    Hyundai N To Arrive In U.S. Next Year, Possibly in Veloster Form

    By William Maley

      • N is coming, but not in the vehicle we first thought

    Hyundai has been busy teasing their N Performance brand for Europe with the upcoming i30 N (Elantra GT to us). But soon, they will begin to do the same for the U.S.

    Speaking with various outlets this week in South Korea, head of N Albert Biermann said the U.S. would get their first taste of an N product next year. For a time, we thought that it would be Elantra GT. But it seems Hyundai has another product in mind. 

    While Hyundai and Biermann aren't saying what it could be, everyone thinks it will be the next-generation Veloster. Evidence for this comes from various spy shots from the past few months that show heavily camouflaged Velosters with various tweaks such as larger brakes and exhausts pushed out to the edges of the bumper.

    We know the i30 N will utilize a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder producing at least 250 horsepower and we would not be shocked if the Veloster N gets this engine as well.

    Stay tuned.

    Source: Autoblog, Motor Trend


    dfelt

    Always cool to have a product to compete against the Japanese, Europe and America, but this would not be on my list if I could fit and wanted a small auto.

    A Horse With No Name
    37 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    So they are going to match the output of the now dead Verano turbo?

    In a car with worse reliability, less interior room, lower standards for fit and finish, less athletic chasis tuning, lower resale, decreased visibility, worse interior comfort, shorter refueling range, more difficulty in service and repair, higher parts costs, more expensive dealer service visits, decreased crash test safety, lower consumer reports reliability rankings...but yes, if you don't mind all of those and thirty other short falls...Hyundai will match Buicks power....just not much of anything else.

    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Always cool to have a product to compete against the Japanese, Europe and America, but this would not be on my list even if it was the only vehicle for escaping a Viet Cong prison camp...

    Fixed that for ya...

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    Random anecdotal stuff...I have a buddy I worked with a few years ago, he's a young 'un (35)--when I started working w/ him he drove a late '00s Hyundai Sonata...it got totaled in front of the office, he replaced it in '14 w/ a Veloster...caught up w/ him about a month ago, had nothing but trouble w/ it over the last 3 years..recently traded it on...a '17 GMC Acadia (has 2 kids now)..

