  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    No Detroit Auto Show for 2021, Organizers Go A Different Route

      Remember the Detroit Auto Show?

    It has not been an easy go for the organizers of the Detroit Auto Show. Last year, they had to cancel the revamped show due to concerns about the growing COVID-19 pandemic. The hope was to launch the indoor-outdoor event that would sprawl various parts of Detroit for 2021. But with COVID-19 still a major issue, organizers this afternoon announced the 2021 version would be canceled.

    Automotive News reports that a new, outdoor program called Motor Bella will take its place from September 21st to 26th at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac - about 40 minutes north of Detroit. The new program "will bring next-generation mobility and exciting vehicle debuts to media, show-goers and the automotive enthusiasts," according to a statement released by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) - the organizers of the show. Plans are to have "1.6 million square feet of dynamic vehicle and technology display space," along with the 1.5-mile road course for technology and vehicle demonstrations.

    “The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business. This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products," said Rod Alberts, executive director of DADA.

    Motor Bella was originally planned to be a festival for European supercars that would take place with the updated Detroit Auto Show. 

    "With our new program for 2021, we will take the Motor Bella concept to the next level with multiple brands and mobilities represented, from hometown to international nameplates, autonomous vehicles to high-performance supercars, and everything in between, It will be a mobility-filled event. One that will provide our show partners with a cost-efficient backdrop to share all of their brands, products and technologies in a fun and festival-like atmosphere that's completely outdoors," said event chairman Doug North.

    There are some big questions that face organizers. Will they be able to get the revamped Detroit Auto Show launched for 2022, or will Motor Bella take the place? Plus, will COVID-19 be a point where all of us can go this event safely?

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), DADA

    New All-Outdoor Motor Bella at M1 Creates Bridge to the Future While North American International Auto Show Pauses for 2021

    TROY, Mich. – (January 11, 2021) – The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) today announced it will not hold its 2021 auto show as planned. Instead, show officials revealed a "bridge to the future" with an auto-centric event called Motor Bella.

    The new event will bring next-generation mobility and exciting vehicle debuts to media, show-goers and the automotive enthusiasts' world in a never before experienced way while also addressing continued COVID-19 concerns about indoor events.

    Motor Bella will be held from Sept. 21-26, 2021, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich. Centrally located in the metro Detroit area, M1 Concourse, often referred to as an "87-acre playground for auto enthusiasts," enables exhibitors to showcase key vehicles and technologies in an outdoor setting.

    Plans call for 1.6 million square feet of dynamic vehicle and technology display space including terrain ideal for showcasing off-roading capabilities. M1 Concourse also offers a 1.5-mile hot track on the grounds for technology and vehicle demonstrations.

    "The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business," said Executive Director Rod Alberts. "This new event captures that creative spirit. It will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products."

    Alberts said attendees can expect a multi-sensory experience at the new event. "This all-outdoor venue, with adrenaline-pumping track activities and a full complement of OEM and technology exhibits, is going to offer the sights, sounds and even the smell of all that the new world of mobility has to offer." 

    As auto shows around the world are being reimagined and will continue to do so in the wake of the pandemic, NAIAS had been reimagining its position for some time.

    "While auto shows remain an important platform to promote new mobility innovations and to help people make major vehicle purchase decisions, the traditional auto show model is changing," Alberts said. "We cannot ignore the major disruptions caused by the pandemic and the impact it has had on budgets. As such, we will be providing an amazing experience to the media, the auto industry and the public in a cost-effective way."

    Event Chairman Doug North noted that the M1 Concourse was envisioned as part of the 2021 Motor Bella activities, so it was "a natural progression" to build upon it in light of the growing demand for experiential mobility shows and an increased appetite for outdoor events as a result of the pandemic. Motor Bella was originally conceived as a celebration of Italian and British supercars and classic vehicles and was to have debuted at the June 2020 NAIAS.

    "With our new program for 2021, we will take the Motor Bella concept to the next level with multiple brands and mobilities represented, from hometown to international nameplates, autonomous vehicles to high-performance supercars and everything in between," North said. "It will be a mobility-filled event. One that will provide our show partners with a cost-efficient backdrop to share all of their brands, products and technologies in a fun and festival-like atmosphere that's completely outdoors." 

    Jordan Zlotoff, CEO of M1 Concourse, said, "We are proud and honored to be hosting this world-class automotive event. Motor Bella will allow journalists, industry executives and the public to interact with vehicles in a fully dynamic and experiential format, well beyond the limitations of static displays. As the largest Private Garage community in the world, we at M1 Concourse share the enthusiasm for creating a unique automotive environment built specifically for car enthusiasts."

