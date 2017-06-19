Honda Teases Us with the 2018 Accord

2018 is setting up to be an interesting year. Like a rare celestial event, the two biggest players in one of the largest segments will both be releasing all new versions of their mid-size sedans.
Toyota has already shown the all-new 2018 Toyota Camry earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show, and on July 14th it is Honda's turn with the 10th Generation Accord.
Earlier this month we wrote that the 2018 Honda Accord will no longer offer a V6, instead opting for two turbo-direct-injected engines in 1.5T and 2.0T configurations or a next-generation two-motor Hybrid. Three transmissions will be available depending on engine; a 10-speed automatic, a CVT, or a 6-speed manual. Performance specifics will be shared during the live event.
In the concept teaser image shared by Honda, we can see the latest face of Honda under a muscular looking and long hood. Honda promises that the 2018 Accord will be the most dramatically styled Accord ever. (not a high bar to cross - DD) While Toyota takes the overall sales crown in the midsize segment, Honda is quick to point out that the Accord enjoys higher retail sales, which is a gentle jab at Toyota for increasing fleet sales.
It's rare that we get to see two such heavyweights fight it out with brand new models released in the same model year, with additional competition coming from the redesigned 2018 Hyundai Sonata, and Nissan likely following the year after with the Altima, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.
We will have more information posted on July 14th during the live reveal in Detroit.
World Debut of Dramatically-styled 10th Generation Honda Accord Set for July 14
- Live in Detroit and via Livestream on YouTube at 11:00 a.m. EDT
- Concept sketch reveals dramatic new styling direction
- America's best-selling (retail) midsize sedan gets complete remake from ground-up
Honda today released a concept sketch highlighting the aggressive stance and proportion of the all-new 2018 Honda Accord that will make its global debut in Detroit and via YouTube Livestream (honda.us/2018AccordReveal) on July 14, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The all-new Accord – the most fun-to-drive, premium and dramatically styled Accord ever – is the 10th generation of America's best-selling midsize sedan, the number one choice of individual American car buyers cumulatively since 20101.
Earlier this month, the company announced plans for a new Accord that will feature three powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains, including two new direct-injected and turbocharged engines paired with either a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission, CVT or a 6-speed manual transmission depending upon engine, as well as the next-generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain technology. Honda will share additional details of its powertrain performance, along with the new design and technology at the event.
A perennial best-seller with American car buyers, the Accord has been the U.S. retail sales leader in the midsize sedan segment for four straight years (2013-2016). For the first five months of 2017, based on retail sales to individual buyers, Accord is the top selling midsize sedan in America and the second best-selling passenger car overall, surpassed only by the new Honda Civic2. Accord also is an unprecedented 31-time recipient of Car and Driver magazine's coveted 10Best award.
Since its launch in 1976, American car buyers have purchased more than 13 million Accords. It was the first vehicle from a Japanese automaker to be made in America and has been in continuous production at Honda's Marysville, Ohio auto plant since November 1982. Cumulative U.S. production of Accord now exceeds 11 million units over 35 years of U.S. manufacturing3.
About Honda
Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.
Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2016, more than 95% of all Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.
1. Based on Urban Science cumulative retail sales data for all car models in the industry for 2010-2017CYTD May.2. Based on Urban Science retail sales data in the Midsize car segment for 2013-2017CYTD May. 3. Manufactured in the U.S. using domestic and globally-sourced parts.
