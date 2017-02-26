  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Next-Generation Camaro To Head Down Under

    By William Maley

      • Australia could soon be having a Mustang vs. Camaro fight

    The departure of the current Holden Commodore means Australians will not get their fill of V8 muscle. But it seems help could be on the way from America.

    A new report from Wheels says the Camaro will be heading down under to give the Ford Mustang some much needed competition. But don't expect to see the current Camaro make the trip. Wheels says it will be the next-generation model due in 2021 that will do battle. This is due to the engineering work needed to do a right-hand drive version. 

    We know that that the Camaro team has been watching the Australian marketplace since the Mustang went on sale to see how it would do. Since the Mustang was introduced in Australia last year, 6,000 models have been sold. This is likely one of the key reasons GM decided to go forward with these plans.

    It should be noted there is a fail-safe to these plans. If the Australian market loses interest in rear-drive, V8 muscle cars, GM can pull the plug on this project as late as 2019.

    dfelt

    Interesting, but as I love the Skyline of old with the Right side driving, why would Aussies not like a left hand Camaro that is different than all the right hand sided driving machines?

    aurora97

    Will they call it a Camaro or will it be the return of the Monaro for Holden?  Kind of like how the Monaro was the return of the GTO over ten years ago.....

    hyperv6
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting, but as I love the Skyline of old with the Right side driving, why would Aussies not like a left hand Camaro that is different than all the right hand sided driving machines?

    It is not legal to own and drive a LHD car for more than a short time and you must display a large sticker on the rear bumper a sign that shows you are on the wrong side. 

    That is why they go to such expense to convert the cars to RHD. 

    Now I have some customers in Surfers Paradise and some of the other more remote western cities that have American Muscle cars that are still LHD. I asked how they get away with it. He said where they are at they just choose not to in force the rule as they do in the east. In the east it is a major pain. 

    I suspect it will be a Camaro. They discussed that in recent years that if they made the move they would retain the name. 