    North added, "We see this outdoor experience at M1 as a bridge to the future. One that will continue to evolve as we explore new ways of presenting mobility and as we navigate through these unprecedented times. We are very cognizant of the importance and impact our show and our events have on the state and the entire metro Detroit area. This will always be part of our considerations for the future."

    Dates for the 2021 Motor Bella are: 

    • Press Preview, Tuesday, Sept. 21
    • AutoMobili-D, Tuesday, Sept. 21 through a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23
    • Industry Preview, Wednesday, Sept. 22 and a half-day Thursday, Sept. 23
    • Public Show, Thursday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 26
    David

    Based on how deadly this virus is, the long term 6months on average symptoms stick around with all kinds of crazy side affects, I will PASS, HARD PASS on auto shows for this year.

    Sad, but reality. Plus I think with most tradeshows being virtual and the amazing success they were last year that it is going to be interesting to see how if ever they come back.

    I hope so as I really want to get back to an auto show and test drives.

    smk4565

    I don't think any live Auto show happens in 2021.  Who would go even if they had one?  It would lose money.

    Just like how every movie studio keeps delaying their movies, even if a theater is open no one will go and blockbuster movies that would do $100 million in a weekend pre-Covid open with like $8 million and the studio loses money.

    daves87rs

    News flash....the Detroit Auto show is dead. I know multiple people/sources that mentioned most all major automakers no longer plan to stop in Detroit, period.

    Most automakers will simply release new/updated autos through both video and the internet. Trying to save money in any way they can will be important for the next few years, and cancelling shows is an easy choice......

    Sad to see the auto show going away.....

    oldshurst442

    Prolonging the agony springs to my mind here.  Even BEFORE Covidness happened, the autoshow was on borrowed time. Not only the Detroit one. ALL of 'em.  Covidness just accelerated the death.  (pun intended)  

    I kinda like an autoshow the 'ole fashioned way.  Yet another thing of the past goes away...  Oh well.  

    I was kinda hoping for this year's Montreal show as I would have thought Chevy might have had a C8 on the floor to which people would be able to sit inside.  I guess my best chance to sit inside one now is to buy one.  Not a bad idea though.  I'd have to sell that thought to the 'ole battle axe...   So not a chance in hell then.  Oh well...  Life will go on as usual...  

  Similar Content

    • William Maley
      Detroit Auto Show Cancelled: Comments
      By William Maley
      The coronavirus has caused a number of auto shows to either be pushed back (New York) or cancelled (Geneva). Add another show to the list as the Detroit Free Press is reporting tonight at the Detroit Auto Show has been cancelled.
      In a memo that was sent to sponsors today, organizers of the show said that the TCF Center (formally known as Cobo Hall) has been designated as field hospital by Federal Emergency Management Administration [FEMA] for the next six months.
      "The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time,” NAIAS executive director Rod Albert wrote in the memo obtained by the Free Press.
      The news was confirmed by ABC affiliate WXYZ after speaking with the chair of the 2020 show, Doug North.
      "The North American International Auto Show is officially canceled. TCF is working with FEMA to use the center to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak," said North.
      Ford and General Motors also confirmed the cancellation to The Detroit News.
      Michigan is becoming one of the hardest hit states with COVID-19. State officials announced today that there are 4,650 confirmed cases and 111 deaths linked to COVID-19. Wayne County, where the show takes place has the highest numbers of the state - 2,316 confirmed cases and 46 deaths.
      This was going to be a big year for the Detroit Auto Show with the move to the summer. Plans included rides and drives; an off-road course, and demonstration of autonomous vehicles.
      Source: Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News, WXYZ

