Hyundai Finally Gives the Green Light to A Pickup

At the 2015 Detroit Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled the Santa Cruz pickup concept. It was well received by the media and attendees to the show that Hyundai started making plans to possibly launch this truck, though the Korean home office had cold feet about this project. Much has changed since the debut of the Santa Cruz concept. Hyundai's sales have been falling as consumers are flocking to the likes of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. So far in 2017, Hyundai has seen sales fall 11 percent.

Michael J. O’Brien, Hyundai's Vice President of Corporate and Product Planning in the U.S. tells Reuters that the company's top brass has finally given the green light for the pickup project. It is expected to be similar to the Santa Cruz concept and will likely be based on one of Hyundai's crossovers. A timeframe for when would see the truck was not given.

The truck is part of broader plan to get Hyundai back on track in the U.S. According to sources, Hyundai is planning to launch a new Santa Fe Sport next year, followed by a replacement for the three-row Santa Fe in 2019, and ending with an all-new Tucson in 2020.

Source: Reuters