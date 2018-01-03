Spying: Jeep Yuntu Three-Row Crossover is Caught

Back at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, Jeep introduced the Yuntu SUV concept. Designed for the Chinese market, the Yuntu features 3-rows and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Jeep is going forward with bringing the Yuntu to production as evidenced by a new set of spy photos.

Despite the camouflage, there is no mistaking this is a Jeep thanks to the seven-slot grille. The overall shape matches up with a design trademark filing made last year in China with a boxy profile and a rear end similar to the Dodge Durango. It appears the design of the headlights and taillights carry over.

A source tells Motor1 the Yuntu provides a preview of what Jeep has in store for their new flagship, the Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. The design hasn't been finalized, so there could be some changes in store. The source also says Jeep is planning to offer two wheelbase lengths for the Wagoneer. It is unclear what platform underpins the Yuntu - speculation has it on a unibody platform, likely Cherokee. We have heard that the Wagoneer will be using platform that underpins the Ram 1500.

We'll keep you updated if we hear any new details.

Source: Autoblog, Motor1