      View full article
    • William Maley
      Detroit Auto Show Cancelled
      By William Maley
      The coronavirus has caused a number of auto shows to either be pushed back (New York) or cancelled (Geneva). Add another show to the list as the Detroit Free Press is reporting tonight at the Detroit Auto Show has been cancelled.
      In a memo that was sent to sponsors today, organizers of the show said that the TCF Center (formally known as Cobo Hall) has been designated as field hospital by Federal Emergency Management Administration [FEMA] for the next six months.
      "The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time,” NAIAS executive director Rod Albert wrote in the memo obtained by the Free Press.
      The news was confirmed by ABC affiliate WXYZ after speaking with the chair of the 2020 show, Doug North.
      "The North American International Auto Show is officially canceled. TCF is working with FEMA to use the center to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak," said North.
      Ford and General Motors also confirmed the cancellation to The Detroit News.
      Michigan is becoming one of the hardest hit states with COVID-19. State officials announced today that there are 4,650 confirmed cases and 111 deaths linked to COVID-19. Wayne County, where the show takes place has the highest numbers of the state - 2,316 confirmed cases and 46 deaths.
      This was going to be a big year for the Detroit Auto Show with the move to the summer. Plans included rides and drives; an off-road course, and demonstration of autonomous vehicles.
      Source: Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News, WXYZ
    • William Maley
      2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Cancelled: Comments
      By William Maley
      Next week would have been the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, home to debuts of lavish super and luxury cars. But organizers of the show announced yesterday that the show is canceled after the Swiss government announced that it would be banning gathering of more than 1,000 people due to Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
      "We regret to announce the 2020 Geneva motor show will be canceled. This is force majeure," said a spokesman for the Palexpo show venue.
      "The show cannot be postponed. It's not possible. It's too big. It's not feasible."
      "We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision," said Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the Geneva Motor Show foundation board.
      The announcement comes after a week of organizers being adamant that proper care and screening before traveling to the show, the virus wouldn't be a concern. A number of automotive executives and other officials weren't fully buying this and decided to skip the show.
      What changed was the first reported cases of coronavirus in Switzerland that happened in the middle of the week. One of the confirmed cases was from someone that travelled to Italy - a place that is currently suffering one of Europe’s most extreme outbreaks of the virus. On Friday, Switzerland's Federal Council convened to decide a course of action on Coronavirus which amounted to the ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The ban will apply at least to March 15th.
      It is unclear whether or not automakers were notified of the decision before being announced or not. What we are expecting is most of the debuts to take place online or at other auto shows.
      If you want to know what was going to be shown at Geneva, Roadshow has put up a guide detailing the various debuts.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Geneva Motor Show


      THE GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW IS CANCELLED!
      The 90th edition of the GIMS, which was supposed to welcome the media from next Monday and the general public from 5 to 15 March 2020, will now finally not take place. This is an injonction decision of the Federal Council of 28 February 2020 that no events with more than 1,000 people are allowed to take place until 15 March 2020. The decision falls 3 days before the opening of the exhibition to the media.
      The organizers accept this decision: "We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision," said Maurice Turrettini, Chairman of the Foundation Board. We would like to warmly thank all those involved in the organisation of the 2020 edition of GIMS.
      A few days before the opening of the event, the construction of the stands was very nearly complete. A week ago, during the press conferences announcing the 2020 edition, there was nothing to suggest that such a measure was necessary. The situation changed with the appearance of the first confirmed coronavirus diseases in Switzerland and the injonction of the Federal Council on 28.02.2020. The event is cancelled due to this decision.
      In the meantime, the dismantling of the event will now have to be organised. The financial consequences for all those involved in the event are significant and will need to be assessed over the coming weeks. One thing is certain: tickets already purchased for the event will be refunded. The organisers will communicate about this as soon as possible, via their website.

      View full article
    • William Maley
      2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Cancelled
      By William Maley
      Next week would have been the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, home to debuts of lavish super and luxury cars. But organizers of the show announced yesterday that the show is canceled after the Swiss government announced that it would be banning gathering of more than 1,000 people due to Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
      "We regret to announce the 2020 Geneva motor show will be canceled. This is force majeure," said a spokesman for the Palexpo show venue.
      "The show cannot be postponed. It's not possible. It's too big. It's not feasible."
      "We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision," said Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the Geneva Motor Show foundation board.
      The announcement comes after a week of organizers being adamant that proper care and screening before traveling to the show, the virus wouldn't be a concern. A number of automotive executives and other officials weren't fully buying this and decided to skip the show.
      What changed was the first reported cases of coronavirus in Switzerland that happened in the middle of the week. One of the confirmed cases was from someone that travelled to Italy - a place that is currently suffering one of Europe’s most extreme outbreaks of the virus. On Friday, Switzerland's Federal Council convened to decide a course of action on Coronavirus which amounted to the ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The ban will apply at least to March 15th.
      It is unclear whether or not automakers were notified of the decision before being announced or not. What we are expecting is most of the debuts to take place online or at other auto shows.
      If you want to know what was going to be shown at Geneva, Roadshow has put up a guide detailing the various debuts.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Geneva Motor Show


