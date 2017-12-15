The 2019 model year looks to be the year of the full-size truck. Alongside a redesigned Ram 1500, General Motors will be launching their next-generation Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. The new trucks will be bringing a number of improvements such as a lower curb weight thanks to new materials, updated powertrains, and some new tech. But the current-generation pickups will be sticking around for some time.

The Truth About Cars came across GM's 2019 VIN code documents that were submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In them, GM lists the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Legacy and GMC Sierra Limited. These models will only be offered as a double cab with the 5.3L V8. Trims include base and LT/SLE. Production of these models will take place at GM's Oshawa, Ontario plant.

Source: The Truth About Cars