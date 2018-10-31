GM reported an income of $2.5 Billion for the third quarter of 2018 today with strong showings in North America, China, and GM Financial. Automotive operating cash flow was up by $1.3 billion to $2.5 billion. Overall earnings per share diluted was $1.75.

In North America, margin is up to 10.2% driven mostly by sales of all-new full-size trucks and continued good sales of crossovers, China reported equity income of $0.5 billion, while GM Financial reported revenues of $0.5 billion.

During the period, GM delivered nearly 700,000 vehicles in the US with average transaction prices of $36,000. In China, sales were up 10% year to date to nearly 836,000 vehicles. In China, Cadillac continues to do well, up 4% year over year and up 20% year to date. Bolt EV production is being increased by 20% to meet growing demand.

Source: General-Motors-Q3-2018-Earnings-Press-Release.pdf