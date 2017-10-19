Hyundai has announced that the upcoming Kona crossover would be coming with an electric powertrain and we have gotten our first look at it.

A spy photographer caught a Kona EV mule charging up. It looks like your standard Kona with the only difference that there is a charging door on the front. We're assuming this means a solid panel takes the place of the standard grille.

Current rumors have Hyundai offering two battery options for the Kona EV - 40 and 64 kWh. The larger battery is projected to have a range of around 210 miles.

Expect to see the Kona EV debut sometime next year with sales beginning in late 2018 or 2019. It is unclear whether or not the model will be sold here.

Source: AutoGuide, Motor1