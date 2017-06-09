  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    2018 Honda Accord Drops the Six

    By William Maley

      • It's all turbo-fours!

    If you want a six-cylinder engine in your midsize sedan, the selection of models has been steadily declining. At the moment, you can only get a six from Ford, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Come the 2018 model year, there will be one less automaker.

    Honda announced today that next-generation Accord, due later this year, will feature two turbocharged four-cylinders. The base will be a 1.5L four-cylinder (most likely from the Civic with 174 horsepower and 169 pound-feet of torque) and a 2.0L four-cylinder with i-VTEC valvetrain - derived from the Civic Type R. Offical power figures are not out, but Honda says both engines will have the option of a six-speed manual. The 1.5L will also feature a CVT, while the 2.0L will get an all-new 10-speed automatic.

    "With these three advanced new powertrains, the tenth-generation Accord will be the most fun-to-drive, refined and fuel-efficient Accord yet. Just as the new Honda Civic injected new energy into the compact car segment, we expect this all-new 2018 Accord will make people rethink the midsize sedan," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of America Honda Motor Co., Inc.

    The Accord Hybrid will also be returning for the next-generation model. Not many details are known, but Honda says it will feature a new two-motor hybrid system that is more refined.

    Source: Honda
    Press Release is on Page 2

    All-New 10th Generation Honda Accord Launching This Year with Advanced New Powertrain Lineup

    Jun 9, 2017 - TORRANCE, CA

    • Two high-performance, high-efficiency turbocharged engines
    • First-ever 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-wheel drive car
    • Available 6-speed manual transmission for both turbo engines
    • Next-generation Honda two-motor hybrid powertrain technology
    • New, more aggressive design direction complements powertrain lineup

    Honda will launch the most stylish and fun-to-drive Accord ever later this year. The all-new, completely redesigned and reengineered 2018 Honda Accord is the tenth generation of America's best-selling midsize sedan, the number one choice of individual American car buyers cumulatively since 20101. A new-from-the-ground-up design that features a more aggressive stance and proportion than any previous Accord complements the lineup of advanced new powertrains.

    The three powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains in the 2018 Accord will include two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines, a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission and a sporty 6-speed manual transmission that will be available on both turbo engines, as well as the next-generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain technology. The new Accord design will have a dramatically lower and wider appearance that creates a more aggressive and athletic stance. Additional details on the all-new 2018 Accord design, technology and performance will be released in the weeks ahead.

    "With these three advanced new powertrains, the tenth-generation Accord will be the most fun-to-drive, refined and fuel-efficient Accord yet,"said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of America Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Just as the new Honda Civic injected new energy into the compact car segment, we expect this all-new 2018 Accord will make people rethink the midsize sedan."

    The 2018 Accord will feature two available high-torque, high-efficiency turbocharged powerplants, a 1.5-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with dual variable cam timing (dual VTC), mated to either a Honda continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) or 6-speed manual transmission; and a 2.0-liter direct-injected DOHC Turbo with i-VTEC® valvetrain, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission – the industry's first 10AT for a front-wheel-drive passenger car – or a 6-speed manual. An all-new, even more refined Accord Hybrid will be powered by the next-generation of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid technology, which uniquely operates without the use of a conventional automatic transmission.

    A perennial best-seller with American car buyers, the Accord has been the U.S. retail sales leader in the midsize sedan segment for four straight years (2013-2016). For the first five months of 2017, based on retail sales data, Accord is the top selling midsize sedan in America and the second best-selling passenger car overall, surpassed only by the new Honda Civic2. Accord also is an unprecedented 31-time recipient of Car and Driver magazine's coveted 10Best award.

    Since its launch in 1976, American car buyers have purchased more than 13 million Accords. Accord is the first vehicle from a Japanese automaker to be made in America and has been in continuous production at Honda's Marysville, Ohio auto plant since November 1982, with cumulative U.S. production exceeding 11 million units over 35 years of U.S. manufacturing3. 

