think a persons Height has something to do with how one would feel about the dashes. Being so tall, a tall dash never bothers me, but my Wife is 5'8" tall and you bring up a valid point. I wonder if she would find it too tall to look over. 🤔

    Love that GM is getting Unique dashes to various trim levels.

    Yeah, I was looking on my phone, in a larger photo the use becomes clear. I don't think the Denali dash is any higher than the ATS--the gauge pod appears the same height, it's just the height extends further across on the Denali. I prefer high mounted vents, rather than ones down low.  My 5'3" sister may not like it though... 

    balthazar

    ^ The 2 pics were taken from the exact same distance & angle. While the gauge pod is the same height, the rest of the Denali dash rises higher than the bottom of the windshield, and it's doesn't on the AT4. IMO, that just makes it appear more claustrophobic and has to cut a bit into the outward vision of shorter drivers.

