GMC Offers A Performance Pack For Sierra AT4

GMC is giving its off-road oriented Sierra AT4 some more performance with a recently announced package. Called the AT4 Off-Road Performance Package, it will add a 6.2L V8, performance air intake, cat-back performance exhaust system, and a set Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires with 18-inch alloy wheels. The intake and exhaust add 15 horsepower and 9 pound-feet of torque over the stock 6.2L V8 - total output stands at 435 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque.

The price tag for this option is $4,940 which may put some people off. You can buy most of the parts a la carte, but as The Truth About Cars notes, it will be slightly more expensive than buying the package.

The AT4 is aimed at the likes of the Ram 1500 Rebel to give buyers an off-road ready truck. This includes a two-inch suspension lift, four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case; locking rear differentials, skid plates, Rancho off-road shocks, and hill descent control.

The AT4 Off-Road Performance Package is available now.

Source: GMC, The Truth About Cars

