GMC Offers A Performance Pack For Sierra AT4

Sierra AT4 Powers Up With New Off-Road Performance Package
DETROIT — Defining the premium off-road segment, the 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 is now available with the all-new Off-Road Performance Package. The Off-Road Performance Package adds factory-installed performance upgrades that bring additional power and purpose to the Sierra AT4.
“The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 debuted all-new, purposeful technologies for the premium truck segment and the new Off-Road Performance Package takes it a step farther,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global GMC. “It offers optimized performance, both on- and off-road.”
The Sierra AT4 Off-Road Performance Package includes:
- 6.2L V-8 engine mated to 10-speed automatic transmission.
- 18-inch machined aluminum wheels with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.
- Cat-Back Performance Exhaust System.
- Performance Air Intake.
Thanks to these additions, the AT4 Off-Road Performance Package delivers up to 435 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque — increases of 15 horsepower and 9 lb-ft of torque over a Sierra equipped with a conventional 6.2L V-8 engine. The 6.2L is manufactured at GM’s Tonawanda engine plant in New York and was recently named a Wards 10 Best Engine for 2019.
For 25 years WardsAuto editors have evaluated every all-new or significantly improved engine or electric propulsion system available in production vehicles in the U.S. Vehicles must have a starting MSRP less than $64,000. The editors score eligible vehicles on horsepower, torque, technology, observed fuel economy, relative competitiveness and noise characteristics.
The Off-Road Performance Package’s upgrades build on the Sierra AT4’s distinctive formula of authentic off-road capability, innovative technology and bold design, along with GMC’s premium refinement.
The Sierra AT4 was introduced earlier this year, and content includes:
- Standard 2-inch factory-installed suspension lift.
- Standard 4WD with a two-speed transfer case, locking rear differential and skid plates.
- Standard off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shock absorbers.
- Standard Hill Descent Control.
- Standard Traction Select System.
- Standard GMC exclusive, industry-first MultiPro Tailgate.
- Standard black chrome finish on the fog lamp bezels, fender surround and grille insert.
- Standard body-color grille surround, door handles and bumper.
- Standard exclusive athletic interior trim elements.
- Standard red vertical recovery hooks.
- Available segment-first Multi-Color Head-Up Display.
- Available segment-first Rear Camera Mirror1.
- Available GMC-exclusive, industry-first Carbon Fiber Pickup Box2.
- A full suite of advanced available safety features including Surround Vision, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking1.
The Sierra AT4 Off-Road Performance Package has an MSRP (excludes tax) of $4,940 and is on sale now.
