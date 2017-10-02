  • Sign in to follow this  
    GM To Launch Two New EVs Within 18 Months, 20 Hydrogen and EVs By 2023

    By William Maley

      • A mix of electric and hydrogen vehicles

    General Motors is the latest automaker that is preparing for an emissions-free future. Today at GM's technical center in Warren, MI, the company announced plans to introduce 20 electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2023. The first two models of this plan will launch in the next 18 months and will be "based off learnings" from the Chevrolet Bolt.

    “General Motors believes in an all-electric future. Although that future won't happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers' needs,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain in a statement.

    Those who were at the technical center got a preview of three clay models featuring the next-generation electric powertrain - a Buick crossover (Encore replacement?), Cadillac wagon, and a pod-looking vehicle.

    GM is also working on building out vehicles using hydrogen powertrains.

    "General Motors believes in an all-electric future... Our electric solution cannot be 'one size fits all.' We believe you need two different flavors of electrification — battery electric and fuel cell electric."

    GM showed off SURUS (Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure) which takes the idea of the skateboard hydrogen chassis from the Hy-Wire concept and makes it quite larger - about the size of a commercial truck chassis.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Green Car Reports , Roadshow, GM
    Press Release is on Page 2

    GM Outlines All-Electric Path to Zero Emissions

    DETROIT — General Motors announced today how it is executing on a major element of its vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, recently announced by GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

    “General Motors believes in an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Although that future won't happen overnight, GM is committed to driving increased usage and acceptance of electric vehicles through no-compromise solutions that meet our customers' needs.”

    In the next 18 months, GM will introduce two new all-electric vehicles based off learnings from the Chevrolet Bolt EV. They will be the first of at least 20 new all-electric vehicles that will launch by 2023.

    Given customers' various needs, getting to a zero emissions future will require more than just battery electric technology. It will require a two-pronged approach to electrification — battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric depending on the unique requirements.

    GM also introduced SURUS — the Silent Utility Rover Universal Superstructure — a fuel cell powered, four-wheel steer concept vehicle on a heavy-duty truck frame that’s driven by two electric motors. With its capability and flexible architecture, SURUS could be used as a delivery vehicle, truck or even an ambulance — all emissions free.


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Interesting, I get hedging your bet with some Hydrogen ideas, but I really doubt they will be the big win. EV is the future I see.

    Just wish GM was more aggressive here than they currently are.

    smk4565

    I don't think Fuel Cells are going to catch on, car companies have tried it for 10 years now, no one wants it.  Good to see them planning a lot of EV's, I don't think the Bolt's shape or a Cadillac wagon is the way to go, but if they build sedans and crossovers those will sell.

    riviera74

    I suspect that GM will build whatever form of electric vehicle that will sell.  The platforms are more important since they can theoretically switch from sedan to crossover to minivan with just a body switch at relatively low cost.

    loki
    3 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    I don't think Fuel Cells are going to catch on, car companies have tried it for 10 years now, no one wants it.  Good to see them planning a lot of EV's, I don't think the Bolt's shape or a Cadillac wagon is the way to go, but if they build sedans and crossovers those will sell.

    fuel cells, "HCCI"... we'll see about the 2nd from Mazda, hopefully "soon" in production(2019 model)

    Riv, yeah, if the "powertrain" can be modular, just pull it out if it's a flop and and change it to the other version...

    • Like 2

    daves87rs

    Pretty sure this was new Tesla did not want to hear...

    That said- While I love the idea- I'm not sure we as a country are ready for the demand (power) just yet.

    Now, if we can get more solar into folks homes to power their cars/trucks, it would really help....

    If I were to get a Bolt, I would want to charge off solar power.......

