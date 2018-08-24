Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Jaguar Classic Announces E-Type Zero Will Enter Production

      How to electrify a classic

    When Jaguar announced plans to begin electrifying all of their models beginning in 2020 last fall, one of the models they showed off was the E-Type Zero electric car. Done by JLR's Classic division, the Zero swaps the gas engine for an electric powertrain. The rest of the model is original including the suspension and brakes. Jaguar says the concept has a range of 170 miles and can hit 62 mph in 5.5 seconds. At the time, Jaguar said they would offer the conversion if there is enough demand. Fast forward to this week and Jaguar is moving forward with E-Type Zero.

    "We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar E-type Zero concept. Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic. E-type Zero showcases the incredible heritage of the E-type, and the expertise and craftsmanship at Classic Works, while demonstrating Jaguar Land Rover’s dedication to creating zero emission vehicles across every part of the business, including Jaguar Classic,” said Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director in a statement.

    Changes for Zero begin with inline-six cylinder engine being swapped for a 40-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, and a electric motor taking the place of the gearbox. A new prop shaft sends power to the rear-wheels. The interior gets a digital instrument cluster and an optional infotainment display.

    Jaguar says that the conversion is fully-reversible due in part to the vehicle's structure not being altered.

    Jaguar is taking orders for the E-Type Zero right now and deliveries are expected to begin in 2020. No word on pricing, but we're expecting it will cost a lot.

    Source: Jaguar

    E-LECTRIC! JAGUAR CLASSIC WILL BUILD ZERO-EMISSIONS E-TYPES

    • Zero-emissions conversions for iconic sports car get production go-ahead
    • Production follows successful debut of E-type Zero concept in 2017
    • Latest concept to make US debut at California’s Monterey Car Week
    • Prospective clients invited to contact Jaguar Classic with expressions of interest via: zero@jaguarlandrover.com / +44 (0) 203 601 1255 / www.jaguar.com/classic

    Ryton-on-Dunsmore, 24 August 2018 - Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the original concept for ‘the most beautiful electric car in the world’, Jaguar Classic has confirmed it will offer all-electric E-types for sale. The news follows the iconic EV sports car’s successful debut in concept form at Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest in September 2017.

    Combining its restoration expertise with cutting-edge technology from the Jaguar I-PACE, the award-winning zero-emissions performance SUV, Jaguar Classic will offer tailor-made E-types restored and converted to electric power at the same Classic Works facility as its outstanding E-type Reborn restorations in Coventry, UK.

    An EV conversion service for existing E-type owners will also be offered. To preserve the authenticity of the base vehicle, the EV conversion will be fully reversible.

    We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar E-type Zero concept. Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic. “E-type Zero showcases the incredible heritage of the E-type, and the expertise and craftsmanship at Classic Works, while demonstrating Jaguar Land Rover’s dedication to creating zero emission vehicles across every part of the business, including Jaguar Classic,” Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic Director.

    Technical specifications and pricing details will follow, but Jaguar Classic is now taking expressions of interest from potential E-type Zero clients. Deliveries of the first electric E-type vehicles are expected to start from summer 2020.

    Jaguar E-type Zero concept

    The Jaguar E-type Zero concept not only drives and looks like an E-type, it also offers outstanding performance, with quicker acceleration than the original Series 1 E-type.

    Jaguar Classic is targeting a range in excess of 170 miles for all-electric E-types, helped by the car’s low kerb weight and sleek aerodynamics. The concept is powered by a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours, depending on power source.

    Apart from its state-of-the-art powertrain, modified instrumentation and fascia showcasing the latest touchscreen infotainment (which will be available as an option), the E-type Zero concept is largely original. Efficient LED headlights complement the iconic Series 1 design.

    An electric powertrain with single-speed reduction gear has been specially designed for the E-type, utilising many Jaguar I-PACE components. Its lithium-ion battery pack has the same dimensions, and similar weight, to the standard E-type’s six-cylinder petrol XK engine and is in the same location.

    The electric motor lies just behind the battery pack, in place of the E-type’s gearbox. A new propshaft sends power to a carry-over differential and final drive.

    Using an electric powertrain with similar weight and dimensions to the outgoing petrol engine and transmission means the car’s structure, including suspension and brakes, has not changed, simplifying the conversion and keeping the driving experience in line with the original vehicle. It drives, handles, rides and brakes like an original E-type with front-rear weight distribution unchanged.

    The latest iteration of the E-type Zero concept, finished in a Bespoke Bronze paint finish, will give the car its US debut at The Quail: A Motorsports Gathering on Friday 24 August.

    dfelt

    This Rocks, not only keeping a classic beauty like this going forward into the future but also making new ones for people to enjoy.

    My only question is that for the new ones, will they get airbags and all the normal safety stuff or will this be more of a kit car registered auto? 🤔

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

     

    My only question is that for the new ones, will they get airbags and all the normal safety stuff or will this be more of a kit car registered auto? 🤔

    I doubt it, these are restomods of vintage cars that weren't designed for airbags.  Maybe modern 3-point seatbelts. 

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    I doubt it, these are restomods of vintage cars that weren't designed for airbags.  Maybe modern 3-point seatbelts. 

    I get that for the vintage cars, but the Jag press release makes one think they also might produce more as new cars. Maybe a Kit car and that is what I was wondering about.

    I am happy that they have come up with a great Electric power train to take classics into the future.

