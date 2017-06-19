Honda Teases Us with the 2018 Accord

2018 is setting up to be an interesting year. Like a rare celestial event, the two biggest players in one of the largest segments will both be releasing all new versions of their mid-size sedans.

Toyota has already shown the all-new 2018 Toyota Camry earlier this year at the Detroit Auto Show, and on July 14th it is Honda's turn with the 10th Generation Accord.

Earlier this month we wrote that the 2018 Honda Accord will no longer offer a V6, instead opting for two turbo-direct-injected engines in 1.5T and 2.0T configurations or a next-generation two-motor Hybrid. Three transmissions will be available depending on engine; a 10-speed automatic, a CVT, or a 6-speed manual. Performance specifics will be shared during the live event.

In the concept teaser image shared by Honda, we can see the latest face of Honda under a muscular looking and long hood. Honda promises that the 2018 Accord will be the most dramatically styled Accord ever. (not a high bar to cross - DD) While Toyota takes the overall sales crown in the midsize segment, Honda is quick to point out that the Accord enjoys higher retail sales, which is a gentle jab at Toyota for increasing fleet sales.

It's rare that we get to see two such heavyweights fight it out with brand new models released in the same model year, with additional competition coming from the redesigned 2018 Hyundai Sonata, and Nissan likely following the year after with the Altima, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

We will have more information posted on July 14th during the live reveal in Detroit.

Honda press release on page 2

Source: Honda Media, Picture courtesy of Honda America.