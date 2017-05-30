  • Sign in to follow this  
    Spying: Jeep Cherokee Refresh May Drop Split Headlights

    By William Maley

      • A refresh is incoming for the Cherokee and a major change could take place

    The current Jeep Cherokee is either a love it or hate it vehicle due to its design. A key point of contention is the split headlights that cause the front end to look somewhat alien. But new spy shots possibly hint that the split headlights are heading out.

    Autoblog obtained a set of spy photos showing off two Cherokee mules. The first one has heavy camouflage on the front and rear ends, hinting that Jeep designers are planning to make significant changes. We can't tell much in the pictures except the hint of the seven-slot grille. The second Cherokee isn't camouflaged but features a different colored bumper with what appears to be radar sensors sitting where the square-shaped main headlights sit. Autoblog thinks it could mean the main headlights could move up, likely merging with the top DRLs. We're not fully sure as we cannot figure what these sensors could be used for - possibly a frontal collision mitigation system?

    But it is clear a refresh for the Cherokee is on the horizon. When that will be is up in the air.

    Source: Autoblog
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears

    dfelt

    I could easily see them merge this to be in design language to match the rest of the auto lineup. Be interesting to see how much of a change this really becomes.

    Remember the original run away successful Cherokee was a brick on wheels that people loved. Will they moving in that direction, or just closer to having like type headlamps like the rest of the family?

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    If they would normalize the front to be similar to the new Compass and GC, that would help a lot.   The current one looks violently ugly w the headlights so low and the grille bending over the hood, IMO.   Never understood the thinking behind putting the headlights where the fog lights should be.  Just looks awkward.  

    Edited by Cubical-aka-Moltar
    ocnblu

    With the Compass and Grand Cherokee sharing a theme, I hope they can make the Cherokee continue to stand out, but not nearly as bizarrely as it does now.

