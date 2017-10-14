  • Sign in to follow this  
    Strike Adverted? GM and Unifor Reach A Tentative Agreement For CAMI

    By William Maley

      • Workers vote on it on Monday

    After a month-long strike and threat earlier this week, General Motors and Unifor Local 88 have reached an tentative agreement for workers at the CAMI assembly plant. Last night, Unifor Local 88 made the announcement via email to its workers. Details of the agreement are being kept under wraps until a ratification vote is held on Monday. If the agreement is approved, workers will return to the plant starting at 11 PM Monday night.

    "We have addressed job security which will be in this deal. I think it's a fair agreement  ... and everybody is looking forward to going back to work and making vehicles their customers want, knowing there will be some sort of job security there," said Mike Van Boekel, the union's plant chair at CAMI to CBC News.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), CBC News


