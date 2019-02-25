Honda Civic Hatch and Type-R Production Heading to the North America

Last week we reported that Honda would be closing their UK manufacturing plant in Swindon. That plant produces Honda Civics and CR-Vs mostly for the European market. However, in addition to European production, the Swindon plant also produces the Civic Hatchback and Civic Type-R for North America. Production in Swindon is to finish out the model run into 2021.

Automotive News reports that Honda CEO Takahir Hachigo said "Given out efforts to optimize production allocation and production capacity on a global scale, we have concluded that we will produce the Civic for North America in North America." The North American sourced Honda Civic is built in Alliston, Ontario and Greensburgh Indiana.

The Honda Civic hatchback makes up about one third of Civic's 325,760 US sales for 2018.