Honda's first SUV sold in the U.S. was the Passport. Sold between 1994 to 2002, the Passport was rebadged Isuzu Rodeo. But the name could be making a return for a new model.

Automotive News has learned from sources that the Japanese automaker is working on a new crossover wearing the Passport name. The two-row crossover will slot between the CR-V and Pilot, and compete with the likes of the Ford Edge and Nissan Murano. Reportedly, dealers have been pushing Honda's management for a near-premium crossover.

The Passport is expected to use the platform that underpins the Pilot. It will be about 6 inches shorter than the Pilot.

According to one source, Honda will be showing off the new Passport at a dealer meeting in November and go on sale in early 2019.

"We have not confirmed any details related to this product so any specifics would be quite speculative at this point," a Honda spokesman told Automotive News.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)