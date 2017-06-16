Hyundai N To Arrive In U.S. Next Year, Possibly in Veloster Form

Hyundai has been busy teasing their N Performance brand for Europe with the upcoming i30 N (Elantra GT to us). But soon, they will begin to do the same for the U.S.

Speaking with various outlets this week in South Korea, head of N Albert Biermann said the U.S. would get their first taste of an N product next year. For a time, we thought that it would be Elantra GT. But it seems Hyundai has another product in mind.

While Hyundai and Biermann aren't saying what it could be, everyone thinks it will be the next-generation Veloster. Evidence for this comes from various spy shots from the past few months that show heavily camouflaged Velosters with various tweaks such as larger brakes and exhausts pushed out to the edges of the bumper.

We know the i30 N will utilize a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder producing at least 250 horsepower and we would not be shocked if the Veloster N gets this engine as well.

Stay tuned.

Source: Autoblog, Motor Trend