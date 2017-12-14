Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    EV Tax Credit Survives Tax Bill Reconciliation

    The credit of up to $7,500 remains untouched.

    As lawmakers continue to work on comprehensive tax reform, one item related to the automotive industry on the table was the tax credit for electric vehicles.  The credit, which can be up to $7,500, was dropped in the House version of the bill but kept in the Senate version.   The credit was started in 2009 as part of the economic stimulus package as a way to encourage investment by auto manufacturers in the development of electric powered or assisted vehicles.  The the current version of the bill in reconciliation keeps the credit.  Analysts estimate that scrapping the credit would save $200 million over the next 10 years. 

    The credit is capped at 200,000 qualifying vehicle per manufacturer, which no automaker has yet reached. Most manufacturers have announced billions of dollars in investment for sweeping changes to their lineups with many models gaining plug-in hybrid variants over the next 5 to 7 years.

    Related: GM Launching 20 EVs by 2023


    Go to articles Automotive Industry

    User Feedback


    Drew Dowdell
    10 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    "Analysts estimate that scrapping the credit would save $200 million over the next 10 years. "  :scratchchin:

    Yeah, save $20 million (or 6 POTUS Golf trips) a year in taxpayer money , potentially lose billions in EV development and investment.

    There is a phrase for cutting this tax credit.... it is called being "Penny wise and Pound Foolish"

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Why would we lose billions in development and investment? 

    The already limited demand for EVs dries up, no longer a reason to invest.   

    When EV tax credit in Georgia ended, sales there cratered.

    If you need an existing example, when many state tax credits for residential solar power dried up, the US solar manufacturing and installation industry cratered and now most solar panels and solar development is done in China. 

    Since China and Europe are continuing to push for EVs, I would expect all R&D to move there.... along with all of the peripheral development on batteries. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    So the loss of billions is income taxes on corporations developing? Because I would not be losing money, you would not be losing money, and the $200m could be invested other places that need funding. 

    Either way, it's whatever. It's over and done with for now so hopefully people buy up EV's with our tax dollars. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell

    Well you have to think on a macro scale. $20 million is less than a penny of your taxes.  But the investment by those companies represents billions in payroll and high paying jobs. More jobs in the US means higher pay on average (usually).  Having just a slightly tighter job market means you get more than your penny back in better wages.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    Take this quote:

    20 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Since China and Europe are continuing to push for EVs, I would expect all R&D to move there.... along with all of the peripheral development on batteries. 

     

    And rebuttal that quote this way:

    11 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    So the loss of billions is income taxes on corporations developing? Because I would not be losing money, you would not be losing money, and the $200m could be invested other places that need funding. 

     

    which is a fair and decent way to counter.

    But...dont be a-cryin' when jobs in your country are that much less and the "real" jobs are leaving to go to to  "foreign" lands. Dont be a-complainin' about your Presidential leaders not doin' enough to create "new" jobs and dont be a-fussin' and yellin' that the country needs more education in schools...and that your country needs to bring back manufacturin' jobs...

     

     

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41
    12 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Well you have to think on a macro scale. $20 million is less than a penny of your taxes.  But the investment by those companies represents billions in payroll and high paying jobs. More jobs in the US means higher pay on average (usually).  Having just a slightly tighter job market means you get more than your penny back in better wages.

    Alright, I can agree with it in that sense. 

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    If the EV credit is preventing sales from 'cratering', are not Tesla and GM teetering on such a cratering in 2018 when their credits begin to ratchet down? What manufacturer is going to spend 'billions' to sell 200K units all at a loss, then see that segment cease to exist??

    No; OEM EV development is not tied to the tax credits the purchaser sees. OEMS are betting on future sales to continue to grow & spread. Their foresight reaches well beyond 2018 here. IF the credit were immedaitely killed, development would continue unabated.

    - - - - -

    At this point, talking about keeping/killing the EV credit is largely inconsequential- those talking about it on the Hill are evoking ideology, not financials. So wish it were the other way around, in general.

     

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    These tax credits are going to expire in a few years, by 2020 most car makers will have used up their 200,000 units anyway.  So it doesn't really matter too much if they keep it in or out.  Even if they get this tax bill passed, it don't know if it would even take effect next year, the government does nothing fast.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×