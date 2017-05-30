Spying: Jeep Cherokee Refresh May Drop Split Headlights

The current Jeep Cherokee is either a love it or hate it vehicle due to its design. A key point of contention is the split headlights that cause the front end to look somewhat alien. But new spy shots possibly hint that the split headlights are heading out.

Autoblog obtained a set of spy photos showing off two Cherokee mules. The first one has heavy camouflage on the front and rear ends, hinting that Jeep designers are planning to make significant changes. We can't tell much in the pictures except the hint of the seven-slot grille. The second Cherokee isn't camouflaged but features a different colored bumper with what appears to be radar sensors sitting where the square-shaped main headlights sit. Autoblog thinks it could mean the main headlights could move up, likely merging with the top DRLs. We're not fully sure as we cannot figure what these sensors could be used for - possibly a frontal collision mitigation system?

But it is clear a refresh for the Cherokee is on the horizon. When that will be is up in the air.

Source: Autoblog

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears