Dyson Plans An Electric Vehicle

It seems everyone is getting into the car business, whether that is through autonomous technologies or electric vehicles. The latest entrant may surprise a number.

Yesterday, Dyson (yes, the vacuum cleaner maker) announced that it was working on an electric vehicle. Rumors about this have been swirling for a few years. Last year, the documents from the UK government revealed a £16 million ($22.54 million) grant was awarded to the company for the research and development on batteries, which added more fuel to the fire. In the announcement, founder James Dyson revealed that company has been working on this project for more than two years. 400 people are working on the project and is looking to hire more people.

It may seem crazy for a vacuum cleaner maker to go into the electric car business. But Dyson highlights their experience in developing batteries and electric motors for their hair dryers and cordless vacuums. This, in theory, should help them get their electric car project off the ground.

The plan is to have the EV on sale by 2020. We'll believe it when we see it.

Source: Dyson, Auto Express