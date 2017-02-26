Rumorpile: Next-Generation Camaro To Head Down Under

The departure of the current Holden Commodore means Australians will not get their fill of V8 muscle. But it seems help could be on the way from America.

A new report from Wheels says the Camaro will be heading down under to give the Ford Mustang some much needed competition. But don't expect to see the current Camaro make the trip. Wheels says it will be the next-generation model due in 2021 that will do battle. This is due to the engineering work needed to do a right-hand drive version.

We know that that the Camaro team has been watching the Australian marketplace since the Mustang went on sale to see how it would do. Since the Mustang was introduced in Australia last year, 6,000 models have been sold. This is likely one of the key reasons GM decided to go forward with these plans.

It should be noted there is a fail-safe to these plans. If the Australian market loses interest in rear-drive, V8 muscle cars, GM can pull the plug on this project as late as 2019.

Source: Wheels