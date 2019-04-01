Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Could Pricing Finally Crack Truck Buyer Loyalty?

      .... 68% of current truck owners believe that current pickups are overpriced.

    Truck owner loyalty is legendary.  Buyers typically pick one brand and stick with that brand for as long as they buy trucks. Indeed my own father has owned only one brand of pickup, the Ford F-series, since before I arrived on earth.  In 2018, Ford moved more than 900,000 copies of its F-series pickups out of a total segment of 2,944,395. 

    But have rising prices started to crack that loyalty?   CarGurus did a survey and found that 70% of truck owners would switch brands if their truck raised prices by $10,000, that is up from 64% last year. While $10,000 seems like a big jump, even an increase of $5,000 would cause 42% of owners to ditch their current brand.

    Of those considering switching brands, 54% responded that it was due to price, and 47% cited fuel economy as a concern.

    More concerning for manufacturers is that 17% of current truck owners say they are unlikely to buy another truck, with Toyota and Ford truck owners being 43% of that total. 

    We may see some strong inventive competition in the market soon if these trends continue. 

    Source: CarGurus

    surreal1272

    I have my doubts about this. Trucks have already shot up $5-10K with every redesign and truck buyers keep scooping them up. The manufacturers know this too which is why they can get away with it. All cars are pricey these days but trucks have taken it to a whole other level because of that loyalty from truck buyers. It will not stop until a sizable portion of them say “enough” and start buying used or CPO saving a ton of cash. 

    ccap41

    This makes sense to me. A lot of truck buyers are loyal but I also know a lot still want a truck and will look for a good price. If the numbers don't line up and they need to look at a different brand.. they seem to want a truck more than they NEED to have a specific brand. 

    Drew Dowdell
      VW News: Volkwagen Arteon Price Starts at $35,845*
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Volkswagen Arteon is taking the scenic route to the US with a delayed launch brought on by some delays in getting its engine certified for the US.  The US version of the Arteon debuted at the Chicago Auto Show in 2018 and we recently reported that the Arteon would finally go on sale sometime in early summer.
      Volkswagen has announced pricing for the U.S. model will start at $35,845 plus $995 destination charge for the base SE front-wheel-drive model and $37,645 for all-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on all trims, generally costing about $2,000 for the upgrade. 
      Arteon SE comes with heated 12-way power seats with faux leather, three-zone automatic climate control, rain sensing wipers, and an 8.0 inch diagonal infotainment screen including Android Auto and Apple Car Play. 18" alloy wheels and LED headlights are standard.
      Arteon SEL starts at $39,995 for FWD and $41,795 for 4Motion AWD. It adds adaptive front lighting, panoramic sunroof, remote start, Napa leather seats, driver seat memory, ambient lighting, navigation, a 12.3 inch digital cockpit systems, and adaptive cruise control.
      Arteon SEL Premium starts at $44,945 and features standard 4motion, heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, massaging driver’s seat, heated rear seats, brushed aluminum, tri-color ambient lighting, and a 700-watt premium audio system with 12 speakers.
      The R-Line Package is available on any trim level and includes 19-inch alloy wheels for $1,265 or 20-inch alloy wheels for $1,765
       

    Drew Dowdell
      Volkwagen Arteon Price Starts at $35,845*
      By Drew Dowdell
      The Volkswagen Arteon is taking the scenic route to the US with a delayed launch brought on by some delays in getting its engine certified for the US.  The US version of the Arteon debuted at the Chicago Auto Show in 2018 and we recently reported that the Arteon would finally go on sale sometime in early summer.
      Volkswagen has announced pricing for the U.S. model will start at $35,845 plus $995 destination charge for the base SE front-wheel-drive model and $37,645 for all-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available on all trims, generally costing about $2,000 for the upgrade. 
      Arteon SE comes with heated 12-way power seats with faux leather, three-zone automatic climate control, rain sensing wipers, and an 8.0 inch diagonal infotainment screen including Android Auto and Apple Car Play. 18" alloy wheels and LED headlights are standard.
      Arteon SEL starts at $39,995 for FWD and $41,795 for 4Motion AWD. It adds adaptive front lighting, panoramic sunroof, remote start, Napa leather seats, driver seat memory, ambient lighting, navigation, a 12.3 inch digital cockpit systems, and adaptive cruise control.
      Arteon SEL Premium starts at $44,945 and features standard 4motion, heated steering wheel, paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, massaging driver’s seat, heated rear seats, brushed aluminum, tri-color ambient lighting, and a 700-watt premium audio system with 12 speakers.
      The R-Line Package is available on any trim level and includes 19-inch alloy wheels for $1,265 or 20-inch alloy wheels for $1,765
       
    Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM Inline-6 Diesel Rated
      By Drew Dowdell
      The GMC Build and Price tool has let the details slip on the power ratings of the upcoming inline-6 diesel due to be released in the Sierra and Silverado in a few weeks.  The 3.0 liter turbo diesel will produce 277 hp at 3,750 rpm and 460 lb-ft at a mere 1,500 rpm. The only transmission choice will be the 10-speed automatic. These numbers are SAE certified and verified by GM. The diesel motor will be available on LT and above trims on the Chevy and on all GMC trims except the base.
      These numbers make the GM six more powerful than Ford's V6 Powerstroke diesel which runs at 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.  The New Ram 1500 still hasn't gotten a diesel unit, but it will probably be the same rating as the 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque in the Jeep Gladiator.
      One area still unknown on the GM unit is fuel economy. The Ford F-150 Powerstroke is EPA estimated for 30 mpg highway/25 combined/22 city. 
      The GM diesels 1500 trucks will be at dealerships this summer. 
      Related:
       

    Drew Dowdell
      GM Inline-6 Diesel Rated
      By Drew Dowdell
      The GMC Build and Price tool has let the details slip on the power ratings of the upcoming inline-6 diesel due to be released in the Sierra and Silverado in a few weeks.  The 3.0 liter turbo diesel will produce 277 hp at 3,750 rpm and 460 lb-ft at a mere 1,500 rpm. The only transmission choice will be the 10-speed automatic. These numbers are SAE certified and verified by GM. The diesel motor will be available on LT and above trims on the Chevy and on all GMC trims except the base.
      These numbers make the GM six more powerful than Ford's V6 Powerstroke diesel which runs at 250 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.  The New Ram 1500 still hasn't gotten a diesel unit, but it will probably be the same rating as the 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque in the Jeep Gladiator.
      One area still unknown on the GM unit is fuel economy. The Ford F-150 Powerstroke is EPA estimated for 30 mpg highway/25 combined/22 city. 
      The GM diesels 1500 trucks will be at dealerships this summer. 
      Related:
       
    Drew Dowdell
      Tesla quietly raises Model-S and Model-X prices by $15,000 or more
      By Drew Dowdell
      Tesla is moving further into exotic car territory with the Model-S and Model-X.  Elon Musk announced in a tweet on January 9th that after January 13th, the 75D versions of both vehicles would no longer be available for order and the new entry-level model will be the 100D.
      The starting price for Model-S 75D is $76,000. That gets you an AWD EV with 259 miles of range that can do 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Telsa's AutoPilot is available for an additional $5,000. Moving to the 100D is an increase of $18,000 to $94,000. That increases the range to 335 miles and cuts a tenth of a second off the 0-60.
      The Model-X 75D starts at $82,000 with a range of 237 miles. With that gone, the new base Model-X 100D results in a $15,000 increase in Model-X base price to $97,000 with an increase of range to 295 miles. 
      These price increases come on the back of the reduction in federal tax credits that begin this year, from $7,500 to $,3750.  That brings the total effective price increases for the Model-S and Model-X to $21,750 and $18,750 respectively. After June 30th of this year, the tax credit will fall further to $1,875.
      The Model-S and Model-X have been selling well against such heavyweights as the Mercedes S-Class and BMW X5. However, Porsche, Jaguar, Mercedes, and Audi, as well as upstart Rivian , are all releasing competitors to the Telsas in the coming months. Whether Tesla can maintain that momentum with $20,000+ price increases remains to be seen.
      Hat tip to reader @balthazar for pointing us to this story.

