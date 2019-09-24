Jump to content
    NHTSA Investigating Wrangler Over Potential Improper Frame Welds

      ...investigations still under way...

    The JL Generation of the Jeep Wrangler may have improper frame welds according to an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).  The investigation started after a Wrangler owner complained about a frame that had been improperly welded at the factory. As a result of that improper weld, the owner found a number of other problems stemming from the original issue. 

    While no findings have been released, there is enough evidence for the NHTSA to warrant further investigation and the agency has asked FCA for more information regarding the issue.  The NHTSA seemed to think that FCA's explanation "did not adequately address whether the frame weld quality deficiencies compromise the structure integrity of the vehicles, and therefor may pose an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety."

    The investigation further aims to determine if the earlier reported 'death wobble' is related to the frame welding issues. FCA issued a fix for the 'death wobble' last month, but did not turn it into a full recall. Jeep will install a new steering damper, free of charge, to anyone who wishes to have the work completed. 

    Source: Carscoops

    dfelt

    Death Wobble is a request free fix? WRONG ANSWER FCA! 🙄

    Improper Frame Welds reminds me of the Toyota mess on the FJ Cruiser with the Unibody braking after people took it to the sand dunes for play and the front ends broke or cracked and Toyota would cut off the front and insert rods of steel and re-weld it. Nope again wronge answer Toyota too. Sounds like FCA is cutting corners a bit too much.

