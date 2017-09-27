  • Sign in to follow this  
    Dyson Plans An Electric Vehicle

    By William Maley

      • Yes, the vacuum cleaner company.

    It seems everyone is getting into the car business, whether that is through autonomous technologies or electric vehicles. The latest entrant may surprise a number.

    Yesterday, Dyson (yes, the vacuum cleaner maker) announced that it was working on an electric vehicle. Rumors about this have been swirling for a few years. Last year, the documents from the UK government revealed a £16 million ($22.54 million) grant was awarded to the company for the research and development on batteries, which added more fuel to the fire. In the announcement, founder James Dyson revealed that company has been working on this project for more than two years. 400 people are working on the project and is looking to hire more people.

    It may seem crazy for a vacuum cleaner maker to go into the electric car business. But Dyson highlights their experience in developing batteries and electric motors for their hair dryers and cordless vacuums. This, in theory, should help them get their electric car project off the ground.

    The plan is to have the EV on sale by 2020. We'll believe it when we see it.

    Source: Dyson, Auto Express


    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    I wonder if the Dyson car will have advanced ground effects to hold the road with suction, using their expertise in vacuums... ;)

    In an alternate universe, I could imagine a Sears Craftsman pickup truck line, a Home Depot truck line, a Cosco Kirkland minivan, etc.. ;)

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    See the Marketing, Get your Suction on with Dyson EV Auto! :P 

    26 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Next up: Hoover and Kirby.

    I'd actually buy a Kirby built car, I have 2 of their vacuums, both older than me, and will likely out last me.

    Seems like the early days of the 1900's all over but now all about the EV baby! :D 

    Drew Dowdell
    22 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    “Unlike our vacuums, our cars don’t suck but like our vacuums, they are made with cheap plastics.

    Hey, that worked for Saturn for 15 years.

    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I'm sure @balthazar will have something to add, but Sears has already sold it's own brand of cars called the Allstate....they were rebadged Henry Js

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    29 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Hey, that worked for Saturn for 15 years.

    I'm sure @balthazar will have something to add, but Sears has already sold it's own brand of cars called the Allstate....they were rebadged Henry Js

    Oh yeah, I knew that, but didn't bring it up as I figured someone would chime in..

    surreal1272
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Hey, that worked for Saturn for 15 years.

    I'm sure @balthazar will have something to add, but Sears has already sold it's own brand of cars called the Allstate....they were rebadged Henry Js

    Umm, going to disagree with that unless you love things that squeak nonstop after only six months. My sister had three different ones and the squeaking drove her nuts. Great concept, horrible execution. 

    smk4565

    This won't work.  It takes a lot to build a car between wind tunnel, head on crash, off set crash, rear impact crash, side impact crash, roll over crash, and pedestrian impact.  Right there is a ton of R&D just to get it to pass regulations.  Before you ever get to motors, battery, design, interior, suspension settings, steering feel, etc.

    Then even if you make the car, you have to market and distribute it, service it, need a dealer network and so on.  Automobile industry has huge barriers to entry.

    And even if they did pull it off, it would cost 3 times the competitors product.

    surreal1272
    26 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    This won't work.  It takes a lot to build a car between wind tunnel, head on crash, off set crash, rear impact crash, side impact crash, roll over crash, and pedestrian impact.  Right there is a ton of R&D just to get it to pass regulations.  Before you ever get to motors, battery, design, interior, suspension settings, steering feel, etc.

    Then even if you make the car, you have to market and distribute it, service it, need a dealer network and so on.  Automobile industry has huge barriers to entry.

    And even if they did pull it off, it would cost 3 times the competitors product.

    And I’m sure they are not aware of that at all, being a billion dollar company and all. Good thing you let them know lol!

    smk4565
    12 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    And I’m sure they are not aware of that at all, being a billion dollar company and all. Good thing you let them know lol!

    It takes a car company with existing products about $1 billion to develop a new car, sometimes more.  These guys want to go from scratch, that is multi-billion investment.  I'll believe it when I see it.

