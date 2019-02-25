Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Honda Civic Hatch and Type-R Production Heading to the North America

      Move consolidates all Civic production for North American in North America

    Last week we reported that Honda would be closing their UK manufacturing plant in Swindon.  That plant produces Honda Civics and CR-Vs mostly for the European market.  However, in addition to European production, the Swindon plant also produces the Civic Hatchback and Civic Type-R for North America. Production in Swindon is to finish out the model run into 2021.

    Automotive News reports that Honda CEO Takahir Hachigo said "Given out efforts to optimize production allocation and production capacity on a global scale, we have concluded that we will produce the Civic for North America in North America." The North American sourced Honda Civic is built in Alliston, Ontario and Greensburgh Indiana. 

    The Honda Civic hatchback makes up about one third of Civic's 325,760 US sales for 2018.


    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    dfelt

    This is good news as long as car sales last for Honda, though I think they will continue to reduce down as CUV/SUV sales take over and with the move to EVs, I can see Cars becoming a very minor sale item as people want the all activity vehicle that EV will allow  I think.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    This is good news as long as car sales last for Honda, though I think they will continue to reduce down as CUV/SUV sales take over and with the move to EVs, I can see Cars becoming a very minor sale item as people want the all activity vehicle that EV will allow  I think.

    Yeah. Civic sales were down 13.9% last year.  I'm surprised though that 1/3 of them were hatchbacks. 

    • Upvote 1

    A Horse With No Name
    55 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yeah. Civic sales were down 13.9% last year.  I'm surprised though that 1/3 of them were hatchbacks. 

    So long as they keep the Type R.

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    So long as they keep the Type R.

    Type-R is usually delayed by a year after the new model comes out, so there may be a gap. 

    • Upvote 1

    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Type-R is usually delayed by a year after the new model comes out, so there may be a gap. 

    That's OK...I just don't want to loose small performance oriented cars.

    • Upvote 1

×