    The new 2018 Accord's 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo engines will be produced at Honda's Anna, Ohio engine plant. The Accord's CVT transmission will be manufactured at the company's Russells Point, Ohio plant, and its new 10-speed automatic transmission will be produced in the company's Tallapoosa, Georgia plant. Honda recently announced a $149 million investment in the Russells Point and Tallapoosa plants to facilitate production of the new 10AT and its components in America. Additional investments related to manufacturing of the new Accord will be announced closer to its fall 2017 launch.

    0

    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Honda

    User Feedback


    Cmicasa the Great

    As I said in the Cadillac XT5 thread.. I see zero reason for a V6 in some cars when turbo 4s are kicking out as much power while avoiding any additional taxation of displacement. Hell V8s that I love have 8 to 4 cylinder displacement.. and in actuality the fuel economy of the V6s. 

     

    fe.jpg

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    28 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    If you want a six-cylinder engine in your midsize sedan, the selection of models has been steadily declining. At the moment, you can only get a six from Honda, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen. Come the 2018 model year, there will be one less automaker.

     

    You forgot Ford...

    2017-Ford-Fusion-Sport-review-photo-Slas

     

    (Check out the license plate!) :thumbsup:

     

    I feel sad though, as I love a 6 cylinder power plant.  I must agree with Casa though. Turbo 4s are quite good in replacing 6 cylinder cars in MOST applications.  Not all applications though.

    Just like TTV6s cant replace all V8s either!

    Edited by oldshurst442
    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    frogger

    Not trying to match the 2018 Camry with its new chassis and 301hp v6 I guess.

     

    Edited by frogger
    2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

     If it werent for the electric motor and rechargeable battery revolution up ahead...I would wonder how long before we would reach a peak with downsized 4 cylinder turbos replacing V6s before engine displacements would ultimately get bigger again with V6s making a comeback in mid-sized sedans like how this trend was in the 1980s and how things changed in the 1990s?

    As we all know...horsepower and torque DOES sell cars!!!

    (There was a hippie movement in the 1970s well into the 1980s to kill horsepower and speed...and yet in 2017...THESE ARE REALLY the GOOD 'OLE TIMES for HORSEPOWER, SPEED and PERFORMANCE!!!)

    The last time took a decade give or take...

    Like I said, EVs are part of this equation now, but instantaneous torque is what these motors are known for, and V8s have gobs of that...so...if the electric car wont be the dominant force like Silicon Valley suggest...I STILL wonder how long this trend of downsizing will continue?

    Yes, I Know...EPA numbers have to be in check...

    Torque in EVs still rule and V8s rule....and TTV6s also have gobs of torque...

    My question still stands....how long before we see a reversal of higher displacement engine offerings again?

    Edited by oldshurst442
    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    cp-the-nerd

    "...we expect this all-new 2018 Accord will make people rethink the midsize sedan," said Jeff Conrad.

    I hate marketing fluff. In what way does this rethink any aspect of the midsize sedan?

    CVT? No.
    1.5T? No.
    Drop the V6? No.
    10 speed auto? You're really splitting hairs to say yes compared to 8-9 speeds.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    5 minutes ago, cp-the-nerd said:

    "...we expect this all-new 2018 Accord will make people rethink the midsize sedan," said Jeff Conrad.

    I hate marketing fluff. In what way does this rethink any aspect of the midsize sedan?

    CVT? No.
    1.5T? No.
    Drop the V6? No.
    10 speed auto? You're really splitting hairs to say yes compared to 8-9 speeds.

    Totally agree that the marketing fluff sucks big time and other than smaller engines, nothing really revolutionary. As you stated, so many NO NO and NO about this car! This is reverse evolutionary tactics.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442
    21 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Totally agree that the marketing fluff sucks big time and other than smaller engines, nothing really revolutionary. As you stated, so many NO NO and NO about this car! This is reverse evolutionary tactics.

    Well, to be honest, Honda just replicated what GM and Ford gone done with the Malibu and Fusion with the 1.5 liter 4 cylinder turbos and the dropping of the V6...although Ford gone offerin' a V6 again...

    But yeah, marketing fluff is right, but following market trends is what Honda is doing.

    Maybe the V6 take rate started waning?