      THE GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW IS CANCELLED!
      The 90th edition of the GIMS, which was supposed to welcome the media from next Monday and the general public from 5 to 15 March 2020, will now finally not take place. This is an injonction decision of the Federal Council of 28 February 2020 that no events with more than 1,000 people are allowed to take place until 15 March 2020. The decision falls 3 days before the opening of the exhibition to the media.
      The organizers accept this decision: "We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision," said Maurice Turrettini, Chairman of the Foundation Board. We would like to warmly thank all those involved in the organisation of the 2020 edition of GIMS.
      A few days before the opening of the event, the construction of the stands was very nearly complete. A week ago, during the press conferences announcing the 2020 edition, there was nothing to suggest that such a measure was necessary. The situation changed with the appearance of the first confirmed coronavirus diseases in Switzerland and the injonction of the Federal Council on 28.02.2020. The event is cancelled due to this decision.
      In the meantime, the dismantling of the event will now have to be organised. The financial consequences for all those involved in the event are significant and will need to be assessed over the coming weeks. One thing is certain: tickets already purchased for the event will be refunded. The organisers will communicate about this as soon as possible, via their website.
    • William Maley
      Afterthoughts: The Sad Trombone of the 2019 Detroit Auto Show
      By William Maley
      This year was to be the final Detroit Auto Show to take place in January before the big move to an indoor/outdoor festival of sorts next June. Despite a number of manufacturers announcing they would not be at the show, there was some hope for there be to a surprise. Something that would allow the current incarnation of the show to go out with a bang.
      That did not happen.
      It was thought that Chevrolet would roll out the long-awaited and rumored mid-engined Corvette. But those hopes would be dashed as rumors came out that the project would be delayed up to six months due to a problem with the electrical system. It also gave Toyota a sigh of relief as the Supra wouldn’t be overshadowed by the Corvette - see the Ford GT eating up the attention from the Acura NSX a few years back.
      Even with the anticipation of the Supra coming to Detroit, there was nothing that could be described as being memorable. Most of the vehicles that were revealed seemed to be somewhat phoned in.
      We knew a lot about the Supra including how it would look and what would power it before it arrived on stage. CEO Akio Toyoda actually mentioned in the press conference that it was “one of the industry’s worst kept secrets.” The refreshed Volkswagen Passat was eclipsed by news that a second plant and 1,000 jobs would be added at Chattanooga, along with becoming a sponsor for U.S. Women’s, Men’s, and Youth National teams. Infiniti’s QX Inspiration concept didn’t actually appear at the presentation. It was stuck in the lobby of Cobo Hall due to some sort of malfunction.
        The announcement talking about Ford and Volkswagen’s new alliance? The stage appearance was canceled late on Monday. Instead, we got a conference call and press release providing the details. The big talking point at the show wasn’t about the show. Over the weekend, a water main broke which put most of Downtown Detroit under a boil water advisory. This caused a lot of headaches for visiting media and automotive executives as would have to use bottled water to brush their teeth or wash their hair (this was something I heard a few people mentioned on the show floor). Luckily, I saw this new before heading down to the show and brought a couple liters of water with me to use for tea and brushing my teeth.
      But the water main break serves as a good metaphor for this year’s Detroit Auto Show. It felt a bit discombobulated with a number of manufacturers being MIA and organizers trying to figure out what to do. There was also a noticeable lack of energy surrounding the show. Going into the media center at Cobo, I was expecting to be filled with various journalists and other media. To my surprise, it looked and felt the second day of the show where there was a surprising amount of open space to sit down and begin working. Being on the show floor was the same story. I was amazed at how easily I was able to get photos of cars that had been unveiled only 20 to 30 minutes without having to fight a number of people to get a decent shot.
      There is a lot riding on the move to June next year with organizers planning something like the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. There promises to be the ability to ride and drive various new vehicles, self-driving vehicles being demonstrated on public roads, “dynamic vehicle debuts,” and much more. A number of automakers and executives have praised this move.
      "I always thought it made sense for Detroit to showcase itself when the weather's nice. All the international press comes here in perhaps our worst weather month of the year. I don't know how many rodeos we can have coming down the street in January,” said Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford earlier this week.
      I wished that shared the same enthusiasm as a number of people with the show moving to June. Call me skeptical or cynical, but I get the feeling that the move will not solve the issue that face a number of automakers; making the case to spend the money to attend another show. A recent piece in Wards Auto says it costs more than million dollars to hold a 25-minute press conference according to sources.
      “…due to exorbitant rates for sound and video production, lighting, drayage, special effects, food, drink and union labor to set up chairs, lay carpet and build ramps for drive-on vehicle unveilings.”
      The past few years have seen more and more automakers hold their own events off-site as they are not only cheaper but allows them to control the message.
      “We can go and create an atmosphere on Sunday night at the Garden Theater for less money and for what we think is an equal or better return on our investment,” said Terry Rhadigan, executive director of communications at General Motors to Wards Auto.
      I think back to a conversation I had last year on the show floor with a friend. I was mentioning how I was feeling somewhat bored and he asked how many Detroit Auto Shows I had attended.
      “I think this is my fourth or fifth,” I said.
      He paused for a moment before saying that was usually around the time someone begins to feel burnt out and wanting something exciting to happen. This popped into my head while walking around the show on Monday as nothing really grabbed my attention in terms of new debuts. There were some bright spots such as Kia Stinger GT police vehicle from Australia and the Toyota Yaris WRC on the show floor. But aside from these and few other vehicles, I felt a bit down. Maybe I had grown weary of the show itself and the noticeable departures of various automakers only compounded it. Or maybe this was the manifestation of a trend that the auto show I had come to know was coming to an end and was only beginning to realize it.
      2020 will be an interesting year to say in the least as organizers begin a new chapter in the auto show’s legacy. Whether it works out or not remains to be seen.
      Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

