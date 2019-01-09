Jump to content
    By William Maley

    General Motors Rejects Unifor Pleas To Keep Oshawa Open, Workers Stage A Sit-Down Strike

      Remember how we said it may get ugly? Yeah..

    "Yesterday, General Motors met with representatives with Canadian union Unifor - the second in less in two weeks. Talks centered around Oshawa with Unifor pleading to reconsider plans of phasing out products at the plant to keep 3,000 jobs. But those talks went nowhere as GM is moving forward with their restructuring plans.

    "Unfortunately, all Unifor’s proposals would involve substantial incremental costs and a further deterioration of GM’s competitive position. Having completed an analysis of Unifor’s proposals, GM has determined that it cannot pursue them because they would not combat the declining economic and market factors that must be addressed," wrote GM's vice president of manufacturing and labor relations Gerald Johnson and president of GM Canada Travis Hester to Unifor president Jerry Dias in a letter.

    Unifor had proposed a number of ideas to GM keep Oshawa open including "continuing production of older trucks while the company looks for a longer-term option," according to The Detroit News. GM said no to the various ideas, but will support "retraining opportunities for Oshawa employees and working with businesses in the region to help facilitate relocation when the plant phases out production."

    Dias wasn't too happy with the result of talks, saying at a press conference yesterday that GM leaders "in my opinion haven’t reached deep enough or far enough to find a solution. We are not accepting the closure of our Oshawa facilities under any circumstance."

    Workers at Oshawa's afternoon shift staged a sit-down protest yesterday starting around 5:00 P.M. and lasting till 9:45 when GM decided to send them home. Photos and videos posted to Unifor Canada show workers sitting at their stations and buzzers sounding off. Automotive News reports that a second sit-down protest took place this morning for 90 minutes at 8:00 A.M.

    “We understand our union’s frustration but need to now work together to deliver support, transition and training for our employees for new opportunities over the coming year,” GM Canada spokeswoman Jennifer Wright.

    It is unclear if the protests will continue or how much production was lost. What is certain is that Unifor will hold a mass rally in Windsor on Friday.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), The Detroit News


    dfelt

    Yawn, nothing new, to be expected. I would sure hate to buy one of the auto's assembled there right now. I can just see the crap that would be pulled by pissed off workers on the auto's. Reminds me of so many stories about auto's with unfinished work or hidden tools that made clunk noises, etc. from strikes at plants due to people sabotaging the assembly of the said auto's.

    ccap41
    16 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Which are going away in a few months anyways. Not sure that they also don't get some form of strike pay. 

    I know if I wasn't guaranteed a job in a few months I would be taking the checks I can get now and managing that money carefully..

    Then again I feel like I'm smart enough not to put myself in a situation where I'm striking my employer.. 🤷🏼‍♂️

    A Horse With No Name
    44 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I know if I wasn't guaranteed a job in a few months I would be taking the checks I can get now and managing that money carefully..

    Then again I feel like I'm smart enough not to put myself in a situation where I'm striking my employer.. 🤷🏼‍♂️

    Free markets work best. I am more liberal on some issues but companies should be able to hire and fire who they want.

    Honda here in Ohio is non union and they have never had a layoff.

    ccap41
    1 hour ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Free markets work best. I am more liberal on some issues but companies should be able to hire and fire who they want.

    Honda here in Ohio is non union and they have never had a layoff.

    I agree. They should be able to hire and fire whoever they want. 

    A Horse With No Name
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    I agree. They should be able to hire and fire whoever they want. 

    Which is why I am a little bit miffed at both of my senators for trying to force GM into keeping Lordstown open.

    daves87rs

    I would simply close the plant this weekend and call it a day.

    Yes, it really it that easy....

    Too bad GM is too dumb to see the fallout from this....

    #karmaisawitch

     

    dfelt
    7 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    I would simply close the plant this weekend and call it a day.

    Yes, it really it that easy....

    Too bad GM is too dumb to see the fallout from this....

    #karmaisawitch

     

    No Fall out, smart management of cutting costs as the economy cools. 

    At Will Employment, no one is promised a job. Every Company does this and yet for some messed up reason so many people want to prosecute GM and give a pass to so many others.

    Bank of America has pushed the bulk of their work force to part time to avoid paying benefits and reduce costs while increasing executive compensation and I do not see people attacking them.

    This can be said of so many companies, GM is doing what is needed to survive and reduce over capacity. I really fail to see why so many people think they are promised a job as well as security. Where does it say that in our constitution?

    Also so many people have talked even here at C&G about the over capacity glut of auto manufacturing and yet GM seems to be the only one with stones to do something about it for their long term strength and survival.

    Weird how everyone seems to be up in arms over this normal business function. 🤔

    daves87rs
    6 hours ago, dfelt said:

    No Fall out, smart management of cutting costs as the economy cools. 

    At Will Employment, no one is promised a job. Every Company does this and yet for some messed up reason so many people want to prosecute GM and give a pass to so many others.

    Bank of America has pushed the bulk of their work force to part time to avoid paying benefits and reduce costs while increasing executive compensation and I do not see people attacking them.

    This can be said of so many companies, GM is doing what is needed to survive and reduce over capacity. I really fail to see why so many people think they are promised a job as well as security. Where does it say that in our constitution?

    Also so many people have talked even here at C&G about the over capacity glut of auto manufacturing and yet GM seems to be the only one with stones to do something about it for their long term strength and survival.

    Weird how everyone seems to be up in arms over this normal business function. 🤔

    Pretty sure everyone looks like banks (like BOA) as evil and expect that anyways...

    And you have to remember that these are the last of the decent paying line jobs.  GM could have full automation in their plants within months if they wanted to. But there is still some old school pride in having people build the cars-and in normal times-this might have been looked at as something that “has” to happen. In times like this-not so much. Hence why it is looked so bad upon. Granted GM does see some of the writing on the wall, but they can’t even give their employees a solid reason either (like why they can’t move product around instead) is why they are so pissed....

    At some point, it’s not going to make a difference anyways. Sales in general are going to take a major slide....rough times and sky high prices are going to give the industry a beating they have never seen before.

    And GM doesn’t learn anyways...don’t announce these things-just do them. Even the banks have that figured out...

    A Horse With No Name
    8 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    I would simply close the plant this weekend and call it a day.

    Yes, it really it that easy....

    Too bad GM is too dumb to see the fallout from this....

    #karmaisawitch

     

    Agree completely.

    43 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    Pretty sure everyone looks like banks (like BOA) as evil and expect that anyways...

    And you have to remember that these are the last of the decent paying line jobs.  GM could have full automation in their plants within months if they wanted to. But there is still some old school pride in having people build the cars-and in normal times-this might have been looked at as something that “has” to happen. In times like this-not so much. Hence why it is looked so bad upon. Granted GM does see some of the writing on the wall, but they can’t even give their employees a solid reason either (like why they can’t move product around instead) is why they are so pissed....

    At some point, it’s not going to make a difference anyways. Sales in general are going to take a major slide....rough times and sky high prices are going to give the industry a beating they have never seen before.

    And GM doesn’t learn anyways...don’t announce these things-just do them. Even the banks have that figured out...

    Which is why I am in the process of calling both of my senators and demand that not another dime be spent to bail out automakers.