    Maybe Honda Motor Company wants to distance the Honda Accord with the Acura TLX even further by eliminating the V6 offering in the Accord so the TLΧ could reign supreme in Honda Motor Company's midsized car offerings?

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    William Maley
    2 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    You forgot Ford...

    2017-Ford-Fusion-Sport-review-photo-Slas

     

    (Check out the license plate!) :thumbsup:

     

    I feel sad though, as I love a 6 cylinder power plant.  I must agree with Casa though. Turbo 4s are quite good in replacing 6 cylinder cars in MOST applications.  Not all applications though.

    Just like TTV6s cant replace all V8s either!

    Damn, you're right. Completely forgot about the Fusion Sport.

    1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    By 2020 I'd expect V6s to only be in luxury/sports cars, full size crossover/SUV and full size trucks.  Everyone will continue engine down sizing. And even then, full size trucks and crossovers will start going to 4-cylinder engines.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, William Maley said:

    Damn, you're right. Completely forgot about the Fusion Sport.

    I haven't...been looking for them late model used on car gurus.

    3 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Well, to be honest, Honda just replicated what GM and Ford gone done with the Malibu and Fusion with the 1.5 liter 4 cylinder turbos and the dropping of the V6...although Ford gone offerin' a V6 again...

    But yeah, marketing fluff is right, but following market trends is what Honda is doing.

    Maybe the V6 take rate started waning?

    Maybe Honda Motor Company wants to distance the Honda Accord with the Acura TLX even further by eliminating the V6 offering in the Accord so the TLΧ could reign supreme in Honda Motor Company's midsized car offerings?

    Probably...I think they want to simplify the assembly process.

    3 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Totally agree that the marketing fluff sucks big time and other than smaller engines, nothing really revolutionary. As you stated, so many NO NO and NO about this car! This is reverse evolutionary tactics.

    This and the Conti would be better if they were not overly soft and feminine in the design language.  When the Miata/MINI Cooper owner says your design is too feminine....

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    regfootball
    5 hours ago, Cmicasa the Great said:

    As I said in the Cadillac XT5 thread.. I see zero reason for a V6 in some cars when turbo 4s are kicking out as much power while avoiding any additional taxation of displacement. Hell V8s that I love have 8 to 4 cylinder displacement.. and in actuality the fuel economy of the V6s. 

     

    fe.jpg

    the v6 camaro is the best blend of power and gas mileage.  even though the 4 puts up decent tested times, from what i've read, the 6 is a legit option to the v8, and the four just doesn't wow like the 6 does.

    after nearly a year in my malibu 1.5, its a nice motor for what it is, but there is something in the extra smoothness of a v6 STILL that i would love to have in my next rig, and i would want it to be a twin turbo six if possible, something between 2.5 litres and 3.0 would be awesome.  In the cars I have driven with any of GM's 2.0 turbo so far I haven't been blown away with smoothness or revability, even if they have been decent.

    As for the Accord, i understand losing the six because their clientele really is not into performance.  But there was a few hard core Honda fans, especially coupes, that they liked the v6.  

    I see Nissan

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    riviera74
    7 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

     If it werent for the electric motor and rechargeable battery revolution up ahead...I would wonder how long before we would reach a peak with downsized 4 cylinder turbos replacing V6s before engine displacements would ultimately get bigger again with V6s making a comeback in mid-sized sedans like how this trend was in the 1980s and how things changed in the 1990s?

    As we all know...horsepower and torque DOES sell cars!!!

    (There was a hippie movement in the 1970s well into the 1980s to kill horsepower and speed...and yet in 2017...THESE ARE REALLY the GOOD 'OLE TIMES for HORSEPOWER, SPEED and PERFORMANCE!!!)

     

    About the 1970s and 80s: hippies were not required to shrink cars and car engines.  The original Oil Shock of 1973 and Oil Shock II of 1979 did most of the work.  Emissions regulations and CAFE requirements starting in 1975 did the rest.  This time you can blame worldwide homologation of engines and cars combined with displacement taxes in China and Europe that are creating the push for turbo 4cyl engines to essentially replace the venerable v6.

    0

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   You have pasted content with formatting.   Remove formatting

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×