      View full article

    • oldshurst442
      Alternative Fuels & Propulsion RANDOM

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      E5 of Sandy Munro's road trip He says he barely squeezed in a charging point and that there were only two spots available.  Im curious now more than ever to find about his battery and range details... He also said that his wife asked him to eat better food other than gas station hot dogs. LOL. He also hinted that he took a look at a Faraday Future and he said that its a nice car and he is impressed by it.  Nothing else was said about it but he will go into detail about it later on.    
    • oldshurst442
      1988 Olds Cutlass Supreme International | Retro Review

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Cutlass Ciera is missing and I want to include it because  its a car that I liked JUST because my dad bought a Celebrity.  I liked the 2.8 V6 Eurosport Celebrity. I hated the Iron Duke one my mom made my dad buy...  And the Ciera would be the next in line from that platform I liked.  The Pontiac 6000 ST/E would be the 3rd itineration that I liked from these platforms.   Back to the FWD W Body Cutlass Supreme.  I liked all of them. I started LOVING them in the early 1990s when Olds added the ribbed body cladding to them.  Especially the convertible .  The Grand Prix Turbo and GTP were my favorites.    But my favorite interior from these early W Bodies were from the Cutlass Supreme. The original dashboard and digital. But the analog one is cool to me too.     
    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      So...yank that Slant 6 and Demonize the Charger it is then!   Or in this case...Viperize it!      
    • trinacriabob
      1988 Olds Cutlass Supreme International | Retro Review

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      I never was able to get into this model.  It's mostly the blacked out/hidden rear pillars and the big taillights when the front lights and fascia are so narrow, and look decent. The announcer was right.  The market tapered because people were "Cutlassed-out," as he said at the beginning of the video.  In this year, 1988, they ran both this new body style and the Cutlass Supreme Classic, the RWD phase out model. To think about it, they used this platform from 1978 to 1987 ... with a major refresh in 1981, which was a very good refresh!  In between those years, we saw the names Cutlass Supreme, Cutlass Supreme Brougham, Cutlass Calais, and, once again, Cutlass Salon.  I may have missed one or two, such as 4-4-2 et al. As for the 1988 in the video, I didn't care for rear pillars (I already said that), the dash (which got much better in the 1995 model) even though I like those digital gauges, the upholstery for the seats, the small and busy radio buttons, and the amount of exposed carpeting between the 2 rear bucket seats, which are sort of cool but poorly executed.  The Regal GS or similar package did a better job with 2+2 seating than did the Cutlass of the same years. This model was not a solution. Sales eventually fell even more.  The solution that worked was the Intrigue, in 1998.  You saw so many of them on the road in no time flat.  People gravitate toward good design, even if they can't vocalize what it is about it that they like.  Let the people in the design labs and studios use all the high falutin' design words, as long as they come up with something good!
    • balthazar
      1981 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham Manufacturer video

      By balthazar · Posted

      I found the ad very lame / juvenile.

